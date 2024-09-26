Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Paris has long been renowned as one of the world’s prettiest cities, with grand palaces, perfectly pruned gardens, haute couture and lip-smacking cuisine.

The city streets are peppered with architecture from across the history books, Instagrammable cafés that look like they were plucked straight out of a storybook and acclaimed galleries housing some of the world’s best art.

Whether you’ve been inspired by the 2024 Olympic Games that took place in the French capital this summer or by the new season of Emily in Paris, now is the perfect time to start planning your visit to the City of Love.

Here are some of the must-see attractions that will make your visit to Paris an unforgettable one.

Most beautiful places to visit in Paris

Sacré-Cœur

open image in gallery The Sacré-Cœur’s dome is open for visitors to see Paris from up high ( Getty Images )

The Basilica of Sacré-Cœur is well known for its unforgettable interiors and exteriors, possibly beaten only by the Eiffel Tower for its spectacular dominance of the Parisian cityscape. The basilica hosts the largest mosaic in France across its ceiling, measuring around 480 metres squared, and depicts Jesus Christ with open arms, surrounded by saints, angels and religious symbols all finished in a golden outline. While the Sacré-Cœur’s interiors offers impressive iconography, its iconic dome enjoys a 360-degree panoramic view of Paris. Visitors must remain silent as the basilica is a holy place, but the grand landmark is still open and free to enter (with a small fee to enter the dome). Magnificently perched on top of the Butte Montmartre, the basilica’s Roman-Byzantine architecture and radiant white finish, is not to be overlooked.

Entry to the dome costs €8 for adults and €5 for children aged up to 15 years old

Read more: The best things to do in Paris – from cruising down the Seine to vintage shopping in Le Marais

Montmartre

open image in gallery Montmarte’s historic Rue de l’Abreuvoir was used as the backdrop for scenes in ‘Emily in Paris’ ( Getty Images )

The district of Montmartre was once a haven for a number of acclaimed and influential artists such as Vincent van Gogh, Henri Matisse and Edgar Degas. Still flourishing in the artistic ambience of the past, Montmartre has not lost its village-like charm, lined with artisan bakeries, cosy bistros, eclectic galleries and bookshops. The district’s cobbled streets guide you past colourful houses to restaurant terraces serving up food from all over the globe; this picturesque location feels more like you’re strolling through the countryside in the south of France, rather than one of Europe’s busiest cities. Montmartre has also featured as the backdrop for some of the most famous films on the big screen, including Amélie, Moulin Rouge and French Cancan.

Read more: The six Paris districts you should know, from classically French cobbled streets to edgy underground clubs

Jardin du Luxembourg

open image in gallery Jardin du Luxembourg can be found in the 6th arrondissement of Paris ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Inspired by Florence’s historical Boboli Gardens, the Luxembourg Gardens is considered one of the most attractive green spaces in Europe. Spanning 25 hectares, with over 3,000 trees of different species and flower beds taking over 5,000 square metres of the gardens, this nature-filled getaway in the middle of Paris has plenty of space to relax away from the cacophony of the city. Among the foliage and vegetation also stands around 106 statues and monuments, including the breathtaking Médici Fountain. Wind around the geometric forest towards Paris’ own Panthéon just outside of the gardens to gaze upon its innovative architecture.

Read more: Where is Emily in Paris filmed? How to visit every instagrammable location from each season

Petit Palais

open image in gallery The Petit Palais displays artworks from the world’s most famous painters, from Monet to Rembrandt ( Getty Images )

The Petit Palais has hosted the Musée des Beaux-Arts de la Ville de Paris for over 100 years. Step inside this architectural marvel to discover a grand collection of paintings, sculptures and other objects dating from antiquity to 1914. Home to paintings, sculptures, furniture and objets d'art, the museum features works by some of France’s most famous painters, including Monet, Cézanne and Delacroix, plus Rembrandt’s famed Self-portrait in Oriental Attire. Designed for the Universal Exhibition in 1900, the grand Petit Palais is based on a trapezium shape with four wings, surrounded by a semi-circular garden. Like its sister venue, the Grand Palais which is situated opposite, both buildings offer beauty through a blend of traditional and modern architecture. After wandering through the galleries, head over the road to the Champs-Élysées garden to take a stroll through the magnificent towering trees.

Permanent exhibitions are free but temporary exhibitions cost to enter

Read more: Where to eat, drink, shop and stay in Paris

Explore the streets

open image in gallery Rue Crémieux is one of the most photographed streets in Paris due to its quirky colour palette ( Getty Images )

One of the joys of a city like Paris is simply taking in the smells and sights of the city by exploring its streets. The city is home to some very famous and iconic streets, complete with elegant architecture and fashionable storefront decorations.

