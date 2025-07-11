Delta is looking into new ultra-luxury business class cabins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Delta Air Lines is taking bold steps to elevate its onboard experience, shifting its focus to high-end cabins in a push to appeal to premium travelers.

The carrier recently announced plans to reduce its main cabin capacity by about 1 percent by the end of summer 2025, highlighting shrinking demand for lower-priced fares, while simultaneously boosting capacity and investment in premium-level seating.

The airline is also rolling out lie-flat “Delta One Suites,” enhanced domestic First Class seats, and premium economy “Premium Select” on additional aircraft, including newer A330neos, A350s, and A321neos.

“Premium has certainly been where our margins have continued to expand, and so we’re highly focused on continuing to provide improved service to those customers and more segmentation,” Delta President Glen Hauenstein said on an earnings call Thursday, per NBC News.

“The segmentation that we’ve done in main cabin is kind of the template that we’re going to bring to all of our premium cabins over time because different people have different needs,” he added.

Delta projects that revenue from its premium cabins, Comfort+, Premium Select, Delta One, and First Class, will exceed economy earnings by 2027.

Main cabin revenue dropped about 4 percent year-over-year in Q2, while premium cabin revenue climbed roughly 6 percent, Delta revealed Thursday in its June Quarter 2025 Financial Results report.

The company’s leadership forecasts that revenue from premium cabins, including Comfort+, Premium Select, Delta One, and First Class, will surpass economy earnings by 2027.

On October 1, Delta will launch its “Good, Better, Best” fare system with Basic, Classic, and Extra tiers offering varying features, flexibility, and pricing. Travelers must review details carefully, as some once-standard services now come with added fees.

Delta’s enhanced premium offering extends beyond seats. The airline has increasingly refined its lounge network with exclusive Delta One lounges in key markets and redesigned Sky Clubs with lavish meals and wellness experiences.

Delta's renovated cabins will include upgraded "enhanced lighting programs" throughout the aircraft.

Delta is beginning a multi-year retrofit of its A330-200 and A330-300 jets, replacing older reverse herringbone seats with enclosed Delta One Suites to match newer aircraft and unify its premium cabin experience.

It is also redeploying its refurbished A330‑900neos and A350s, fitted with more premium seats, to strategic hubs like Seattle, to enhance international appeal.

The airline is trimming back less popular main cabin routes, especially mid-week or non-peak schedule slots, consolidating service on demand-heavy flights to improve economy-class profitability.