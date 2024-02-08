Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disney opened the doors of its landmark Disneyland Hotel in Paris on 25 January after a two-year “reimagination” of the statement pink palace.

The reopening marks a milestone in the ongoing transformation of the European slice of the “happiest place on Earth”, with a Frozen-themed land and a Tangled ride still to come at the Walt Disney Studios Park.

Inside the renovated flagship hotel, guests of all ages will be welcomed by a royal greeter, eat breakfast with Disney characters,and sleep in one of 487 rooms and suites, with interiors inspired by the libraries of famous French castles.

A chandelier made of Bohemian crystal represents the Sleeping Beauty castle in the grand lobby (Disneyland Paris )

Five signature room designs, dedicated to princesses from Cinderella to Rapunzel, and two one-of-a-kind suites – the Princely Beauty and the Beast-themed and Royal Frozen-inspired Ice Palace – are set to host guests willing to splash some serious cash on the “Castle Club” experience, with the Royal Suite reportedly priced at an eyewatering £9,000 a night.

The Royal Suite is inspired by Elsa’s Frozen Ice Palace (Disneyland Paris)

Elsewhere, there’s a private Disney park entrance via the hotel’s lift, early access to the parks, a seven course pillow menu and designated “story keepers” to guide Disney fans around every corner of the hotel.

A Disneyland Hotel Spa by Clarins offers a respite from daily theme park marathons with pools and treatments for adults and children to enjoy the royal treatment and for dining options think French savoir-faire.

Recharge in the Disneyland Hotel Spa by Clarins (Disneyland Paris)

Feast in the Royal Banquet restaurant as Disney royals and friends parade the tables, fine-dine like Belle and her Prince in La Table de Lumière and try your hand at sophisticated with an afternoon tea in the Fleur de Lys Bar.

As the world’s only five-star hotel dedicated to the Disney greats, they seem to have everything covered.

Fancy some merchandise as memorabilia? The Royal Collection Boutique open only to hotel guests offers everything from bespoke fragrances, classic Mickey Mouse souvenirs and high-end home furnishings from Bernardaud.

There’s fine-dining like Belle and her Prince in La Table de Lumière (Disneyland Paris )

The présidente of Disneyland Paris, Natacha Rafalski, said in a statement: “The reopening of Disneyland Hotel marks a new milestone in the transformation of Disneyland Paris, extending our legacy as a leader in the European tourism industry with a unique blend of storytelling and service excellence, not to mention our exceptional capacity to welcome families.

“We are thrilled to unveil this a one-of-a-kind five-star property celebrating beloved Disney royalty, which represents one of the most immersive hotels in Europe today.”