With 44 countries to choose from, our European neighbours offer endless city break possibilities, from classic capitals to smaller, lesser-known destinations.

And, in amongst sky-high prices in Swiss hotspots and the sparkling cities of the South of France, there are plenty of affordable options where accommodation, transport and activities don’t have to cost an arm and a leg.

As the UK tightens its collective belt on holiday spending, many travellers are looking to save on their next trip. Tourists after a quick escape from everyday life without breaking the bank can look across the Channel for inspiration, with a two or three-night urban escape.

Here’s our pick of budget-friendly, bucket-list city break destinations in Europe to consider visiting this year.

Krakow, Poland

open image in gallery Poland’s second city has some great value eateries ( iStockphotos )

Poland’s second-largest city makes for a great value weekend away. In Krakow's market square and its surrounding roads, quick bites, including pierogi dumplings and Polish beers can still be purchased for just a few pounds. Top attractions such as St Mary’s Basilica, the Wieliczka Salt Mine and The Cloth Hall are also free or affordable to visit.

Where to stay

Vienna House Easy by Wyndham Cracow is a functional three-star hotel located within walking distance of Krakow Market Square and Kraków Główny Railway Station.

Bucharest, Romania

open image in gallery Bucharest is the capital and cultural hub of Romania ( iStockphotos )

Bucharest, the capital and cultural hub of Romania, offers cheap, direct flights and bargain accommodation for far less than the likes of Paris and Rome. Notable highlights include the Palace of the Parliament government building, a landmark of the communist era. Many traditional Romanian meals, such as ciorba de burta and sarmale, are also locally produced, keeping eating out costs down.

Where to stay

Budget Hello Hotels offers buffet breakfasts and standard double rooms just a three-minute walk from the Gara de Nord train station.

Sofia, Bulgaria

open image in gallery Travel by tram through Sofia to save on taxis ( iStockphotos )

Built atop Roman ruins and overlooked by Vitosha mountain, the Bulgarian capital Sofia has everything from hot springs to hiking, ancient art and a magnificent Orthodox cathedral. Expect to spend no more than £10 on several shots of rakia fruit brandy before participating in the lively nightlife of this budget-friendly Balkan city.

Where to stay

Generaator Sofia is centrally located with ensuite doubles, ski equipment hire and an outdoor seating area.

Athens, Greece

open image in gallery Athens is a surprisingly affordable few days away ( iStockphotos )

The Greek capital makes for a surprisingly affordable few days away. In stark contrast to Mykonos and Santorini, where a “beach snack” has been known to go for £500, Athens has a history you can explore with a €2 gyro in hand. Most budget hotels have views of the Acropolis from rooftop terraces and bars, meaning you aren’t losing out on experiencing Greek mythology first-hand by spending less on accommodation.

Where to stay

The Foundry Suites in downtown Athens has 12 spacious lofts, stocked minibars and a buzzy rooftop garden.

Lisbon, Portugal

open image in gallery Penny-save in Portugal’s coastal capital, Lisbon ( iStockphotos )

Penny-save in Portugal’s coastal capital by travelling by tram or walking the hilly terrain on the hunt for the best budget pastel de nata and carafes of wine. In the right taverna, a pint will only set you back one to two pounds. With affordable accommodation, free hikes and the buzzing Time Out food market, Lisbon is a lot more wallet-friendly than other European capitals.

Where to stay

Stay at Mama Shelter Lisboa for a central location, eclectic furnishings and a lively rooftop bar.

Prague, Czech Republic

open image in gallery Prague has 18 bridges crossing the Vltava River ( iStockphotos )

With crisscrossing bridges, an Old Town Square and gothic buildings, Prague promises architecture, culture, history and a decently priced pint. Even with flights and accommodation, it’s easy to find a weekend break to the baroque Czech city for under £250pp when travelling outside peak season. The Prague Visitor Pass can also bag you discounted admission to attractions such as Prague Castle and the Petřín Tower.

Where to stay

The elegant Don Giovanni Hotel Prague hosts daily piano concerts and welcome drinks for a taste of affordable luxury.

Toledo, Spain

open image in gallery Toledo is the former capital of the Spanish Empire ( iStockphotos )

The former capital of the Spanish Empire, Toledo, is a walled ancient city in central Spain known for its gothic cathedral, Unesco World Heritage quarter and rich cultural heritage. Explore the winding streets on foot to try local specialities marzipan, carcamusas pork and Manchego cheese, and spend a fraction of the money you’d shell out on a trip to Barcelona.

Where to stay

Hotel Carlos V sits on the doorstep of Toledo’s cathedral and the Alcázar Fortress. Rooms feature views of the World Heritage quarter.

