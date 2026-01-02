Escape to destinations designed for wellbeing

From thermal spas and rainforest retreats to wine-led wellbeing and coastal calm, these standout stays place restoration at the heart of the getaway.

Create lasting memories in southern Mauritius

( Heritage Resorts )

Along the tranquil coastline of Bel Ombre, Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Wellness Resort is a graceful retreat set right on the beach. In the island’s quieter south, days unfold at an unhurried pace, whether spent unwinding with nature-inspired spa rituals, exploring the verdant landscape or teeing off on the resort’s acclaimed championship golf course.

Elegant suites draw on colonial-style design, and Heritage Le Telfair’s gastronomic options range from relaxed beachfront settings to fine dining at Le Château de Bel Ombre. Beyond the resort, guided walks and cultural encounters reveal a more authentic side of Mauritius. From sunlit mornings on the fairways to evenings beneath a canopy of stars, each stay is intended to leave a sense of connection that endures.

Discover more at Heritageresorts.mu

Book now

Unwind in a countryside spa sanctuary

( Hoar Cross Hall )

Set within 50 acres of rolling Staffordshire countryside, Hoar Cross Hall is a striking Grade II-listed manor house that stays true to its heritage while incorporating contemporary wellbeing. This elegant escape invites guests to slow the pace and fully switch off, surrounded by green space and an atmosphere of calm.

The award-winning spa is the heart of the experience. Outdoors, the Spa Terrace features gently heated pools, a juniper log sauna, private cabanas and fire pits for an invigorating experience. Inside, The Sanctum offers a serene collection of facilities, including a saltwater pool, aqua massage, detox centre and a Nordic heat and ice suite designed to awaken the senses. After time spent relaxing, guests can retreat to well-appointed bedrooms or enjoy seasonal dining. Every detail is designed to leave you with a feeling of balance and readiness to embrace the new year.

Discover more at Baronseden.com/hoar-cross-hall

Book now

Escape to a destination for innovative wellness seekers

( Kingfisher Pacific Resort and Spa )

On the eastern edge of Vancouver Island, Kingfisher Pacific Resort and Spa has earned its reputation as one of Canada’s most forward-thinking wellness retreats and was listed by CNN Travel as one of the best places to visit in 2025. Overlooking the Salish Sea, this independently owned resort pairs Pacific West Coast charm with restorative experiences.

The resort’s Pacific Mist Spa is home to the newly opened Healing Caves, offering an immersive and sensory-rich journey designed to maximise health benefits. Guests progress through an intentional sequence of contemporary and traditional wellness therapies, accompanied by multiple cinematic projections and culminating in a unique storm simulation that heightens the sensory experience. This new circuit complements its signature Hydropath® and showcases the resort’s innovative approach to spa experiences. Kingfisher Resort continues to draw international attention and has been featured in National Geographic Traveller UK and has been recognised by Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure.

Find out more at Kingfisherresort.ca

Book now

Experience the harmony of hot springs and great wines

( Villa Quaranta )

Found between historic Verona and Lake Garda in the heart of Valpolicella Classica, Villa Quaranta Tommasi Wine Resort & Thermal Spa provides a distinctive approach to wellbeing shaped by natural hot spring water and generations of winemaking heritage. Part of the Tommasi Family Estates, the resort is home to thermal pools, elegant hospitality and the flavours of one of Italy’s most celebrated wine regions.

At Terme della Valpolicella, guests can unwind in naturally warm thermal waters or head to the Valea Spa for its soothing thermarium and beauty rituals inspired by local grape-derived ingredients. Dining is equally rooted in the heritage of the area, with gourmet cuisine and guided tastings drawn from an award-winning wine list. From 2026, the experience will expand with new contemporary rooms, two generous Wine and Spa Suites and VinAma Spa, an intimate wellness area reserved for hotel guests.

Discover more at Villaquaranta.com and use code ‘VQEXPERIENCE5’ for a five per cent discount when booking online

Book now

Indulge in refined wellness in the Alps

( Jiva Hill Resort )

On the France-Switzerland border between the Jura Mountains and the Alps, Jiva Hill Resort, Relais and Châteaux is a five-star sanctuary of quiet and sophisticated luxury. Just 10 minutes from Geneva International Airport, the resort gives a rare sense of seclusion within easy reach of the city. Wellbeing is central to the experience.

The light-filled spa is a calm, restorative space offering bespoke treatments in partnership with French skincare house Sothys and delivered by highly attentive therapists. Facilities include a heated indoor and outdoor pool, hammam, sauna and quirky Nordic hot-and-cold experiences with barrel-shaped saunas, all designed to encourage deep relaxation. Surrounded by serene landscapes, Jiva Hill balances spa time with fine dining, outdoor pursuits and refined sleeping quarters, creating an unhurried escape for those seeking a little luxury in a striking natural setting.

Discover more at Jivahill.com

Book now

Bring luxury spa experiences into your home

( ASPA International )

For more than 40 years, ASPA International has shaped some of the world’s most refined wellness environments for luxury hotels, spas and gyms. Renowned for intelligent thermal design, the studio specialises in contrast bathing experiences that pair expertly crafted saunas with invigorating ice immersion, creating spaces that restore, energise and leave a lasting impression. That same expertise extends into private residences through sister brand HomeSpa™, which designs bespoke home spas, garden saunas and cold-plunge installations for those seeking hotel-level wellness at home.

A key part of ASPA’s work is sharing practical knowledge on how to use their solutions properly, helping clients get lasting value from their investment. Available as built-in or plug-in solutions, HomeSpa™’s sauna and ice bath concepts support recovery, circulation and an everyday feeling of wellbeing you can enjoy without leaving the house.

Find yours at Home-spa.com and save 15 per cent with code ‘WELLNESS2026’, valid until 15 February 2026.

Shop now

Discover the carnival colours and flavours in Rijeka

( Visit Rijeka )

Winter is an especially rewarding time to visit Rijeka, Croatia, where the local culture comes alive and the city’s famous carnival sets the tone for celebration. Running from 17 January to 18 February, with the international parade on 15 February, the Rijeka Carnival is a spectacle deeply rooted in local tradition. Beyond the festivities, Rijeka’s pretty old town invites slower exploration with waterfront walks, medieval architecture and layers of history. For those seeking a wellness-focused stay, the Hilton Rijeka Costabella overlooking Kvarner Bay is the place to rest your head.

The wider Kvarner region is also emerging as a culinary destination, recognised by the Michelin Guide and Gault & Millau, and in 2026 will hold the title of European Region of Gastronomy. With free access to key attractions through the Winter Pass, Rijeka is an enriching and unique city break that provides plenty of fun and flavour.

Find out more at Visitrijeka.hr

Book now

Go in search of serenity on an island in the Zambezi

( Victoria Falls River Lodge )

Found on a private island within Zimbabwe’s Zambezi National Park, Victoria Falls River Lodge offers a unique kind of wellness escape. The Island Treehouse Suites are designed for couples seeking meaningful time together, whether for a honeymoon, anniversary or once-in-a-lifetime journey. Each open-plan suite sits among the trees, surrounded by flowing water and the resident wildlife, from elephants to hippos.

Days unfold at the pace of the river, with sunset cruises, slow dining and quiet moments taking in the fiery colours of the sunset. At night, star beds invite guests to sleep beneath vast African skies against a backing track of the sounds of nature. Luxury here is understated and intentional, with personalised services rooted in a deep respect for the surrounding ecosystem. With a strong commitment to conservation and local communities, this is an experience that restores the soul through getting back to nature.

Discover more at Victoriafallsriverlodge.com

Book now

Experience slow living on Madeira’s Atlantic edge

( Saccharum Resort and Spa )

Set between the Atlantic Ocean and Madeira’s dramatic volcanic coastline, Saccharum Resort and Spa offers a contemporary approach to wellbeing shaped by the unique landscape. With a name inspired by the island’s sugar cane heritage, this five-star retreat invites guests to slow down and indulge in understated luxury. The Saccharum Spa draws on ayurvedic principles, with an indoor pool, halotherapy room, sensory showers and calm relaxation spaces designed to encourage balance and rest. Treatments focus on unhurried rituals that prioritise relaxation and sensory awareness over schedules or regimes.

Beyond the spa, take part seasonal yoga retreats and mindful movement. The restaurant’s ingredients are sourced directly from the resort’s Chef’s Garden, with homegrown herbs that shape a thoughtful, seasonal dining experience. Refined yet unpretentious, Saccharum is a place where wellbeing reflects island life and the joy of a slower way of living.

Discover more at Savoysignature.com

Book now

Make your next UK break extraordinary

( Away Resorts )

Don’t settle for your average UK holiday. Away Resorts offers 25 UK locations from the Scottish countryside to the Cornish coast. The brand’s MO? Creating unforgettable experiences for every kind of guest - whether you’re after a cosy caravan by the sea, a luxury lodge in the woods or something totally unexpected. Set in some of the UK’s most beautiful locations, Away Resorts provide exclusive accommodation with hot tubs, sector-leading events and on-park experiences.

Think live shows, wild and wonderful activities (from alpacas to foam parties), epic music events, clifftop cinemas under the stars and unforgettable moments – all built into your stay. Plus, with warm, welcoming teams, you’ll feel right at home from the moment you arrive.

Get up to 15 per cent off with code ‘EARLY15’ at Awayresorts.co.uk. Offer valid until 8 February 2026 for stays between 1 January to 31 December 2026 (T&Cs apply)

Book now

Embrace wellness on Canada’s west coast

( Oak Bay Beach Hotel )

On the southeast coast of Vancouver Island, the Oak Bay Beach Hotel offers a refined coastal retreat just minutes from Victoria. The hotel has earned recognition as the number one hotel in Western Canada in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. Guest rooms and suites are designed as serene sanctuaries, featuring spa-inspired bathrooms, thoughtful luxury touches and coastal design elements that reflect the surrounding landscape.

The award-winning Boathouse Spa invites guests to unwind with oceanfront treatments, complemented by the hotel’s iconic heated seaside mineral pool and Stargazing Sauna. Immersed in warm, mineral-rich waters, guests can relax while waves meet the rocky shoreline – an unmistakable signature of the Oak Bay Beach Hotel. Here, culinary experiences celebrate the region’s coastal bounty, from relaxed waterfront dining at The Snug – one of Victoria’s most beloved seaside restaurants – to refined West Coast cuisine across the property.

Visit Oakbaybeachhotel.com

Book now

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.