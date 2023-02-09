Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Berlin offers one of the best-value city breaks in Europe. Many of its historic sights are free, including the Berlin Wall Memorial and Reichstag, and the city is brimming with cool spots to eat and drink on a budget.

The largest of Germany’s cities (it’s almost half the size of London but with just one-third of the population), there’s no problem getting around it all, as public transport is cheap and efficient. Or, make like the locals and explore different neighbourhoods on two wheels, or simply two feet, for a wander around the relatively flat and pedestrian-friendly metropolis.

In fact, there are plenty of guided or self-guided walks that will take you to the must-see sights – from Berlin Cathedral and Reichstag Building to the Zoological Gardens and East Side Gallery, which is the longest extant section remaining of the Berlin Wall.

The German capital also has a good variety of budget-friendly accommodation for you to call home for a few days, ranging from international and homegrown chains, to boutique hotels full of quirks and character. Here are some of the best-value beds for your next Berlin mini-break.

The best budget hotels in Berlin are:

(The Circus Berlin)

Best for city buzz: The Circus Hotel

Neighbourhood: Mitte

Just off trendy Torstrasse, The Circus is a pioneer among Berlin’s budget boutique hotels. It remains as popular as ever, thanks to its unpretentious style, friendly service and affordable rates. The 64 rooms range from singles to two-bedroom apartments, each one individually decorated with cheery, low-key flair.

There’s a ground-floor lounge with squishy sofas and shelves of books about Berlin, while the Commonground cafe serves a fantastic all-day breakfast. If the sun is shining, head to the rooftop terrace or sign up for a free walking tour.

Best for vintage charm: Henri Hotel Berlin Kurfürstendamm

Neighbourhood: Charlottenburg

A light-filled bedroom at Henri Hotel (©HENRI Hotels)

Tucked away on a leafy side street off the Kurfurstendamm shopping avenue, this 72-room hotel hits the sweet spot between chic and homely. Stucco ceilings, creaky parquet floors and velvet accents evoke the building’s Belle Epoque origins. The ground-floor sitting rooms, meanwhile, offer plenty of places to nibble on the complimentary abendbrot (bread with cold meats and cheeses) in the evening or relax with a drink from the honesty bar.

The bedrooms are just as charming, with high ceilings, antique furniture, comfy beds and tea and coffee-making facilities.

Best for wellness: Titantic Chaussee

Neighbourhood: Mitte

The inviting pool at Titantic Chaussee (Titantic Chaussee)

This four-star hotel may not be in the most fashionable part of Mitte, but with a U-Bahn station steps from the front door, it is handy for central Berlin. The 389 rooms are decorated in muted browns and beiges, and come with large bathrooms and rainshowers. Don’t miss the sprawling wellness area with a gym, indoor pool, sauna, steam room and Ottoman-style hammam, although entry will set you back a few Euros.

Skip the pricey Mediterranean restaurant and head to budget-friendly Hasir, adjoining the hotel, for some of the juiciest burgers in town.

Best for Instagrammers: Wallyard Concept Hostel

Neighbourhood: Moabit

Sip cocktails in the Wallyard's lobby and bar (Wallyard Concept Hostel)

In a former factory in a quiet residential street, this family-run establishment is a far cry from the traditional image of a hostel. The vibe is industrial-chic, with a black-and-white palette, concrete walls and filament bulbs. The 21 rooms range from dorms to en-suite doubles.

However, the main draw is the sociable lounge with plenty of space to hang out or sip cocktails from the subway-tiled bar. Concertina doors open onto a sunny courtyard with a ping pong table and bikes for rent, plus the U-Bahn is just 400m away.

Best for couples: The Weinmeister Berlin-Mitte

Neighbourhood: Mitte

Treat yourself to a rooftop hot tub at The Weinmeister (The Weinmeister)

Decked out in street-art murals and strolling distance to some of Mitte’s coolest cafes and galleries, this adults-only hotel attracts a fun-loving crowd. The 54 rooms have bespoke oversized beds, dark parquet floors and rainshowers, while the larger rooms have tubs in the bedroom.

Head down to the ground-floor bar for cocktail hour and book a treatment in the cosy spa run by a mother-and-daughter team. You have to reserve and pay extra for the rooftop hot tub, but the views of the TV Tower are well worth it.

Best for shopaholics: Motel One Potsdamer Platz

Neighbourhood: Potsdamer Platz

Motel One is perfectly located for visitors seeking some retail therapy (Motel One)

Set within the Mall of Berlin, this 239-room hotel is one of 10 properties across the capital from the design-led German chain. Surrounded by shops, restaurants and cinemas, the hotel also puts you within walking distance of the Reichstag and Brandenburg Gate.

All rooms have comfy queen or king-size beds with Egyptian linen, while bathrooms have rainshowers and organic lemon-scented toiletries. The lobby is the natural hub, with Arne Jacobsen egg chairs, a bar and DJ decks. Sign up to the loyalty programme for late check-out on Sundays.

Best for families: Vienna House Easy

Neighbourhood: Prenzlauer Berg

This hotel is a top pick for families, thanks to connecting rooms (Vienna House Easy)

This three-star hotel scores for its modern decor and inviting public spaces. The 152 rooms are categorised as easy or lounge – the latter comes with a sofa and desk – with bold pops of colour and street-art murals, while the lobby lounge has hanging chairs and a bakery.

The hotel is great for families, too – book connecting rooms at a discounted rate, borrow a buggy and keep the kids entertained with sightseeing tips from the mobile concierge. There are few attractions in the immediate area, but Alexanderplatz is just 15 minutes by tram.

Best for old-school kitsch: Huttenpalast

Neighbourhood: Neukolln

Bedding down at Hüttenpalast is a unique experience (Jan Brockhaus c/o Hüttenpalast)

After a more offbeat experience? Scattered around a former factory in trendy Neukolln are eight vintage caravans and three wooden huts, which are cosy, comfortable and full of character. Spend your days cycling around the area, brimming with restaurants, cafes and bars, or take the U-Bahn into town – the nearest station is five minutes’ walk away.

Later, chill out in Huttenpalast’s lush courtyard and bed down in your quirky quarters (just remember to pack your ear plugs). If you prefer more privacy, opt for one of six en-suite rooms.

Best for sightseeing: Hotel Gat Point Charlie

Neighbourhood: Mitte

It might be budget, but it comes complete with a balcony at Gat Point Charlie (Gat Point Charlie)

In a former Stasi building near Checkpoint Charlie, this three-star hotel is minimalist in style, with playful touches like neon lights and lime-green bathrooms. The public areas host regular art exhibitions, plus there’s a welcoming bar and well-priced pan-Asian restaurant. The 140 rooms range from singles to junior suites and are bright and modern, with crisp white bedding, graphic prints and good showers.

Outside there's a rack of bikes for exploring the area, while the Brandenburg Gate and Gendarmenmarkt square are just 15 minutes away.

Best for peace and quiet: The Yard

Neighbourhood: Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg

The Yard is ideal for peace and relaxation (The Yard)

On a side street in hip Kreuzberg, The Yard is ideal for those seeking a quiet base away from the action. It’s still well-connected, though – the nearest U-Bahn station is a five minute walk, and you can take a half-mile stroll to the Jewish Museum, while Checkpoint Charlie is 20 minutes on foot.

The 55 rooms feature soothing shades of taupe, grey and sage, with Nespresso machines, window seats overlooking the garden and large rain showers. The bistro has the same Scandi-chic aesthetic, with the breakfast buffet served until 2pm on weekends.

