Alongside its wealth of historic cities, picturesque seaside towns and rolling countryside, Italy also boasts a fantastic number of resorts for a ski holiday across the Alps and the Dolomites.

Whether skiing at the foot of the Matterhorn in the Aosta Valley or taking in the views of the towering Dolomites, Italian resorts combine magnificent scenery with world-class cuisine.

In addition, towns such as Livigno or Alagna offer more affordable skiing options than their French, Austrian and Swiss counterparts, while those looking for a touch of glamour can make a beeline for fashionable resorts like Cortina d’Ampezzo and Madonna Di Campiglio.

Add to this pretty mountain towns, vast ski areas and free-flowing grappa, and you have the ideal recipe for your next ski trip. Read on for a selection of the best resorts and holidays.

Livigno

Livigno is hosting freestyle events at the 2026 Winter Olympics (Getty Images/iStockphoto) open image in gallery

Sitting close to the Swiss border, Livigno owes its nickname of Little Tibet to its isolated mountain location. But despite being one of Italy’s least accessible resorts, it attracts numerous visitors wanting to enjoy its snowsure conditions, duty-free prices and famed terrain parks, which will host the freestyle events at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The 155km of slopes here best cater for beginner and intermediates, though the freeride terrain near Mottolino or Delle Neve will appeal to more advanced levels. Transfers can be up to three hours from places like Innsbruck, but once in resort travellers can enjoy a range of picturesque, rustic accommodation, exceptional views of the Italian Alps, lower-than-usual resort prices and some of the most atmospheric après in the country, best sampled at venues including Miky’s Club, Stalet and Kosmo.

Book it

Located just 50 metres away from the nearest lift, Hotel Lac Salin has a large spa and indoor pool, as well as weekly activity programmes including snowshoeing, yoga and ski lessons. An Inghams package includes seven nights in a modern, cosy room with a balcony, buffet breakfasts and four-course evening meals.

From £1,818pp, including seven nights’ accommodation, half board, and return flights from London Gatwick and transfers. Departing 20 January 2024.

Cervinia

Cervinia neighbours the Swiss resort of Zermatt (Getty Images) open image in gallery

Cervinia is one of the highest villages in the Alps, set at just over 2,000 metres. Set in the shadow of the Matterhorn – known in Italian at Il Cervino, hence the resort name – it benefits from some amazing views and reliably snowsure slopes that rise to almost 3,500 metres.

Cervinia is well-linked with the neighbouring Swiss resort of Zermatt via the Alpine X cable car, and together they share 360km of pistes, with Cervinia home to around 160km of these. It is suitable for beginners, with gentle slopes around Plan Maison, and almost the entire area can be covered by competent intermediate skiers.

A quieter alternative to some of its more raucous French Alpine neighbours, the traffic-free town is great for younger families and those looking for a more laid-back ski trip, though bars such as Lino’s and the Yeti get particularly busy when the sun starts to shine.

Book it

For a luxury stay in Cervinia, opt to stay at the Grand Hotel Cervino with Ski Solutions. Situated close to the slopes and with a regular, free shuttle service into town, it is a good choice for those who want to maximise time spent skiing while also staying in a quieter part of town. The rooms are modern and come with a balcony, some of which have views of the Matterhorn. The vistas from the restaurant are equally impressive.

From £1,919pp, including seven nights’ accommodation, half board, return flights from a London airport and airport transfers. Departing 4 February 2024.

Selva Gardena

Selva Gardena is in the Dolomites (Getty Images) open image in gallery

Selva Gardena is the largest town in the Val Gardena area, which it shares with Ortisei and Santa Cristina. Overlooked by the dramatic Dolomites, this area is home to 175km of slopes, though adventurous visitors can buy a pass to explore the dizzying 1,200km of runs provided by the Dolomiti Superski area. The area has runs that mainly suit intermediate skiers, with a beginners area in the village and access to the Sella Ronda, a 26km circuit with plenty of lift links and optional detours such as the Saslong World Cup course.

The area is particularly known for the orange glow that adorns the peaks at dusk. What’s more, you’ll find no high-rise apartment or hotel buildings, but rather characterful Tyrolean buildings, Austrian-influenced restaurants and affordable accommodation options.

Book it

See in the New Year in style with a stay at the Stella Hotel courtesy of Crystal Ski. Located just one minute away from the lifts and the Costabella cable car, it’s around 10 minutes’ walk to the centre of town. The hotel itself has slick, modern interiors, plus a modern spa, sauna and hot tub.

From £1,955pp, including seven nights’ accommodation, half board, return flights from London Gatwick and airport transfers. Departing 30 December 2023.

Alta Badia

The season in Alta Badia typically runs from December to mid-April (Getty Images) open image in gallery

The 130km of slopes in this region are split between several towns, the main two being Corvara and San Cassiano. Part of the Sella Ronda circuit, it also offers gentle blue slopes – near Corvara and the Pralongia plateau – and its own World Cup run, the Gran Risa. There are fewer advanced routes, with just 6 per cent of runs here marked as black, though the off-piste at Val Mezdis is popular.

All of Alta Badia’s six resorts have maintained their sense of tradition, with any developments being carried out tastefully and in keeping with the village atmosphere and architecture. Corvara is the largest and most convenient for lift access, with the main draw away from the slopes being the quality of food – the region has a high concentration of Michelin stars among its restaurants, and even the more affordable huts serve great-tasting food.

