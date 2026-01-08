Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island now has a huge new pool area
The massive swimming facility was unveiled on Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas
A huge new pool area has been unveiled by Norwegian Cruise Line as it revamps Great Stirrup Cay, its private island in the Bahamas.
Plans to renovate Great Stirrup Cay were revealed last August, alongside designs for a new pier, tram and “welcome plaza”.
The new swimming area will be named Great Life Lagoon and measure 1.4-acres, larger than two Olympic-sized pools. It will be surrounded by private cabanas and feature two swim-up bars.
An all-day pass will also offer access to the “Vibe Shore Club”, a child-free retreat with cabanas and a private bar.
Families are catered for at the 3,400-square-foot “Splash Harbor”, a complimentary kids splash pad just steps away from the pool. A shaded bar and lounge will also be available for parents.
Work is continuing on the island’s Great Tides Waterpark, which is slated to open this summer. It will feature cliffside jumps, giant waterslides and a 9,000-square-foot splash zone, complete with an oversized tipping bucket towering more than 40 feet above the ground.
Guests can also experience an 800-foot-long immersive water ride with an accelerated current that is described as “faster and more exciting than a typical lazy river.”
Harry Sommer, president and chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, said: “With the fun versatility of Great Life Lagoon, and family-friendly spots like Splash Harbor, we've created an island where everyone can unwind, play and make lasting memories.
“This transformation is all about offering premium experiences and unparalleled guest services to our guests and giving them the freedom and flexibility to enjoy their vacation their way. I cannot wait until next summer when we unveil even greater guest experiences with Great Tides Waterpark.”
Passengers can also visit private Caribbean islands with other cruise lines such as MSC Cruises’ Ocean Cay, Royal Caribbean’s CocoCay and Disney’s Castaway Cay.
