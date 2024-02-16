Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Few countries can compete with Italy’s tourist appeal. Anyone who visits can enjoy fantastic cities, quaint villages, a string of picture-perfect coastlines, amazing cuisine and a fascinating history.

Alhough skiing, city breaks or a trip to one of the Italian lakes all have their own merits, there is a way to get a taste of several different parts of the country in one whirlwind trip.

Cruises around the Bel Paese give passengers the opportunity to see Italy’s full range of sights. You can start with the romance of Venice and wind around to the rugged island beauty of Sicily and Sardinia, or begin surrounded by the stark coastal beauty of the Cinque Terre and end in hectic, characterful Naples, via the enchanting capital of Rome.

Whether you just want to see one destination or a handful, there’s likely a cruise to suit you; we’ve rounded up some of the best below.

Amalfi Coast

The Amalfi Coast is a Unesco World Heritage site (Getty Images)

The Amalfi Coast contains a little bit of everything that has made Italy so famous: beautiful coastlines, golden sands, picturesque towns, ancient historic sites and a hearty slice of la dolce vita.

The main towns along this coast include Amalfi, Sorrento and Positano, each renowned for offering a taste of the highlife in often luxurious surroundings, whether that be laid-back beaches or grandiose hotels. Pompeii lies close to these towns, offering an incredible insight into a famous bit of world history, while driving part of the Amalfi Coast’s winding roads is the best way to get amazing views while taking in some delightful towns.

How to do it

See both Sicily and the Amalfi Coast with the ‘Amalfi & Sicily’ seven-night package offered by Star Clippers. It starts in Civitavecchia, taking you to Amalfi and Sorrento before moving on to Messina and circling back to Rome.

Prices from £3,629pp including seven nights’ accommodation, all meals and drinks and select entertainment. Departing 6 July 2024.

Rome

The Italian capital is a popular place to begin and end cruises (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The capital is a beautiful fusion of historic and contemporary Italian life, from the modern cuisine and nightlife of Monti to the old houses and trattorias of Trastevere or Parione.

The Eternal City is also Europe’s most landmark-filled destination, with everything from Roman ruins to 18th-century fountains. The Colosseum, Roman Forum and Pantheon are the undoubtably highlights, as are the Spanish Steps and Trevi Fountain. The Vatican City is also contained within Rome, and you don’t want to miss the Sistine Chapel or St Peter’s Basilica.

Most cruises to this part of the country actually dock at nearby Civitavecchia, which is roughly one hour from the capital. Rome is often a starting point for cruises too, as passengers can head north to the Cinque Terre, east to Sardinia and south to Naples and Sicily.

How to do it

The Italian Treasures cruise offered by Atlas Ocean Voyages begins in Valletta, the historic Maltese capital, but after departing very much focuses on the eastern Italian coast. It stops for a night in both Syracuse and Giardini Naxos (on Sicily), before departing to the Amalfi Coast and Capri and then finishing in the capital, where you can explore at your leisure before flying home.

Prices from £2,946pp including eight nights’ accommodation, all meals and drinks and onshore excursions. The company is currently running a promotion where the ‘second guest sails free’, so it is possible to get the entire package for just £2,946. Departing 1 September 2024.

Venice

Venice’s northern location means it is often the beginning or end point for cruises that take in parts of Croatia and Greece (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Venice is perhaps the most beautiful of all Italian cities, situated on a vast lagoon and criss-crossed by dozens of bridges that hang over its canals. Its waterways are lined with the colourful facades of centuries-old buildings, many of which carry a Venetian style that is unique to the city, making for an eclectic cityscape.

A gondola trip, a stroll around St Mark’s Square, a walk over the Ponte Rialto and a visit to the Doge’s Palace are customary for those seeing the city for the first time, though for many the real attraction is getting lost in the sea of mazy alleys and historic bridges.

Many cruises start and end in Venice too, though due to its location at the top of the Adriatic, it can take a while to cruise down to other popular destinations like Bari, Sicily and the Amalfi Coast. If you’re visiting on a cruise, chances are it’ll be a longer one, or that it’ll stop in destinations in northern Croatia, Dubrovnik or northern Greece.

How to do it

Azmara Cruises’ ‘Italy Intensive Voyage’ takes passengers all the way from Rome to Venice. It begins by going north to Florence, then turning back on itself and going south to the Amalfi Coast and Sicily. After a brief stop in Kotor, Montenegro, you’ll finish in Venice, with the opportunity to explore at your leisure before flying home.

Prices from £2,060pp including 10 nights’ accommodation, all meals and drinks, evening entertainment and select onshore excursions. Departing 10 April 2024.

Sicily

Sicily welcomes around five million visitors per year (Getty Images)

Sicily is another of Italy’s famous islands, sharing a part of the Mediterranean with neighbouring Sardinia. It is equally as charming as Sardinia, and filled with similarly beguiling towns, a variety of natural landscapes and some of the finest culture and history that the country has to offer.

