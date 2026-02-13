First look at new Emerald Astra luxury river cruise ship
The interior will include art installations in partnership with leading European galleries
High-end art and a reimagined pool deck are among the new features that guests can expect on Emerald’s newest river cruise ship.
Emerald Astra is set to make its debut in May, the tenth ship in the luxury cruise line’s river fleet.
The ship’s design takes inspiration from Emerald’s fleet of luxury yachts, including art installations in partnership with leading European galleries and collaborations with design houses such as Missoni and Freifrau.
Other firsts on Emerald Astra include complimentary guest laundry facilities and a reimagined sun deck with new furniture.
The 180-guest ship will officially welcomed to the fleet by its godmother, Toni Day, at a christening ceremony in Amsterdam, in May.
Day founded Toni Tours, a travel agency specialising in luxury ocean and river cruises, in 2004.
She previously worked for the New York City Fire Department and was a first responder at Ground Zero during the rescue and recovery operation following the September 11 attacks in 2001.
The inaugural cruise will start on 3 May, departing Budapest for a nine-day “Enchantment of Eastern Europe“ voyage.
The sailing visits Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania. Prices start from £3,164 per person.
Following this, the vessel will operate a variety of European river itineraries, including “Rhine Castles & Moselle Vineyards”, “Jewels of the Rhine”, “Splendours of Europe” and “The Majestic Rhine”.
Dominic Keely, a head of marketing at Emerald Cruises, said: “Emerald Astra represents a bold new chapter for river cruising, blending the intimacy of Europe’s great waterways with the design of a luxury yacht.
“With innovative new guest amenities and a striking contemporary style, the ship is designed to elevate the river cruise experience from the moment guests step on board.”
Passengers booking sailings with Emerald Cruises are currently being offered savings of up to £1,215 per person on all balcony suites on certain 2026 river cruises.
Itineraries cover return flights, all meals on board, gratuities and overseas airport transfers.
