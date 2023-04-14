Is Greece hot in May? When to travel for best weather

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One of the world’s most historically influential countries, Greece has become an enormously popular tourist destination due to its beautiful beaches, rugged white islands and mixed Mediterranean cuisine.

From Athens to Corfu, the nation of philosophers and Olympic Games has become a particular holiday favourite for Brits and welcomed more than four million UK tourists in 2022.

While sun is often the selling point of a holiday to a Mediterranean country, too much heat can quickly turn an idyllic retreat into a negative experience. Greece is one of the warmest countries in Europe; August temperatures in Athens can reach average highs of 32C.

Read more on Greece travel:

Those planning a visit in the near future may equally want to avoid the rain while potentially catching winter sun; head to islands such as Crete for average annual temperatures of around 23 degrees.

Here’s what the weather is like month by month to help you plan your next Greek adventure.

May

Temperatures throughout Greece can vary, but May is a good choice for heat and sun in moderation.

Temperatures: Average highs of 24 degrees celsius, average lows of 10C.

Rainfall: Ranges between 13mm per month in Crete to 31mm in Corfu.

Sunshine hours: Nine hours per day.

June

Temperatures: Average highs of 29C, average lows of 17C.

Rainfall: Between 1mm (Crete) to 16mm (Corfu). For context, average UK rainfall in June is 43mm.

Sunshine hours: 11 hours per day.

Aerial view of Chania with the amazing lighthouse, mosque, venetian shipyards, Crete, Greece. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

July

Temperatures start to climb in July, with rainfall in some areas falling to 0mm.

Temperatures: Average highs of 31C and average lows of 19C.

Rainfall: Ranges from 0mm in Crete to 9mm in Corfu.

Sunshine hours: 12 hours per day.

August

Some travellers might find August temperature a bit too sweltering depending on where they go.

Temperatures: Average highs of just over 32C and average lows of 20C.

Rainfall: Ranges from 1mm in Crete to 25mm in Corfu.

Sunshine hours: 11 hours per day.

September

This is a great time to travel to benefit from warm temperatures but the lower prices outside of school holidays.

Temperatures: Average highs of 28C and average lows of 16C.

Rainfall: 12mm in Crete and as much as 104mm in Corfu.

Sunshine hours: Nine hours per day.

Porto Timini beach in Corfu (Getty Images)

October

Average temperatures are still high in October, but expect more rainfall as winter approaches.

Temperatures: Average highs of 23C, with average lows of 12C.

Rainfall: From 31mm in Athens to 140mm in Corfu.

Sunshine hours: Six hours per day.

November

November brings with it a greater temperature discrepancy between different cities and islands.

Temperatures: Average highs of 19C and average lows of between 3C and 12C (Crete and Athens respectively).

Rainfall: Anywhere between 67mm and 163mm in main destinations.

Sunshine hours: Average of four-and-a-half hours per day.

December

Temperatures: Average highs of 15C and average lows of between 0C in Crete and 8C in Athens.

Rainfall: Ranges from 65mm to up to 178mm in Corfu.

Sunshine hours: Four hours per day.

January

Temperatures: Average highs of 13C and average lows ranging from 7C (Athens) to -1C (Crete).

Rainfall: From 51mm to 135mm.

Sunshine hours: Four hours per day.

A view of Athens with the Acropolis in the background. (Getty Images)

February

Temperatures: Average highs of 14C and average lows between 7C and -1C.

Rainfall: From 33mm in Athens to 133mm in Crete.

Sunshine hours: Four hours per day.

March

Temperatures: Average highs of 16C and average lows of between 0 and 9C.

Rainfall: From 34mm to 98mm.

Sunshine hours: Six hours per day.

April

Weather starts to improve in April, with more sunshine and noticeably warmer temperatures.

Temperatures: Average highs of over 19C and average lows of between 2C in Crete and 12C in Athens.

Rainfall: Ranges from 27mm to 58mm.

Sunshine hours: Over seven hours per day.

Read more of our best Greece hotel reviews