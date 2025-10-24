New walking cruise itineraries launched with Fred Olsen for 2026
The getaways are designed by tour operator Ramble Worldwide and are appropriate for a range of fitness levels
Walking trails in Iceland, Norway and the Canary Islands are among the excursions available via a new cruise offering aimed at ramblers.
Tour operator Ramble Worldwide has launched 15 cruises aboard Fred Olsen ships next year that include guided walking itineraries for groups of between 14 and 16 people.
Each cruise is ranked from leisurely to moderate and are designed to suit a passenger’s preferred pace, ability and fitness.
Prices include the cruise fare and walking excursions.
A 10-night Norwegian fjords cruise, aboard the ship Bolette, offers six treks in Alesund, Olden and Bergen, ranging from two to three miles. Prices start from £1,999 for a departure on 27 May 2026.
For something more intense, moderate walking excursions are available on the nine-night Land of Fire and Ice cruise to Iceland, which departs on 5 May 2026 aboard Balmoral.
Hikes on this trip include a six-mile trail around the fishing village of Isafjörður and a four-mile route in Seydisfjörður. Prices start from £2,099 per person.
Alternatively, guests can explore Gran Canaria’s capital, Las Palmas, on an eight-mile walk during the Navigating the Canaries, Madeira & Portugal cruise. Prices start from £3,929.
Wayne Perks, managing director of Ramble Worldwide, said: “Combining two great holiday concepts into one, cruise and walk holidays are a popular choice for clients wanting to enjoy the best of both worlds – world-class cruising with exceptional walking along captivating trails.
“Offering excellent value for money with walks, shore excursions, accommodation, full board meals, entertainment and restaurant tips all included, they are a great way of discovering some of the world’s most beautiful out of the way places from sea and land.”
Read more: I’m a cruise editor, these are my favourite ports
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments