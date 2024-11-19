Eating Heathrow: discover the airport’s unexpected culinary delights

There’s something unashamedly indulgent about pre-flight wining and dining. Perhaps it’s the idea of a last hurrah before security and boarding, or maybe it’s the sense that calories simply don’t count at 30,000 feet. Whatever the reason, Heathrow’s best restaurants manage to make dining before a flight a moment of pleasure, rather than just a necessity.

Take Jones the Grocer, The Vinery and Shan Shui. Jones the Grocer is perfect for those seeking quality comfort food, with breakfast standouts like their Persian feta omelette, while later in the day, their towering Mr Jones burger never disappoints. Over at The Vinery, sophistication reigns with dishes like smoked haddock baked eggs and English sparkling wines that pair perfectly with their charcuterie platter. And for a taste of Asia, Shan Shui offers everything from dim sum to Cantonese roast duck, making it easy to feel like your holiday has already begun before take-off.

Heathrow’s “Kids Eat Free” offer during school holidays is a welcome bonus at Shan Shui, Spuntino and Gordon Ramsay’s Plane Food – a blessing for parents with hangry little ones. Order something substantial from the main menu and the kids are fed, gratis. No need to worry about overpriced snacks here; just proper food that adults will enjoy too.

Heathrow’s dining options are, thankfully, a world away from the dire reputation of airport food. Whether you’re after a quick bite or a leisurely meal with a glass of something cold, these restaurants make the airport experience something to look forward to.

Jones the Grocer

Jones the Grocer is a bright spot in Heathrow’s dining scene. Start your morning with their Persian feta omelette – smoked chicken and sun-dried tomatoes pack a flavour punch, far from the usual airport fare. Or go full-on indulgence with the buttermilk pancakes dripping in chocolate sauce and mascarpone. It’s the kind of breakfast that makes you wish for a longer layover.

Later, the Mr Jones burger is a heavyweight contender – rich and filling, it’s unapologetically indulgent. Lighter options like the halloumi wrap with pomegranate offer balance, but really, Jones the Grocer is about treating yourself before take-off. This isn’t rushed food to grab in a panic – it’s a proper, satisfying meal that makes your trip feel luxurious.

Shan Shui

At Shan Shui, Heathrow takes a detour through 1930s Shanghai, serving up dim sum that shouldn’t belong in an airport but works beautifully. The prawn and chive dumplings are delicate, and the Cantonese roast duck, marinated for two days, feels like a serious culinary offering.

For those in a hurry, the 10-minute noodle dishes, like spring onion noodles, pack in full-bodied flavours without the wait. But the must-have? Crispy wasabi prawns – spicy, creamy and utterly addictive. Shan Shui proves that even with airport time constraints, you can enjoy a meal that lingers in your memory long after takeoff.

Fortnum & Mason Bar

Fortnum & Mason’s Heathrow outpost brings old-world British indulgence to Terminal 5. Breakfast here starts early with a croque monsieur slathered in Dijon mustard mayonnaise, or the comforting Welsh rarebit toastie. Both make waiting for a flight feel like a decadent choice.

Their seafood selections elevate the experience further: half a lobster on saffron potatoes or the fruits de mer platter make it tempting to miss your flight altogether. Pair it with Fortnum’s Blanc de Blancs, and suddenly, Terminal 5 feels like a luxurious destination in its own right.

Spuntino

Spuntino in Terminal 3 brings retro cool to Heathrow, serving up American-Italian comfort food with flair. Truffled egg toast, dripping in Fontina and Gruyère, starts the day off right, or go all in with the Proper English Breakfast – double bacon, sausages, and all the works.

For lunch, the mac’n’cheese is a must: rich, creamy and seriously satisfying. Roller-skating servers add a quirky touch, and prohibition-style cocktails, like the Spuntino Bloody Mary, make this a place where the food is as fun as it is comforting. If airport dining is usually an afterthought, Spuntino makes it an event.

Gordon Ramsay’s Plane Food

At Gordon Ramsay’s Plane Food, Terminal 5 dining is redefined. The butter chicken curry, fragrant and indulgent, holds its own against any restaurant in town. Meanwhile, the British short rib burger, oozing with smoked Applewood cheese, offers a hearty bite before you board.

For those short on time, the “Grab & Go” picnic brings gourmet dining into the air – three courses you can enjoy mid-flight. And if you’ve got a moment to spare, the cocktail bar is well worth a stop.

