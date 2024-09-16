Enjoy 5-star luxury in Cyprus at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort

Paphos, situated on Cyprus’s Mediterranean coast, is noted for its picturesque harbour, ancient landmarks, warm climate and stunning beaches. If this sounds like an attractive proposition for a vacation then you can elevate the experience further by indulging in the stunning hotel and resort of Cap St Georges.

Consisting of over 200 luxurious villas and a bespoke clubhouse, and situated in a secluded area of Paphos, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort is the first flagship project of Korantina Homes, perfectly reflecting CEO George Ioannou’s vision of innovative resort development.

The resort looks out on a 2km beachfront and integrates modern architectural style with its stunning natural surroundings, providing a high-end lifestyle for its guests.

Luxury accommodation

( Korantina Homes )

Whether you’re a business traveller seeking a relaxing break from the stress of work, or a family looking to indulge in a 5-star holiday, at Cap St Georges you can unwind and relax in style. The hotel’s 202 suites (most with sea views) are chic and elegant, with their open, airy spaces allowing plenty of bright Mediterranean sunshine to fill the room.

With twelve distinct room categories, including a 7-bedroom Presidential Villa Suite with private pool, there’s plenty of choice for the discerning traveller, while interconnecting family suites and accessible rooms offer everything you need for the whole family.

From the white oak and Crema Marfil marble, to the attention to detail on furnishings, each room subtly represents the best of Cypriot style and affords its guests a high standard of comfort and luxury.

Dine in style

( Korantina Homes )

With ten restaurants and bars, Cap St Georges offers a unique dining experience that caters for all tastes. Your daily buffet breakfast is served in the expansive Yeronisos restaurant, from where you can relocate to the terrace and admire the morning views. Fine dining can be enjoyed at the Sky7 restaurant, situated on the seventh floor, with panoramic views across the sea – a perfect spot for those spectacular Cypriot sunsets. Elsewhere you can find cuisine from Cyrus, Italy or Japan, where live cooking stations heighten the senses.

If you’re in the mood to relax with a drink in hand then there’s plenty of choice in the resort’s bars. Stretch out at the Thalassa Pool Bar with a finely crafted cocktail; take in the 180-degree views from the Chroma Lounge and Lobby Bar, ideal for a morning business meeting or some family downtime after a day of adventure; or head down to the beach and relax at the Kohili Restaurant Bar. For those with a sweet tooth, check out the Gelato café with its extravagant ice creams and handcrafted pastries, while night owls can relocate to The Club for some extended fun.

Spas, shops and more

( Korantina Homes )

The Cap St Georges Resort provides its guests with a huge range of facilities for their stay. Besides the sea, you can take a dip in one of its three outdoor pools or a heated indoor pool. The Cleopatra Spa, one of the largest on the island, includes a hydrotherapy whirlpool, thermal saunas and aromatherapy showers, marrying cutting-edge treatments with a sense of spirituality to create a wellness haven.

For the active traveller there’s a fitness centre that has been kitted out with the latest equipment and fitness techonlogy, while a range of other sporting facilities including horse riding, tennis and beach volleyball are also available. Shoppers can treat themselves in the high-end boutique or jewellery shop, and you can find local goods from the artisanal market including organic products and hand-crafted souvenirs. The kids are also well catered for with a playground, outdoor cinema and gaming lounge.

( Korantina Homes )

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort promotes sustainable practices that includes an initiative to help protect the endangered Mediterranean monk seal and ensures that its developments are built in harmony with the natural beauty of its Cypriot home. A commitment to quality and community aims to promote and preserve local culture and heritage which, in turn, allows guests to experience a stay that is very much the product of its environment.

Korantina Homes flagship projects and new developments Show all 4 1 / 4 Korantina Homes flagship projects and new developments Korantina Homes flagship projects and new developments SOHO Resort SOHO Resort, consisting of two towers of 15 and 16 floors respectively, is another prestigious development that aligns with the company’s philosophy of offering sophisticated services. Korantina Homes Korantina Homes flagship projects and new developments SOHO Resort The project, which also includes meticulously designed villas, shops, restaurants, and a wellness centre, highlights Korantina Homes’ commitment to providing exceptional customer service and comfort. Korantina Homes Korantina Homes flagship projects and new developments Royal Bay The upcoming Royal Bay residential resort, situated next to Venus Beach, comprises villas and apartments of top-notch construction and architectural standards and includes a 24-hour customer service centre and a wellness centre. Korantina Homes Korantina Homes flagship projects and new developments Royal Bay Royal Bay has a range of villas available from one to three beds with a range of amenities. The most luxurious villas include a cinema room, games room, private gym and jacuzzis. Korantina Homes

Korantina Homes; the developer of Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort also offer scholarships in conjunction with American University of Beirut - AUB Mediterraneo in Cyprus, supporting two students to the value of €80,000 to reinforce their commitment to supporting education and academic excellence.

Commenting on their scholarship, George Ioannou said, “Our Group supports and promotes every effort that aims at enhancing knowledge, research, innovation, and of course, academic excellence. We believe that these scholarships can become a catalyst for those students who consistently strive for excellence in AUB Mediterraneo.”

With its modern luxury, the natural beauty of the Cypriot coastline and world-class amenities, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort provides luxury tourism for anyone looking to enjoy all the benefits of a high-end lifestyle throughout their stay.

