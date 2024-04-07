Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chase Caravaggio through Naples to bring his greatest works and dark past to life

The rebellious painter’s works reflect the drama of the Naples he fled to in the early 17th century – Michael Hodges traces the painter’s footsteps through the streets of the Spanish Quarter to learn what he can teach us about retaining the soul of a great city

Sunday 07 April 2024 06:00
Comments
The Spanish Quarter is still noisy, alive, and full of intensity
The Spanish Quarter is still noisy, alive, and full of intensity (Getty)

A severed head, a tortured man, a murdered woman, each of them caught in the illuminating gaze of a visionary artist. Which other long-dead painter talks to our fears like Caravaggio? Unnervingly violent, psychologically fraught, and, to contemporary eyes, compellingly cinematic, four centuries after they were created, his works still exert an unsettling emotional force.

This is particularly true of The Flagellation of Christ and the other paintings in which those grisly images appear, completed towards the end of Caravaggio’s life during his exile in Naples between 1606 and 1610.

This month, one of them, The Martyrdom of St Ursula, joins the National Gallery’s own Salome with the Head of John the Baptist as part of the London institution’s 200th anniversary celebrations.

