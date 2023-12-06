Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a nutshell: A luxurious blend of Sicilian style and sustainability nestled in an oasis of lush greenery, with stunning views of Mount Etna and the Ionian Sea.

Location

Sicily is no longer the secret it once was. Long gone are the days when you could wander along Agrigento’s beaches, roam the streets of Taormina or admire Noto’s architecture without bumping into another tourist. Yet this region still manages to appear distinctly unspoiled.

Despite the proliferation of five-star hotels and luxury resorts, take a drive along the picturesque coastline or wander among the sleepy hilltop towns, and you can still find a spot that feels undiscovered. Donna Carmela is one of these.

Tucked away in a sea of greenery, this boutique hotel has relaxation and restoration at its core. It’s situated on Sicily’s eastern coast, less than an hour from Catania airport, and three to four hours from Palermo. Taormina is just 20km away, while Piazza Armerina, Noto and Syracuse are also close enough for day trips. The hotel is ideally located to visit Mount Etna and explore the wineries and vineyards in her foothills.

The resort’s eco-lodges have views of Mount Etna or the Ionian Sea (Donna Carmela)

The vibe

Luxurious yet unpretentious, the hotel is effortlessly stylish without being ostentatious. There’s a strong emphasis on the environment, with the outdoors seeming to spill into the rooms, and lush greenery encasing the entire resort. It’s the ideal place for a romantic break, but you’d also feel comfortable bringing children or a group of friends to the hotel.

Significant measures have been taken to improve the sustainability of the resort. This year, Donna Carmela was fitted with solar photovoltaic panels, and the hotel is moving to eliminate plastic in its everyday use.

The service

The attention to detail is near-flawless at Donna Carmela, and guests enjoy five-star service without the stuffiness. Staff are relaxed and friendly, and genuinely seem to care about their guests. It’s the sort of hotel where you feel spoiled but also at home.

The rooms are decorated in simple Sicilian style (Donna Carmela)

Bed and bath

There are just 26 rooms at the resort, which adds to the feeling of privacy and exclusivity. The accommodation includes eight eco-lodges, which have their own small pools, and are surrounded by thick, fragrant gardens, which make it feel like you’re staying in a tropical jungle. These were all constructed respecting “bio-architecture” – they feature solar thermal panels, natural insulation and ventilated flat roofs.

In addition, 18 suites are scattered across the rest of the property, and range from junior suites (which either have a view of the sea or Mount Etna) to an exclusive suite with private pool and a 120-square-metre terrace. There is also a Jacuzzi Sicilian Villa, which has more privacy yet offers access to the hotel’s facilities. The decor is Sicilian, simple and incredibly chic – all clean lines, soft greens and pinks, and natural stone.

Food and drink

Both are exceptional at Donna Carmela. The breakfast buffet is expansive and Instagram perfect (there’s also an a la carte breakfast menu), while La Cucina Di Donna Carmela Sicily offers a truly memorable dining experience. The setting in the gardens is idyllic, and the restaurant has a 0km policy, meaning that ingredients are sourced from the immediate gardens of Carmela or the local area.

The hotel also runs cooking classes, where you can whip up cannoli and arancini with Donna Carmela’s talented chefs. For an early evening drink or an aperitif, Rizobar has a relaxed, fun vibe. Finally, don’t miss the granita – this Sicilian delicacy is a sweet, cold (but not quite frozen) treat that is served with brioche for breakfast, and Donna Carmela’s is the best I’ve tried yet.

Granita is a cold treat that is often eaten for breakfast in Sicily (Annabel Grossman)

Facilities

The pool is open 24 hours a day, which is ideal if you enjoy a sunrise or sunset dip. It’s not particularly large, but the views from it are stunning. All pools, including the private ones, are heated so can be used year-round. There are free bikes to explore the surrounding areas, as well as a small but well-serviced gym, with a personal trainer available with pre-booking. The spa is also small, but feels luxurious and calm, with treatments including massages and facials.

Family friendly? Yes. Children are welcome and a number of the suites can accommodate families.

Disability access: The property has two rooms (one suite and one of the Romantic Lodges) with disability access.

Pet policy: Pets are welcome.

The pool at Donna Carmela is open 24 hours a day and through winter (Donna Carmela)

At a glance

Best thing: The gorgeous gardens.

Worst thing: Dining at Donna Carmela is exquisite, but it doesn’t come cheap, and there aren’t many other options in the vicinity.

Don’t miss: A day trip to the Pietradolce winery on the slopes of Mount Etna.

Perfect for: A romantic retreat.

Not right for: A rowdy break.

Instagram from: The pool at sunrise.

British Airways Holidays offers three nights at Donna Carmela from £473pp travelling in April 2024. This is based on two adults sharing a Superior room with a full breakfast with return flights from London Gatwick and 23kg luggage included.

