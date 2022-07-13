Ireland and the UK frequently had more relaxed reciprocal travel rules during the pandemic, with the former exempt from various iterations of the latter’s strict quarantine policies for inbound travellers.

But what are the latest rules? Here’s everything you need to know.

Do I need to take a test before travel to Ireland?

No: there’s is no need to provide proof of a negative test result prior to travel. There are also no post-arrival testing or quarantine requirements for travel to Ireland.

Do I need to show proof of vaccination?

No: As of Sunday 6 March 2022, you do not need to show any proof of vaccination or proof of recovery.

Do I need to fill in a passenger locator form?

No: the Irish passenger locator form receipt requirement has also been scrapped.

Do I need to wear a mask or follow any other Covid guidelines?

The mandatory requirement to wear masks was lifted in February, but the Irish government’s public health advice is that masks should continue to be worn on public transport and in healthcare settings.

Masks should be worn for 10 days if you have a confirmed case of Covid. If you are over 13 years old this should be a medical grade or FFP2 mask. If you are 12 years old or younger it should be a well fitting mask.

How much time do I need left on my passport?

Ireland, along with the UK, is a member of the Common Travel Area. British nationals travelling from the UK don’t need a passport to visit Ireland. However, Irish immigration officers will check the ID of all passengers arriving by air from the UK and may ask for proof of nationality, particularly if you were born outside the UK. You are therefore advised to take your British passport with you.

Check with your carrier about their ID requirements, as most airlines and other transport providers won’t carry passengers to and from Ireland unless they’ve seen satisfactory photographic ID.

If using your passport to enter Ireland, ensure it’s valid and in date.

For journeys within the island of Ireland, British and Irish citizens don’t require any travel documents when crossing the land border.