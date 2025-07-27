Eight of the best cycling destinations around the world

As the 2025 Tour de France comes to an end, you may have been inspired to get on two wheels yourself. Maybe you might even be considering your next cycling trip? When it comes to exploring and really getting to know a destination, doing it on a bike is an excellent to truly immerse yourself. And the best thing? You can decide your limit and can make your trip as relaxing or as hardcore as you like.

Independent Travel has been writing about cycling trips for years and our writers have pedalled their way through everywhere from Tokyo and Transylvania to the French Alps and Los Angeles beaches.

So, whether you’re looking for a gentle meander through the UK countryside or throwing on some lycra to work up a sweat taking on a thousand-foot peak, we’ve rounded up some of the most dynamic routes to pedal your way through.

France

open image in gallery The climb to Alpe d’Huez is challenging but many bikers can take it on ( Lionel Royet/OT Alpe d’Huez )

Journalist and cycling enthusiast Paddy Maddison loves the French Alps and would argue that the gruelling Alpe d’Huez climb, with 21 hair pin bends soaring 1,860 metres into the sky, is a worthy challenge any biker can take on. After a trip last year, he wrote: “Over the years, the winding mountain pass leading up to the [Alpe d’Huez] resort has served as a backdrop for some of the most memorable moments in pro-cycling history … To cyclists, it’s a sporting landmark akin to Silverstone or Wembley. The key difference is that anyone can come and pit themselves against the iconic 21 hairpin bends. And I mean anyone…” Begin your ascent in the town of Le Bourg d’Oisans and make your way up to the resort, stopping at the many cafes and cultural sights along the way.

open image in gallery The Côte d’Azur city is perfectly situated to cycle around and reach challenging climbs ( Getty/iStock )

Journalist Chrissie McClatchie also loves France as a cycling destination – but as well as pedalling up a peak, she recommends biking across the picturesque promenades of Nice. She writes: “Thanks to the region’s mountains-meets-sea terrain, the Côte d’Azur is a cycling paradise.” Among the city’s 125km of cycling lanes, she suggests cycling along the Promenade des Anglais, “the city’s emblematic waterfront boulevard that sweeps from Nice Côte d’Azur airport to Vieux Nice”. Cycling along the 22km coastal route that connects Nice to neighbouring Antibes is also a great introduction to biking across the vibrant city, she says.

Romania

open image in gallery Gabet with his bike along the 1,400km trail ( Damien Gabet )

If unearthed trails and rugged landscapes are more your thing then biking across the Romanian countryside could be for you. Damien Gabet recommends the newly opened Via Transilvanica route, which takes in Transylvania and all its folkloric villages. He says: “Dubbed ‘The Camino of the East’, the Via Transilvanica is a tethering of ancient trade and transhumance trails that now stretches 1,400km across the country. Beginning in northerly Bucovina, near the Ukrainian border, it scribbles at a slant over Transylvania and the Carpathian Mountains, ending at a village in spitting distance of Serbia.”

Salzburg’s lake district

open image in gallery Take in all the picturesque views of Salzburg ( Getty/iStock )

For a more traditional European vibe, Zoe Griffin recommends visiting Salzburg and the surrounding area. The Austrian city, known around the world as the location of The Sound of Music, has many sites to offer. She writes: “Situated to the east of Salzburg, the Austrian Lake District is perfect for exploration on two wheels. The majestic mountain scenery is reflected in the crystal-clear waters of the deep lakes and, as you cycle along the lakeside roads and designated cycle paths, you can stop to explore the many welcoming villages.

“This wonderful route takes in dramatic Alpine scenery, running past several of Austria’s most spectacular lakes, and finishes with a visit to Hallstatt, the jewel of the region, and a Unesco world heritage site. Wherever possible, the routes follow designated cycle tracks so you can enjoy the fabulous countryside while marvelling at the grandeur of the mountains and the truly outstanding views.”

Land’s end to John o’ Groats

open image in gallery Cycling 1,000 miles across the UK could be the trip for you ( Getty/iStock )

If crossing the pond isn’t your thing, then Britain has no shortage of scenic cycle routes, and if you also happen to have a spare three weeks, then the LEJOG (Land’s End to John o’ Groats) path could be for you. Griffin writes: “Leaving the Cornish coast, the 1,000-mile route passes through the wilds of Dartmoor, before crossing the River Severn into Wales. Riding further north, you’ll skim the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, over the border into the dramatic scenery of Scotland, through Edinburgh and then up past Inverness to finally arrive at John O’Groats.”

Tokyo, Japan

open image in gallery Late autumn and early winter bring striking colours to Tokyo ( Annabel Grossman/The Independent )

If your travels have taken you to Tokyo, then exploring the city on your bike is the perfect way to escape the chaos and crowds. On a trip to the Japanese capital earlier this year, global travel editor Annabel Grossman explored Shimokitazawa and Meguro on two wheels, experiencing another of side of the city free from the tourists. She ended her cycle tour in Hanegi Forest in Setagaya off the beaten path. She wrote that the site is a “striking symbol of how nature can be nurtured in even the most bustling metropolis, and – like the bike tour itself – the perfect example of why there’s so much more to Japan’s capital city than bright lights and skyscrapers”.

Taiwan

open image in gallery Bikes can be rented in Taipei for less than £1 an hour ( Jeanine Barone )

Writer Jeanine Barone cycled her way across Taiwan, a country with an abundance of scenic cycle routes. She writes: “Numerous scenic bike paths course through bucolic green spaces, both in Taipei and further afield. Don’t miss Sun Moon Lake, a magical spot set in the mountainous, foliage-cloaked terrain of central Taiwan. The Xiangshang-Yuetan Bikeway, which mostly skirts the lakefront, is best pedalled in the early morning when mist still hangs over the calm waters and the air is alive with dragonflies.”

open image in gallery Take is LA’s beach front with a cycle down Venice Beach ( Getty/iStock )

Los Angeles, USA

If you’re in LA, then cycling is a great way to make the most of this bustling metropolis, says Kinza Shenn. Well-travelled routes such as Venice Beach and Santa Monica offer a mix of “chic, indie gems”, “great eats” and “ramshackle local institutions”. Shenn also recommends the “stretch of Los Feliz, Silver Lake and Echo Park”. The area is “sometimes likened to a mini, west-coastified Brooklyn. All three are less touristy spots with plenty to do, see and eat, and also neighbour Griffith Park for more hikes and views. The south side of Griffith grants you the Hollywood sign and observatory.”