Uniworld reveals new river cruise ships dedicated to much-loved Hollywood stars

Uniworld has unveiled plans for four new luxury river cruise ships that are set to join the fleet in 2027.

The new vessels include SS Audrey, named after Hollywood star Audrey Hepburn and SS Marlene, dedicated to legendary German-American actress and singer Marlene Dietrich.

Each cruise ship will have a similar layout to SS Emilie, which caters for 154 passengers, but the interiors will be inspired by the much-loved actresses.

They both offer European river cruise itineraries, including an 11-night “Scenic Rhine, Paris and the Swiss Alps” voyage aboard SS Audrey and a 16-night “Grand Highlights of the Danube” journey on SS Marlene. Prices start from £4,959 and £6,119 per person respectively.

open image in gallery The private dining room aboard SS Marlene promises elegance and luxury ( Uniworld )

The new cruise ships will be joined by SS São Rafael, a brother ship to the SS São Gabriel, to expand Uniworld’s Douro River voyages in Portugal.

The name São Rafael is a nod to a medieval ship with the same name, which was sailed by Portuguese mariner Vasco da Gama during his first voyage to India in 1497.

The cruise line describes them as “super ships”, due to their bespoke designs, luxury amenities and low capacity.

The final new addition is the Aqua Blu, an expedition yacht operated in partnership with Aqua Expeditions.

It will sail just twice per year, promising rare access to the islands of Indonesia and Singapore on its 13-night Bali, Singapore and Indonesia Expedition. Prices start from £15,864 per person.

Ellen Bettridge, president and chief executive of Uniworld, said: “2027 is shaping up to be a landmark year for us at Uniworld as we introduce four remarkable new ships to our guests and a range of itineraries that blend cultural immersion, luxury and adventure.

“From honouring the timeless elegance of Audrey Hepburn and Marlene Dietrich aboard our newest super ships, to exploring the rich landscapes of Singapore and Indonesia with the Aqua Blu, these additions mark an exciting chapter of growth and continued elevation.”

