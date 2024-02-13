Why the stop in Cyprus when flying to Tel Aviv?

Q I saw your article saying that British Airways is returning to Tel Aviv from April but with a stop in Larnaca in Cyprus along the way. Why?

Josh C

A First, the background: British Airways plans to resume flights to Tel Aviv from London Heathrow on 1 April. Like all non-Israeli airlines, BA dropped flights to Ben Gurion International Airport after the attack by Hamas on Israel on 7 October 2023. Other European airlines, including Air France, Lufthansa and Ryanair, have already resumed flights to Tel Aviv from various points in continental Europe, and Wizz Air is flying from Luton to Israel once again.