Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With its dramatic coastline, lively cities and National Parks filled with mountains and lakes, Ireland makes for a dream holiday destination. Whether you want to stay in a rambling country pile or a city hotel in the middle of the action, there are plenty of places to choose from. A word of warning, though – bargain rates are few and far between these days, and you’ll be paying top dollar at weekends and during the summer, particularly in hotspots such as Connemara and Kerry.

While the usual chain hotels are dotted around, the indie hotel scene in Ireland is excellent, and the reception you’ll receive is in the spirit of céad míle fáilte (a thousand welcomes), whether you’re checking into a hostel or a five-star resort. An added bonus? You’ll find digs in some of the most characterful buildings in the land, from Georgian townhouses to historic castles.

Here is our pick of some of the best hotels in Ireland, for family holidays, city breaks and more.

The best hotels in Ireland 2023 are:

Best boutique hotel: Haddington House

Location: Dún Laoghaire

William Morris wallpaper and old-fashioned mini bars provide country house vibes (Haddington House)

Out in the seaside village of Dún Laoghaire, but just a 25-minute train ride from the city, Haddington House is a chic coastal bolthole that feels like a lavish country house. Set within four Victorian townhouses, the hotel has 35 bedrooms, each with William Morris wallpaper, rotary phones and a straw bag stocked with beach towels and a hot water bottle, in case you want to take a dip at local swimming spot the Forty Foot. The parlour bar downstairs is moodily chic, with excellent cocktails you can enjoy in tucked-away corners on pink velvet couches. The on-site restaurant Oliveto is a favourite among Dublin foodies.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best luxury hotel: The Shelbourne

Location: St Stephen’s Green

The brick building of The Shelbourne houses luxurious rooms and a cosy spa (Shelbourne hotel)

Approaching its 200th year in operation, The Shelbourne is an intrinsic part of the tapestry of Dublin and played a key role in the country’s history – the Constitution of the Irish Free State was signed right here. This handsome brick building is on the edge of St Stephen’s Green, with the best rooms overlooking the park itself. Inside, it has a chic, heritage feel, with heavy silk curtains, antique furniture and crystal chandeliers. But there is a modern aesthetic too, particularly in the cool terrace bar, where people gather for a glass of champagne on sunny days. The cosy spa is probably the best in the city.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best hotels in Galway

Best hotel for scenic views: Ballynahinch Castle

Location: Connemara

Enjoy glistening lake views and fantastic walking trails in this 19th-century castle (Ballynahinch castle hotel)

Connemara is one of the wildest landscapes in Ireland, with bulbous mountains, mirror-flat lakes and rolling hills thick with heather and gorse. In the middle of it all, you’ll find Ballynahinch Castle, a 19th-century property once owned by His Highness the Maharaja Jam Sahib of Nawanager. Inside, there are smouldering turf fires where you can cosy up with a G&T, and the restaurant is led by one of the best chefs in Ireland, Danni Barry. There are walking trails that weave all over the estate (with wax jackets and wellies available to borrow in the boot room), where you’ll be met with gorgeous views of the local scenery. But, really, the view of the castle itself is the one to beat – it’s best seen from the footpath along the Owenmore River, where the castle is perfectly reflected in the still waters with the Twelve Bens rising behind.

Book now

Best hotels in Cork

Best city break hotel: The Dean Cork

Location: Victorian Quarter

Rolltop baths, Smeg fridges and record players contribute to the homely feel of The Dean Cork (The Dean Cork)

Set right next the city’s train station (making it handy for exploring the nearby coastline), The Dean is the kind of bolthole that makes for the perfect city break. Pretty much everything is on your doorstep, from the wine bars and vintage stores of MacCurtain Street to the food stalls of the English Market. The 114 rooms are quirky and stylish, with orange Smeg fridges and record players (complete with a stash of vinyl), and great views of the city from the higher floors. There’s a rooftop bar that serves killer cocktails, and a gym with a sauna, steam room and pool, with gymnastic rings hanging overhead if you want to show off. There are similarly styled sister properties in Dublin and Galway, too.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best hotel for foodies: The Montenotte