Book it

Crystal Ski has packages to the TH Corvara Greif Hotel in Corvara. It sits 10 minutes from the slopes and 10 minutes from the town centre, and is home to an excellent spa and and indoor and outdoor pool. Rooms are pared back with Alpine-style, wooden interiors.

From £1,619pp, including seven nights’ accommodation, half board, return flights from London Luton and airport transfers. Departing 3 February 2024.

Courmayeur

Courmayeur has 14 peaks of over 4,000m within view (Getty Images/iStockphoto) open image in gallery

Courmayeur sits at the foot of Mont Blanc, on the opposite side of France’s famed Chamonix resort. The 90-minute journey time from Geneva, combined with a classic Alpine feel and magnificent views make it popular with those on a shorter ski trip or weekend getaway, especially since it is home to a smaller number of slopes than other resorts. There are just 42km of marked runs found here, though the off-piste has a good reputation and a wider area lift pass will also get you access to Chamonix’s runs. As a result, intermediate and experienced skiers will be best off here, with little to cater for beginners.

The traditional village itself is only accessible by lift from the pistes (and vice-versa). It’s still dominated by Alpine chalet-style buildings and narrow, traffic-free alleys, the focal point of which is Via Roma, lined with restaurants providing the customary high-quality Italian resort food and bars offering a relaxed, entertaining brand of après.

Book it

Heidi provides week-long package stays at the TH Courmayeur, four minutes away from the slopes and five from the town centre by bus. Rooms are spacious, contemporary and elegant, with great views of the surrounding area, and there’s a spa and indoor pool for guests.

From £757pp including four nights’ accommodation, B&B, return flights from London Stansted and airport transfers. Departing 2 February.

Cortina d’Ampezzo

Cortina hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956 (Getty Images) open image in gallery

The official joint host of the 2026 Winter Olympics, Cortina is Italy’s answer to the glitz of Courchevel or St Moritz (though is a more affordable offering overall). A picturesque town with cobbled streets and a dazzling bell tower, it welcomes many Italians who come just for a weekend spent in the cosy bars, upscale restaurants or antique shops of areas like the Corso Italia or Piazza Venezia.

The resort is home to around 120km of pistes, almost 80 per cent of which are blue or red. There is a great beginners area and gentle blue runs around the Socrepes area, while the Tofana area houses most of the more challenging blues and reds. Advanced skiers will want to check out Faloria – most of the black runs are here, though some of the off-piste terrain is best avoided due to unreliable weather and steep terrain.

Book it

Ski Solutions provides several packages for stays in Cortina d’Ampezzo, including to the five-star Grand Hotel Savoia. It lies close to the centre of the town and offers spacious, modern rooms with excellent spa facilities and a large indoor pool, Turkish bath and three different bars for enjoying sports, light meals and drinks.

From £1,945pp, including seven nights’ accommodation, B&B, return flights from a London airport and airport transfers. Departing 27 January.

Madonna di Campiglio

Madonna di Campiglio attracts the well-heeled set (Getty Images) open image in gallery

Some 150km of slopes await visitors to Madonna di Campiglio, and there is a balanced offering of runs; 22 per cent are marked black here, with 33 per cent blue and 45 per cent red. These include long runs like the Schumacher Streif, Amazzonia and the Canale Miramonti, which alone run for around 4km. Intermediates have the pick of the rest of the slopes, but there is a good beginners’ area in town and plenty of easier blue slopes.

Madonna di Campiglio is another ‘fashionable’ Italian resort; streets are lined with upmarket restaurants and classy bars, and though après is generally more laid-back – think champagne over pints of lager – there are livelier hubs at Monte Spinale and Groste.

Book it

Choose the charming Hotel Cime d’Oro, booking through Heidi, for free use of the spa, pool and sauna facilities. This traditional Alpine hotel has wooden interiors throughout, with rustic rooms and common areas and great views from its terrace and balconies.

From £1,589pp, including seven nights’ accommodation, B&B, return flights from London Stansted and airport transfers. Departing 27 January.

Monterosa

Parts of Monterosa reach 3,275 metres high (Getty Images) open image in gallery

The Monterosa ski area sits around the eponymous Monte Rosa massif, the second highest in Europe, and spans three valleys and the towns of Alagna, Champoluc and Gressoney. You’ll find 132km of slopes cutting through these mountains, the resorts are quieter, more affordable alternatives to many other Italian mountain towns.

Champoluc is the largest – and perhaps the best base – and, along with Gressoney, has a decent beginners area, though most pistes are best suited for intermediates. However, overall all three are better suited to advanced and expert skiers, with exceptional black runs and off-piste routes.

Book it

For a relaxed, quiet stay not far from the centre of town, stay at the Hotel au Charmant Petit Lac in Champoluc. Inghams provides packages for a stay in a double room with balcony – a blend of contemporary interiors and updated Alpine style – and breakfasts, with added value in the form of free snacks daily at après (from 3.30pm) and a large eco-spa, with a sauna, indoor pool and massage treatments.

From £1,479pp, including seven nights’ accommodation, B&B, return flights from London Gatwick and transfers. Departing 14 January.

