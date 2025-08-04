Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has unveiled several upgrades to its private Bahamas private island Great Stirrup Cay, including a jet karting excursion, new bars and waterparks.

The cruise line regularly visits the 270-acre private island during Caribbean itineraries and soon guests will have more features to enjoy, including an excursion that takes guests to a new mini aquatic racecourse with jet karts, combining elements of go-karting and jet skiing, and a new six-acre waterpark.

There will also be a new heated pool, a multi-ship pier and an island-wide tram service that will make it easier to get around the island.

David J. Herrera, president of NCL, said: "Great Stirrup Cay has always been an amazing part of the Norwegian Cruise Line guest experience and continues to be one of our highest rated destinations.

“With each phase of our enhancements, we're bringing ashore more of what our guests love about sailing with NCL.”

Here is what NCL cruise passengers can expect.

Great Tides Waterpark

open image in gallery The Tidal Tower will be a key feature of the Great Tides Waterpark ( Norwegian Cruise Line )

NCL has revealed plans for a Great Tides Waterpark to open in summer 2026. Guests can enjoy the 170-foot-high Tidal Tower featuring eight waterslides.

Cliffside Cove will offer racer slides as well as two cliff jumps standing at 10 and 15 feet tall – a cruise industry first – as well as the Caribbean’s only family slide, where four guests can slide down simultaneously.

For those who prefer to enjoy from the sidelines, The Grotto Bar, a hidden cave bar tucked under the family slide, will offer the best people watching with a cocktail in hand.

At the centre of Great Tides Waterpark will be a 9,000 square-foot kids splash zone featuring an oversized tipping bucket towering at more than 40 feet above the ground.

The waterpark will also have an 800-foot-long immersive water experience with an accelerated current that is described as “faster and more exciting than a typical lazy river.”

New swimming pools

open image in gallery The Great Life Lagoon will feature two swim-up bars ( Norwegian Cruise Line )

A new 1.4-acre pool area will also debut later this year.

It will include the Great Life Lagoon, which has its own private ocean and pool view cabanas and day villas (featuring their own bathrooms and facilities available to rent), as well as two swim-up bars, the Reef Bar and Waves Bar, offering kid-friendly drinks and adult-favourite cocktails.

There will also be a 3,400 square foot complimentary Splash Harbor, with interactive water fountains, aquatic features and a shaded bar and lounge for the parents to relax in.

Rest and play

open image in gallery Guests can relax in a hammock on Great Stirrup Cay ( Norwegian Cruise Line )

A free-to-enter recreational area, Horizon Park, will feature activities such as lawn style games, pickleball courts, a nine-hole mini golf course and a sports court. Alternatively, there will be more than 50 hammocks at Hammock Bay, perfect for an afternoon nap and also close to the BBQ buffet.

Adults can also escape to the kid-free Vibe Shore Club, which has a private bar, hanging day beds and premium lounge seating. Entrance to the adults-only area comes with the purchase of a day pass and includes an upgraded lounger and premium umbrella.

Herrera added: “Whether you want to relax by the huge new heated pool - complete with multiple swim up bars, are looking forward to racing down one of the 19 waterslides with your kids at Great Tides Waterpark, or you just want to enjoy the ocean breeze from one of the hammocks at Hammock Bay, Great Stirrup Cay will soon boast even more ways to escape to your 'great life' for a memorable vacation on and off the ship.”

Cruise line private islands are popular features of Caribbean itineraries. Carnival Cruise Line opened its latest private Caribbean island Celebration Key in July, while Royal Caribbean offers experiences in CocoCay and is also working on a new exclusive destination in Mexico.