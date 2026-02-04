The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Celestyal unveils 2026 Arabian Gulf F1 cruises
F1 fans can get a front seat at the Abu Dhabi and Qatar Grand Prix
Celestyal has announced two new F1-themed cruises that will give guests the chance to see the Abu Dhabi and Qatar Grand Prix during its winter sun sailings around the Arabian Gulf.
There is a choice of two Celestyal cruises that will offer opportunities to purchase tickets for practice sessions, qualifying and race day events.
On 27 November 2026, the 1,260-guest Celestyal Journey will be in Doha, Qatar, for an eight-night F1 itinerary.
The ship will stay in port for three nights, allowing guests to purchase tickets to watch all practice sessions, qualifying and race day events before visiting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island and Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain. Prices start from £659 per person.
On 4 December 2026, the 1,360-guest Celestyal Discovery will be in Abu Dhabi for a seven-night F1 itinerary.
Similarly, the ship will stay in port for three nights and guests can buy tickets to watch all practice sessions, qualifying and race day events.
The ship will then depart Abu Dhabi on a four-night ‘Iconic Arabia’ sailing, calling at Doha, Ras Al Khaimah and Khasab, Oman. Prices start from £689 per person.
Fares include all meals, soft drinks, wifi, port fees and gratuities. Race tickets need to be purchased separately though and will be available through Celestyal.
Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, said: “Returning to the Arabian Gulf for a third consecutive season with both of our ships is a significant milestone for Celestyal, and a clear reflection of the demand we continue to see for this region.
“Our previous Formula 1 sailings have been some of the most successful and talked-about itineraries we have ever operated, combining world-class sporting events with immersive destinations and the ease of a cruise holiday.
“Building on that momentum, our new Doha and Abu Dhabi F1 sailings for 2026 offer guests even more time in port, seamless access to race-weekend action and the opportunity to explore the Gulf in depth, all wrapped into the value-led, premium casual, destination-rich experience Celestyal is known for.”
Other cruise lines sailing in the region during the race weekends include MSC Cruises and packages are available from tour operators such as Formula Escapes and Paramount Cruises that include grandstand tickets and a seven-night sailing. Prices start from £3,500 per person.
Read more: The best cruise deals for 2026
