The Xara Palace, Malta, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This prestigious palazzo in Malta’s Silent City has a lot to say for luxury, with a Michelin-star restaurant, private palace extension and royalty scrawled in its guestbook.

Location

Within the walls of fortified Mdina – known as the Silent City – the Xara Palace holds a privileged position on a corner of cobbles by an ancient Benedictine convent. The car-free citadel in central Malta is a 35-minute drive from the airport, and well served by buses, taxis and tourist trains to discover Rabat and Valletta. As one of only two hotels in the country’s former capital, guests are free to play nobility at night, roaming Mdina without the cruise crowds.

Read more: Best hotels in Valletta, reviewed

The vibe

open image in gallery Rugs in a rich red pad the glass-roofed courtyard ( The Xara Palace )

The converted 17th-century palazzo is less hotel, more museum – full of finery, but still homely. Delicately updated to indulge modern comforts, the Relais & Chateaux property retains its former palatial standing, paying homage to its history with splashes of original art atop Mdina’s groomed gardens.

You’ll find nods to the past from discarded church altar headboards to ancient amphorae jugs in hallways as the distinct clomp of horses and chiming church bells ring into rooms. Rugs in a rich red pad the glass-roofed courtyard, windows are shuttered behind weighty gold drapes and vines climb the stone arches in a leafy flourish.

The service

This is a family-run hotel and guests are its favourite cousin. Polite and personalised attention follows classy champagne check-ins, with owners the Zammit Tabona family being part and parcel of general proceedings. Long-term staff are dedicated to sharing snippets of the hotel’s history, and waiters well-versed in the finer details of multi-course tasting menus upstairs.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Individually designed rooms are arranged around the inner courtyard ( The Xara Palace )

There are 17 individually designed rooms and sizeable suites arranged around the inner courtyard. Bedrooms come in standard and deluxe categories, all fitted with plush king size beds, antique furniture and Parisian fabrics in a marriage of calming neutrals and gemstone hues. Some feature a terrace and jacuzzi, others comprise two floors with panoramic views of the Maltese countryside from their patio. Contemporary marble bathrooms don’t compromise on character with opulent treasures in every crevice – take care not to crash into a 17th-century ceramic.

Since September 2024, Palazzino Belvedere – a restored personal palace two doors down – has invited guests to the ultimate upgrade. This palazzino is anything but a “small building”. The four-storey two-bedroom baroque mansion is the jewel in The Xara Palace's crown, with an enclosed courtyard of palms, moody oil paintings, vaulted ceilings, traditional Maltese tiles and stained green glass. Here, walls wear tapestries, Juliet balconies beckon between bedrooms, and a spiral staircase ascends to a roof terrace of sun loungers for views all the way to Valletta.

Read more: Unmissable beach spots in Malta and Gozo

Food and drink

open image in gallery de Mondion deserves its Michelin star ( The Xara Palace )

Rooftop de Mondion, a restaurant that feeds into fine dining with tasting menus and wine pairings, deserves its Michelin star. Chef Clint Grech artfully serves Mediterranean flavours alongside the island’s celebrated culinary heritage, and allergies are taken seriously. Produce grown in Xara Gardens, including olive oil, kunserva tomato paste and gbejna goat's cheese all make plates. As do smoked mackerel rillettes, escargot cocotte, a melt-in-the-mouth suckling pig with celery root and Malta’s celebrated Mgarr strawberries. Word to the wise, don’t double up on bread baskets – there simply isn’t stomach space.

Come back down to earth on the cobbles at ground-level Trattoria AD 1530 if you’re looking for a more casual meal with al fresco fare, pizza, pasta and salads. Breakfast has cooked or continental options made to order in de Mondion, a fusion of pastizzi pastries and beloved eggs Benedict, that can be taken on the terrace during balmy seasons.

Facilities

open image in gallery Some rooms feature a terrace and jacuzzi ( The Xara Palace )

The hotel speaks for itself without a stacked itinerary of activities. On-site wellness offerings include a small gym and sauna. A five-minute shuttle away, guests can enjoy the seasonal adults-only serenity pool at sister property The Xara Lodge to escape Malta’s sweltering summer heat.

Read more: The best things to do in Valletta, Malta

Accessibility

There is a small lift for access to all hotel floors up to the de Mondion rooftop, however, some rooms are split-level with internal stairs. One room has a wet room, with marked disabled parking spaces and accessible airport shuttles available.

Pet policy

The Xara Palace allows pre-booked pups under 10kg for a €35 (£30) charge per stay, including pet amenities. Dogs must stay on a lead and out of restaurant spaces, excluding Trattoria AD 1530.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out by 12pm.

Family-friendly?

No. However, children can be accommodated, with interconnecting rooms available on request basis.

At a glance

open image in gallery de Mondion’s bastion roof terrace is primed for a sundowner ( The Xara Palace )

Best thing: The welcome. Staff are one of this hotel’s finest assets.

Perfect for: Travellers seeking luxury in Mdina without the day tripper racket.

Not right for: Families with young children.

Instagram from: de Mondion’s bastion roof terrace – if the Maltese wind is on side to spare your hair.

Address: Misrah Il Kunsill Mdina, MDN 1050, Malta

Phone: +356 2145 0560

Website: xarapalace.com

Read more: Best hotels in Malta 2025, reviewed