Tradition is paramount here, something that is reflected in a proud local populace. It is also visible in towns and cities like Palermo, and the timeless beauty of Syracuse, as well as on the olive groves and vineyards that dot the slopes of Mount Etna. It makes Sicily a great place to come if you want to see modern-day Italian living with a dose of outdoor adventure, in places like the Parco dell’Etna, along with historic charm (such as that at Syracuse).

How to do it

Windstar Cruises’ ‘Sicilian Spendours’ cruise begins and ends in the Italian capital, but as the name suggests, this trip very much focuses on the largest island in the Mediterranean. It begins by heading to the Amalfi Coast, but then moves on to three Sicilian towns – Trapani, Porto Empedocle and Catania, via Gozo and Malta.

Prices from £3,105pp including 10 nights’ accommodation, meals and onboard entertainment. Departing 28 May 2024.

Sardinia

Sardinia is around an hour from Rome by plane (Getty Images)

Sardinia, which sits off the eastern coast around six hours from Civitavecchia by ferry, is one of Italy’s most popular summer destinations. A favourite among both tourists and Italians, it is home to a slew of great beaches – including Cala Goloritzé and the Costa Smerelda – and so is a good choice for days spent flitting between water sports and lying in the sun.

Though it’s understandable if you want to spend most of your time here on the sands, it would be remiss not to visit some of the pastel-hued towns and verdant national parks that lie inland and on the coast. Places like Alghero, Bosa and San Teodoro contain plenty of history throughout their cobbled streets, while Asinara and Gennargentu are two of the most picturesque natural areas.

Sardinia’s southerly location means that cruises that stop here often carry on to Sicily and Malta, and may go further on to the Balearics, Greek islands or even Tunisia.

How to do it

The ‘Enchanting Italian Coastlines’ tour from Emerald Cruises covers both Sardinia and the eastern coast over a period of seven nights. It begins in the capital, moving first to Sorrento and Amalfi and then crossing the Mediterranean to Sardinia and Corsica before looping back.

Prices from £3,379pp including seven nights’ accommodation, all meals and drinks and airport transfers. Departing 27 April 2024.

Cinque Terre

Genoa is the major city on the Italian Riviera, though it lies around 90 minutes from the Cinque Terre villages (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Cinque Terre competes with the Amalfi Coast for the title of Italy’s most famous coastal area, but the Italian Riviera offers a different kind of beauty in its emerald waters and pastel-coloured towns. The region is part of Liguria, and consists of five villages: Monterosso al Mare, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manarola, and Riomaggiore.

Each one has an abundance of old Italian charm, from the faded colours that come alive at sunset to the mazes of alleys leading up from tiny harbours. Only Monterosso has a proper beach, but this village quintet isn’t the place for solely a beach holiday, despite the coastlines. Instead, wander aimlessly through the villages, enjoy a laid-back meal or take to any of the surrounding hiking paths.

These once isolated villages are now tourist hotspots in their own right, with the Cinque Terre Express one of the best ways to get between them. Most cruises dock at La Spezia, the province’s main city, which lies just 20 minutes from the nearest Cinque Terre village, Riomaggiore.

How to do it

The Cinque Terre is a less frequented destination on longer cruises, so the best bet is to visit as part of a multi-country cruise. Celebrity Cruises offers one such option with their ‘Italian Riviera & France’ package, which departs from Rome and initially heads south to Naples before circling around to La Spezia and Santa Margherita. After some time spent enjoying the Italian Riviera, you move on to the French one, seeing Cannes and Marseille before finishing in Barcelona.

Prices from £1,209pp including nine nights’ accommodation, return flights, all meals, daily activities and entertainment. Departing 4 June 2024.

Naples

Naples welcomed around 1.1 million cruise passengers in 2022 (Getty Images)

Naples is a fascinating city, buoyed by a vibrant and chaotic energy and blessed with beautiful surroundings – including Mount Vesuvius and an azure bay – and an eclectic blend of architecture.

The city itself has a wealth of culture and history, from the recent and immaterial – such as its devotion to pizza or its football club – to the ancient and pertinent, including the Duomo cathedral and a large collection of Greco-Roman artefacts at the National Archaeological Museum. Be sure to talk a walk around the Spanish Quarter, Centro Storico and Spaccanapoli (the city’s main thoroughfare) to get a real sense of how life is lived in this hectic city.

Naples is the closest major city to the Amalfi Coast, and as such many trips here are combined with a visit to towns like Sorrento or Positano.

How to do it

You’re spoilt for choice when including Naples in a cruise itinerary, and many cruises that stop here also include visits to parts of Greece and Croatia. A seven-day Mediterranean cruise from Norwegian Cruise Line takes advantage of these stops, taking guests from Rome to Venice via Valletta, Split and Corfu. Nevertheless, the focus is still on Italy, taking in the historic capital, the romantic canals of Venice and all of Naples’ characterful chaos (with an added stop in Messina, Sicily).

Prices from £1,573pp including seven nights’ accommodation, all meals and drinks and onboard entertainment. Departing 14 August 2024.