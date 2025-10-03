Hurtigruten plans climate neutral cruise using cooking oil

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cruise passengers will be able to sail around Norway on a ship solely powered by cooking oil later this month.

Hurtigruten has announced that it will sail a climate-neutral biofuel cruise using hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO).

The Norway-focused cruise line’s battery-hybrid ship MS Richard With will depart from Bergen on 29 October for its regular coastal route but its tanks will be filled with 100 per cent advanced biofuel, known as HVO100, to power the 4,000 kilometre round trip.

Hurtigruten says the journey will be entirely climate neutral, which is the first of its kind on the traditional Bergen to Kirkenes route.

The biofuel is produced using renewable waste materials from energy supplier St1. The vessel will also connect to shore power wherever available during the sailing.

Hedda Felin, chief executive of Hurtigruten, said: "Our ships already sail on blended biofuel, but for the first time we will carry out the entire sailing on 100 per cent advanced biofuel.

“For us at Hurtigruten, it is important to do what we can to reduce emissions, and this voyage is an example of how biofuel can play a key role in achieving Norway’s climate goals

“Our long-term vision is to be able to sail completely emission-free in normal operation by 2030. Advanced biofuels make it possible to achieve major emission cuts with our existing fleet.

“This is proven and safe technology, and at the same time can help protect the climate from large emissions created by the construction of new ships.”

Felin said Hurtigruten is working towards building new ships that reduce the total energy demand by 40 to 50 per cent, adding: “We can then sail on batteries as the main source of energy, assisted by a number of innovative solutions such as sails, air lubrication of hulls, more efficient design and contra-rotating propellers.”

Other brands are trying to make their sailings and cruise ships more sustainable.

MSC Euribia completed a five-night climate-neutral sailing from St Nazaire to Copenhagen in 2023. Havila Voyages announced in August that it is hoping to use biogas and larger battery packs to be ready for a 12-day climate-neutral voyage along the Norwegian coast this autumn although a date hasn’t been given yet.

In May 2025, AE Expeditions’ small ship the Sylvia Earle sailed for several days using HVO on a voyage around Spain.

