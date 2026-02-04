Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celestyal has announced two new F1-themed cruises that will give guests the chance to see the Abu Dhabi and Qatar Grand Prix during its winter sun sailings around the Arabian Gulf.

There is a choice of two Celestyal cruises that will offer opportunities to purchase tickets for practice sessions, qualifying and race day events.

On 27 November 2026, the 1,260-guest Celestyal Journey will be in Doha, Qatar, for an eight-night F1 itinerary.

The ship will stay in port for three nights, allowing guests to purchase tickets to watch all practice sessions, qualifying and race day events before visiting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island and Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain. Prices start from £659 per person.

On 4 December 2026, the 1,360-guest Celestyal Discovery will be in Abu Dhabi for a seven-night F1 itinerary.

Similarly, the ship will stay in port for three nights and guests can buy tickets to watch all practice sessions, qualifying and race day events.

The ship will then depart Abu Dhabi on a four-night ‘Iconic Arabia’ sailing, calling at Doha, Ras Al Khaimah and Khasab, Oman. Prices start from £689 per person.

Fares include all meals, soft drinks, wifi, port fees and gratuities. Race tickets need to be purchased separately though and will be available through Celestyal.

open image in gallery Celestyal will be in port for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ( Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism )

Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, said: “Returning to the Arabian Gulf for a third consecutive season with both of our ships is a significant milestone for Celestyal, and a clear reflection of the demand we continue to see for this region.

“Our previous Formula 1 sailings have been some of the most successful and talked-about itineraries we have ever operated, combining world-class sporting events with immersive destinations and the ease of a cruise holiday.

“Building on that momentum, our new Doha and Abu Dhabi F1 sailings for 2026 offer guests even more time in port, seamless access to race-weekend action and the opportunity to explore the Gulf in depth, all wrapped into the value-led, premium casual, destination-rich experience Celestyal is known for.”

Other cruise lines sailing in the region during the race weekends include MSC Cruises and packages are available from tour operators such as Formula Escapes and Paramount Cruises that include grandstand tickets and a seven-night sailing. Prices start from £3,500 per person.

Read more: The best cruise deals for 2026