The reviews website Tripadvisor has taken the rare step of adding a “safety warning” to the review page for an infamous Greek restaurant, which has been accused of charging eyewateringly high prices over the years.

The added message sits under the Mykonos restaurant DK Oyster’s name and rating, and reads: “Tripadvisor has been made aware of recent media reports or events concerning this property which may not be reflected in reviews found on this listing.

“Accordingly, you may wish to perform additional research for information about this property when making your travel plans.”

The online alert comes after an American couple reported that they had been charged €800 (£709) for a plate of crab’s legs at the venue, which has been the subject of several high-profile complaints in recent years.

Jessica Yarnall and Adam Hagaun, from Montana, said they had ordered drinks advertised as €25 which then appeared on their bill as €100, with staff saying the advertised price was for “small servings” and they had had large servings.

Ms Yarnall documented the “horrible experience” last May on her TikTok channel, saying touts for the restaurant had told the couple they could enjoy a free beach cabana if they ordered €50-worth of drinks.

When the bill came, she says, “it was €800, almost €900! For two mojitos and four crab legs.”

She said they had seen crab legs advertised on the menu at €38, which staff later said was per gram rather than the total price.

Ms Yarnall warned TikTok users against going to the restaurant. “It’s a really pretty beach, but it’s surrounded by other places that you could go.”

Tripadvisor has added a ‘safety alert’ under the restaurant’s name and rating (Tripadvisor)

She accused the restaurant of charging “€800 to sit there”, adding, “don’t go to DK Oyster, they f**king suck.”

Last June, two American tourists took legal action against the restaurant after it charged them more than £500 for two drinks and a plate of crab legs.

Meanwhile in 2019, another American tourist was left shocked after being presented an €836 (£738) bill for some calamari and beers at the same restaurant.

DK Oyster, in Platys Gialos, describes itself as a “luxury bar and restaurant... where you will experience the very best of Mykonos, in all the glamour and fascination of one of the world’s top destinations”.

The Independent has contacted DK Oyster for comment.