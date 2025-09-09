Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Award-winning theatre show Come from Away is set to hit the high seas with performances aboard Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth cruise ship.

The Tony Award and Oliver Award-winning show will be performed exclusively during the Cunard vessel’s maiden Caribbean cruise season, which begins on 16 October.

The production is now celebrating 10 years since its debut and will be performed at sea for the first time having wowed crowds on Broadway and in London’s West End.

Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the show depicts the true story of the 6,579 air passengers grounded in a small Canadian town in the wake of 9/11, and the Newfoundland community that invited these ‘come from aways’ into their lives.

There are no current plans for the show to be performed on cruise itineraries in Canada.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We are very excited to bring Come from Away to Queen Elizabeth for her maiden Caribbean season. It’s a show that resonates deeply with audiences, celebrating compassion and connection – values that we share at Cunard.

“We are incredibly passionate about the power of timeless storytelling, and our long-standing affiliation with London’s West End and Broadway in New York ensures that unparalleled entertainment is at the heart of the Cunard experience. Our 2026 Entertainment Residencies will build on this commitment, offering our guests unforgettable access to the very best live performances at sea.”

Come From Away will be performed in Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Court Theatre twice during each Caribbean voyage, with matinee and evening performances available.

This exclusive production has been specially crafted for the stage at sea, while aiming to remain true to the original production.

John Brant, producer of Come from Away, said: "Even after ten years, it's still incredible to see the impact this show has on people. Now more than ever, we believe it’s important to gather friends and family to see it together, with the hope that it inspires them to find common ground in their lives. This partnership with Cunard is a meaningful opportunity to bring our story to new corners of the world, and we can't wait for passengers to experience it for themselves.”

Queen Elizabeth’s Caribbean season runs from October 2025 to December 2026, with cruise fares starting from £599 per person.