Take a stroll down Rue Saint-Dominique for a picture-perfect view of the Eiffel Tower and visit some high-end boutiques, meander down the infamous Avenue des Champs-Élysées for stunning views of the Arc de Triomphe, or saunter up Rue Saint-Rustique, the oldest street in Montmarte, to transport yourself back in time for a vintage look at the city. The old street of Rue Chanoinesse will deliver some of the prettiest floral-decorated cafe and shop fronts, while Boulevard Saint-Germain shows off historical monuments and coffee stops famous for its past intellectual patrons such as Simone de Beauvoir. One of the most photographed streets in Paris is Rue Crémieux, lined with uniform pastel-coloured shuttered houses decorated with various potted plants – don’t leave without visiting this peaceful oasis in the heart of the city.

Read more: This chic Paris district is becoming the trendiest spot for a city break in Europe

Trocadéro/Eiffel Tower

open image in gallery Find the perfect viewing position of the Eiffel Tower at Trocadéro ( Getty Images )

Yes, it is a cliché, but it is hard to ignore one of the most iconic structures in the world, let alone just in Paris. The Eiffel Tower can be spotted from many places around the city, but one of the best views of the famous landmark is from Trocadéro, which lies directly opposite the tower, just across the Seine. Starting near the “moderne” style Palais de Chaillot, take in the tremendous site of the Eiffel Tower before wandering through Trocadéro’s extravagant gardens that also encompass museums, sculptures and gardens. After absorbing all 1083 feet of this historical monument, cross over to the tower itself if you are seeking some panoramic Parisian views. Despite not being able to see much of the tower itself while you are actually on it, going up the stairs or taking the lift to various floors will show off the Paris landscape right from the heart of the city.

Tickets to go up the Eiffel Tower start at €14.20 for adults, and €3.60 for children aged up to 11

Read more: Best boutique hotels in Paris

Palais Garnier

open image in gallery The Petit Palais has a rich history rooted in the Paris opera scene ( Getty Images )

Paris is packed with architectural gems, but one that has earned its place as a behemouth of a building is the Palais Garnier. Named after the French architect Charles Garnier, who designed and built it at the behest of Emperor Napoleon III, the construction is characterised by elegant structures, majestic decor and golden opulence. Designed in the Baroque and Renaissance styles, the palace was the primary theatre of the Paris Opera and frequented by the most elite members of Paris society after its completion in 1875. It became an important symbol of Paris, in line with the Notre Dame or Sacré-Cœur, partly due to being used as inspiration for The Phantom of the Opera. Inside, discover a world of affluence and abundance, from busts of opera legends to delicately painted ceiling frescos.

Self-guided tours start from €10; guided tours from €16.50

Read more: Is it possible to eat out in Paris for under €20? The restaurants making French dining affordable

Parc Monceau

open image in gallery Escape the busy city for a few hours by taking a picnic to Parc Monceau ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This 17th-century public park offers a green and quiet sanctuary in the city. While not in the same structured style as a traditional French garden, Parc Monceau offers a more relaxed experience, with curved walkways and statues from various origins dotted amongst the foliage. Some of the park’s most notable architectural features include a Roman colonnade and a small bridge modelled on the Rialto Bridge in Venice. Tucked away near private mansions, haute couture house offices and luxury boutiques, this park delivers a real sense of elegance and serenity.

Read more: Family-friendly Paris guide, from top attractions to the best hotels for a city break with children

Sunset on the Seine

open image in gallery Walks along the Seine during sunset are a great way to end a busy day in Paris ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Several postponed swimming events during the Paris Olympics mean the quality of the River Seine is up for some debate, but when the sun sets over the city, this body of water serves as a sparkling backdrop. Stroll along the waterfront to enjoy classic Parisian architecture, past the Les Invalides, where Napoleon’s tomb lies, and the Palais de Tokyo as you walk from Quai Saint Bernard all the way to L’île aux Cygnes on this walking route, which takes just over 90 minutes. If your feet are weary from pounding pavements all day, opt for a sightseeing cruise along this famous stretch of water.

Read more: What it’s like to stay in a backpacker hostel in one of the most expensive cities in the world

Viewing platforms

open image in gallery Discover Paris from up high at the Montparnasse Tower ( Getty Images )

While the Sacré-Coeur and the Eiffel Tower serve up some monumental views of the Parisian skyline, there are several other excellent opportunities to experience how remarkable Paris is from up high. Take a trip to the Montparnasse Observatory or the building’s rooftop deck to spot the city’s landmarks from a birdseye view. A self-guided tour ticket around the iconic Arc de Triomphe’s interior rooms also grants you access to an exceptional viewing platform. Also mentionable is the Centre Pompidou, which houses the Musée National d’Art Moderne. Here, access a glass structure that grants super views of the 4th arrondissement.

Tickets for Montparnasse start at €21, the Arc de Triomphe starts at €16 and the view is free at Centre Pompidou

Read more: The alternative guide to Paris – how to enjoy the city like a local

Where to stay

Hôtel Dame des Arts’ rooftop bar and some of their room’s balconies offer some of the most scenic Parisian vista views, overlooking the city’s Haussmann rooftops and monuments such as the towers of Saint-Sulpice. The hotel also has a secret outdoor courtyard garden for guests to discover, giving guests a slice of tranquility away from the city.

Address: 4 Rue Danton, 75006 Paris

Read more: The best hotels in Paris for budget-friendly breaks and luxury stays