Location: Montenotte

The Glasshouse Bar in The Montenott is a chic Cork hangout (The Montenotte)

Cork is a bit of a culinary hotspot in Ireland, and The Montenotte makes full use of all the local fare. In the Panorama bistro and terrace, you’ll find dishes such as charcuterie boards with local chorizo and cheeses, and duck from Skeaghanore. It’s set on a hill just outside the city centre, so the views from the botany-themed Glasshouse Bar are as great as the cocktails, which are made with the hotel’s own gin and herbs from its garden.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best budget hotel: Pembroke Kilkenny

Location: Kilkenny

(Pembroke Hotel)

One of Ireland’s medieval cities, Kilkenny is a great little town to explore. And Pembroke Kilkenny is right around the corner from the castle, putting it in the heart of the action. The rooms are basic but have everything you need, and the award-winning breakfast that’s included is above and beyond, with individual juice shots, giant waffles and crispy bacon along with warm pastries.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best hotel for walkers: Powerscourt Hotel

Location: Wicklow

This Palladian-style hotel has a fancy spa, a few miles from the famous Powerscourt waterfall (Powerscourt Hotel)

If you’re up for some hiking, Wicklow is the place to be. At Powerscourt Hotel, there are plenty of walks to choose from, whether you want to stroll the five miles of trails on the estate’s River Walk or head to the nearby Powerscourt Waterfall, the tallest in Ireland. Then, there are the numerous routes around the Wicklow Mountains National Park or Glendalough, which is a half-hour drive away. When you take off the hiking boots, there’s a fancy spa in which to unwind, and the Palladian-style property is filled with places to flop down with a cup of tea (or glass of wine).

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best hotels in Wexford

Best spa hotel: Monart

Location: Enniscorthy

The adults-only Monart hotel has a giant sauna with floor-to-ceiling views of the landscaped gardens (Monart Hotel)

This adult-only destination spa is the ultimate when it comes to wellness and relaxation. The spa is huge, with seven different thermal rooms – the giant sauna has floor-to-ceiling windows, so you can enjoy views of the garden as you work up a sweat. There’s also a tranquil infinity pool, dark and light relaxation rooms and a vast menu of treatments on offer, as well as daily yoga and meditation classes. The newly refurbished rooms are elegant and relaxing, with fern-printed wallpaper and plush chaise lounges. Keep an eye out for the annual visits from Shaolin Masters – this long-running residency gives you the chance to book in for an exceptional Shaolin Warrior massage, as well as to take meditation and Qigong classes.

Book now

Best family hotel: Kelly’s Resort

Location: Rosslare

The hotel’s new restaurant adds another level of cool to proceedings (Kelly’s Resort)

There are family-run hotels, and then there is Kelly’s. Currently headed up by the fifth generation of the Kelly family, this beachfront property knows exactly what people want when they travel with kids – which is why most families come back year after year. There’s an active kids’ club, children’s meals served early followed by a movie, and activities every day, from scavenger hunts to crazy golf. There’s plenty for the adults too, with yoga classes, aqua aerobics and a hot tub right on the beach, so you can jump into the sea and warm up when you’re back. New restaurant The Sea Rooms adds another level of cool to proceedings, with ingredients grown on their farm and cooked over fire, served up in a giant glass cube overlooking the sea.

Book now

Best hotels in Mayo

Best hotel for couples: Ashford Castle

Location: Cong

Four-poster beds, silk curtains and an on-site cinema add to the luxury feel (Ashford Castle)

When it comes to romance, you simply can’t beat a lakeside castle. This 800-year-old property is one of the most impressive in Ireland, with a perfect blend of history and style. The 83 rooms and suites are all fairly lavish, with silk wallpaper and four-poster beds, and there are plenty of choices when it comes to cosy hangouts, from the on-site cinema to the billiards room. There’s loads to do on the 350-acre estate, whether you want to try your hand at falconry or take the resident giant Irish wolfhound dogs for a walk in the morning.

Book now

Read more of our hotel reviews:

Read more about Ireland travel: