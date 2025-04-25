Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When you think of beautiful views, spectacular cityscapes and celebrated landmarks, Paris usually comes to mind, with grand palaces, perfectly pruned gardens and elegant boulevards lined with haute couture boutiques.

The city streets are peppered with historic architecture, Instagrammable cafés that look like they were plucked straight out of a storybook, and acclaimed art galleries housing some of the world’s best works.

Sightseeing is a great way to explore a city without breaking the budget, as you don’t have to spend in exchange for gazing upon the Eiffel Tower or Sacré-Cœur. That said, there are some interiors or rooftop views worth spending your euros on.

Here are some of the must-see attractions and most beautiful places that will make your visit to Paris an unforgettable one, as well as a recommendation on where to stay.

Most beautiful places to visit in Paris 2025

1. Sacré-Cœur

open image in gallery The Sacré-Cœur’s dome is open for visitors to see Paris from up high ( Getty Images )

Best time to visit: Evenings or early mornings will let you experience the sun descending or rising over Paris

The Basilica of Sacré-Cœur is well known for its unforgettable interiors and exteriors, possibly beaten only by the Eiffel Tower for its spectacular dominance of the Parisian cityscape. The basilica hosts the largest mosaic in France across its ceiling, measuring around 480 metres squared, and depicts Jesus Christ with open arms, surrounded by saints, angels and religious symbols all finished in a golden outline. While the Sacré-Cœur’s interiors offer impressive iconography, its iconic dome enjoys a 360-degree panoramic view of Paris. Visitors must remain silent as the basilica is a holy place, but the grand landmark is still open and free to enter (with a small fee to enter the dome). Magnificently perched on top of the Butte Montmartre, the basilica’s Roman-Byzantine architecture and radiant white finish are not to be overlooked.

If you want to stay near this striking piece of architecture, Hotel Rochechouart is just across the street, with a rooftop serving all-day views of the basilica.

2. Montmartre

open image in gallery Montmartre’s historic Rue de l’Abreuvoir was used as the backdrop for scenes in ‘Emily in Paris’ ( Getty Images )

Best time to visit: Head to this district in the morning or on a weekday when the streets are less crowded

The district of Montmartre was once a haven for a number of acclaimed and influential artists such as Vincent van Gogh, Henri Matisse and Edgar Degas. Still flourishing in the artistic ambience of the past, Montmartre has not lost its village-like charm, lined with artisan bakeries, cosy bistros, eclectic galleries and bookshops. The district’s cobbled streets guide you past colourful houses to restaurant terraces serving up food from all over the globe; this picturesque location feels more like you’re strolling through the countryside in the south of France, rather than one of Europe’s busiest cities. Montmartre has also featured as the backdrop for some of the most famous films on the big screen, including Amélie, Moulin Rouge and French Cancan.

If you are focusing your city break on this district on your next trip to Paris, Le Village Montmartre is an affordable hotel that is an ideal spot for solo travellers, with dormitories and private rooms, as well as wifi and computers on hand for digital nomads.

3. Jardin du Luxembourg

open image in gallery Jardin du Luxembourg can be found in the 6th arrondissement of Paris ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best time to visit: If you are seeking a guided tour, these take place led by one of the park’s gardeners on the first Wednesday of the month from April to October

Inspired by Florence’s historical Boboli Gardens, the Luxembourg Gardens are considered one of the most attractive green spaces in Europe. Spanning 25 hectares, with over 3,000 trees of different species and flower beds taking over 5,000 square metres of the gardens, this nature-filled getaway in the middle of Paris has plenty of space to relax away from the cacophony of the city. Among the foliage and vegetation also stand around 106 statues and monuments, including the breathtaking Médici Fountain. Wind around the geometric forest towards Paris’ own Panthéon, just outside of the gardens, to gaze upon its innovative architecture.

Not far from the Luxembourg Gardens is Dame des Arts, with sleek and modern rooms and a central location that allows you to visit more of the main sights with ease.

4. Petit Palais

open image in gallery The Petit Palais displays artworks from the world’s most famous painters, from Monet to Rembrandt ( Getty Images )

Best time to visit: When it opens at 10am Tuesday-Sunday to avoid crowds

The Petit Palais has hosted the Musée des Beaux-Arts de la Ville de Paris for over 100 years. Step inside this architectural marvel to discover a grand collection of paintings, sculptures and other objects dating from antiquity to 1914. Home to paintings, sculptures, furniture and objets d'art, the museum features works by some of France’s most famous painters, including Monet, Cézanne and Delacroix, plus Rembrandt’s famed Self-portrait in Oriental Attire. Designed for the Universal Exhibition in 1900, the grand Petit Palais is based on a trapezium shape with four wings, surrounded by a semi-circular garden. Like its sister venue, the Grand Palais, which is situated opposite, both buildings offer beauty through a blend of traditional and modern architecture. After wandering through the galleries, head over the road to the Champs-Élysées garden to take a stroll through the magnificent towering trees.

Much like the Petit Palais, Hotel de Crillon also exudes ornate design, with frescos and elaborate furniture flourished with gold gilding filling this space. You will find this hotel just across the road from the palace.

5. Explore the streets

open image in gallery Rue Crémieux is one of the most photographed streets in Paris due to its quirky colour palette ( Getty Images )

Best time to visit: If you are outside a lot on your trip to Paris, the month with the least rainfall on average is February

One of the joys of a city like Paris is simply taking in the smells and sights of the city by exploring its streets. The city is home to some very famous and iconic streets, complete with elegant architecture and fashionable storefront decorations. Take a stroll down Rue Saint-Dominique for a picture-perfect view of the Eiffel Tower and visit some high-end boutiques, meander down the infamous Avenue des Champs-Élysées for stunning views of the Arc de Triomphe, or saunter up Rue Saint-Rustique, the oldest street in Montmarte, to transport yourself back in time for a vintage look at the city. The old street of Rue Chanoinesse will deliver some of the prettiest floral-decorated cafe and shop fronts, while Boulevard Saint-Germain shows off historical monuments and coffee stops famous for their past intellectual patrons, such as Simone de Beauvoir. One of the most photographed streets in Paris is Rue Crémieux, lined with uniform pastel-coloured houses decorated with various potted plants – don’t leave without visiting this peaceful oasis in the heart of the city.

Just across the river from the colourful Rue Crémieux is Hôtel Orphée, a budget-friendly place with minimalistic rooms, comfortable beds and, best of all, complimentary cake in the lobby 24/7.

6. Trocadéro/Eiffel Tower

open image in gallery Find the perfect viewing position of the Eiffel Tower at Trocadéro ( Getty Images )

Best time to visit: The Eiffel Tower is quieter in January, February, October and November

Yes, it is a cliché, but it is hard to ignore one of the most iconic structures in the world, let alone just in Paris. The Eiffel Tower can be spotted from many places around the city, but one of the best views of the famous landmark is from Trocadéro, which lies directly opposite the tower, just across the Seine. Starting near the Moderne-style Palais de Chaillot, take in the tremendous sight of the Eiffel Tower before wandering through Trocadéro’s extravagant gardens that also encompass museums, sculptures and gardens. After absorbing all 1083 feet of this historical monument, cross over to the tower itself if you are seeking some panoramic Parisian views. Despite not being able to see much of the tower itself while you are actually on it, going up the stairs or taking the lift to various floors will show off the Paris landscape right from the heart of the city.

If you want to stay near the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower, on the other side of the Seine is Hôtel Passy Eiffel, an affordable property given the central location – minutes from one of the most iconic landmarks on the planet.

7. Palais Garnier

open image in gallery The Petit Palais has a rich history rooted in the Paris opera scene ( Getty Images )

Best time to visit: Early mornings and weekdays

Paris is packed with architectural gems, but one that has earned its place as a behemoth of a building is the Palais Garnier. Named after the French architect Charles Garnier, who designed and built it at the behest of Emperor Napoleon III, the construction is characterised by elegant structures, majestic decor and golden opulence. Designed in the Baroque and Renaissance styles, the palace was the primary theatre of the Paris Opera and frequented by the most elite members of Paris society after its completion in 1875. It became an important symbol of Paris, in line with the Notre Dame or Sacré-Cœur, partly due to being used as inspiration for The Phantom of the Opera. Inside, discover a world of affluence and abundance, from busts of opera legends to delicately painted ceiling frescos.

Not far from Palais Garnier is Castille, a hotel that will satisfy even the most picky of travellers, with a pillow menu and 11 room categories to make your stay in Paris the most comfortable it can be.

8. Parc Monceau

open image in gallery Escape the busy city for a few hours by taking a picnic to Parc Monceau ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best time to visit: Spring and summer

This 17th-century public park offers a green and quiet sanctuary in the city. While not in the same structured style as a traditional French garden, Parc Monceau offers a more relaxed experience, with curved walkways and statues from various origins dotted amongst the foliage. Some of the park’s most notable architectural features include a Roman colonnade and a small bridge modelled on the Rialto Bridge in Venice. Tucked away near private mansions, haute couture house offices and luxury boutiques, this park delivers a real sense of elegance and serenity.

A 20-minute walk from the park is Hotel Darcet, an affordable choice by Paris standards, with single, double and triple rooms making it easy for solo travellers, couples, or friend groups to find a convenient space to bed down for the night.

9. Sunset on the Seine

open image in gallery Walks along the Seine during sunset are a great way to end a busy day in Paris ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best time to visit: Cruises are less busy in the shoulder months of April, May, September, and October

Several postponed swimming events during the 2024 Paris Olympics mean the quality of the River Seine is up for some debate, but when the sun sets over the city, this body of water serves as a sparkling backdrop. Stroll along the waterfront to enjoy classic Parisian architecture, past the Les Invalides, where Napoleon’s tomb lies, and the Palais de Tokyo as you walk from Quai Saint Bernard all the way to L’île aux Cygnes on this walking route, which takes just over 90 minutes. If your feet are weary from pounding pavements all day, opt for a sightseeing cruise along this famous stretch of water.

There are many choices of hotels near the Seine, but one favourite is Hôtel Pilgrim, meticulously designed to invoke a sense of whimsy with its 70s-style furniture with a minimalist twist.

10. Viewing platforms

open image in gallery Discover Paris from up high at the Montparnasse Tower ( Getty Images )

Best time to visit: Sunrise and sunset

While the Sacré-Coeur and the Eiffel Tower serve up some monumental views of the Parisian skyline, there are several other excellent opportunities to experience how remarkable Paris is from up high. Take a trip to the Montparnasse Observatory or the building’s rooftop deck to spot the city’s landmarks from a bird's-eye view. A self-guided tour ticket around the iconic Arc de Triomphe’s interior rooms also grants you access to an exceptional viewing platform. Also worth mentioning is the Centre Pompidou, which houses the Musée National d’Art Moderne. Here, access a glass structure that grants super views of the 4th arrondissement.

A hotel that delivers similar jaw-dropping views of the French capital is Brach EVOK, with suites on its sixth and seventh floors that have their own private hot tubs, barbecues and views of the Eiffel Tower.

