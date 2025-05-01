Best hotels in St Julian’s, Malta, for seafront rooms and rooftop pools
Whether you are looking for a boutique stay with a spa, or a coastal resort with pools and restaurants, St Julian’s has a hotel for every type of traveller
A series of bays that once bobbed with traditional fishing boats (a handful remain), St Julian’s became the place for wealthy 19th- and early 20th-century Maltese to build their Neoclassical seaside villas. A few can still be seen here – one houses the Villa restaurants in front of the Malta Marriott hotel, another the Dragonara Casino – but they have been subsumed into the later 20th- and 21st-century tourist industry that now dominates the area.
At each end of the St Julian's coast is a sandy beach (topped up annually with imported sand): to the northwest, the party beach at St George’s Bay, to the southeast, little Balluta Bay where St Julian’s merges seamlessly into Sliema. Between and around these bays lies rocky shore (much of it swimmable), and plentiful bars, restaurants and hotels, from intimate boutiques to sprawling resorts. Here are some of the best….
Best hotels in St Julian’s, Malta, 2025
1. Holm Boutique & Spa hotel
Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, this fun boutique hotel is just metres from the seafront of Balluta Bay, the nicest end of St Julian’s, with its beach, bars and restaurants. The hotel has been colourfully decked out with a light-touch sense of humour – a giant’s chair in reception, clouds above you on the staircase, mock portraits, red-and-white striped seaside awnings over large comfortable beds. There’s a surprisingly spacious and well-equipped spa with an indoor pool, sauna, steam room and more, and a small rooftop pool and terrace. Some bedrooms have a terrace and hot tub, and all enjoy friendly, relaxed service. Unusually, this is a hotel equally suited to the needs of both (older) children and adults.
Address: Fabri Lane, St Julian’s, STJ1330
2. ME Malta by Mélia hotel
In the brand-new Mercury complex with its statement twisted tower designed by star-architect Zaha Hadid, ME Malta hotel inhabits the upper part of a 20-storey tower, while its neighbour is now the tallest building in Malta. The best rooms command panoramic views through glass walls and from private balconies, and all are smart and contemporary. There are views too from the 8th-floor rooftop pool and the soon-to-open 20th-floor Radio Rooftop bar. Although the area directly around the hotel is very built up and not the nicest part of Malta, the mall within the Mercury complex is spanking new and upmarket, and there is easy transport to other parts of the island.
Address: Triq Gort, St Julian’s
3. Hotel Juliani
Right in the heart of St Julian’s, on the seafront at Spinola Bay, the Juliani was one of Malta’s first boutique hotel’s and, though it now has 65 rooms, it remains family-run with an atmosphere to match. The tranquil foyer café serves fusion Asian food and good coffee (not universally true in St Julian’s) while on the roof is a peaceful little pool and sunbeds – and drinks served in summer. Surrounded by bars, pubs and restaurants, the hotel’s double glazing is effective against the noise, and rooms higher up – with a calm marine colour scheme – have sweeping views of the sea.
Address: 25 St George's Road, St Julian's, STJ3208
4. The Westin Dragonara Resort hotel
St Julian’s’ top family-friendly hotel, this is a ‘you need never leave’ resort with facilities for all ages, and arguably the best buffet breakfast in Malta. Particularly alluring if you are travelling outside the peak summer months is the warmth of the main outdoor pool, two Jacuzzis and a children’s paddling pool – all heated throughout the year. There is also an indoor pool and spa, and from May to October, the Reef Club opens with thatched umbrellas, sunbeds, bars and sea swimming off the rocky shore and tiny Sandy Cove (ideal for kids). There’s even an on-site dive centre.
Address: Dragonara Rd, St Julian’s, STJ3143
5. AX The Palace hotel
Away from the anonymous Sliema seafront hotels, The Palace sits in a traditional residential street amid characteristic gallariji – painted closed wooden balconies – and baroque-style churches. With the feel of a boutique hotel, it is larger than it looks. Beyond the designer foyer, full of circular cream chairs and black and white photo-murals with splashes of red, lie indoor and rooftop pools, a spa and several restaurants. The terrace even includes a British red phone booth (legacy of Colonial Days) that is now a book swap box. It is just a few minutes’ walk to the Sliema waterfront where you can promenade with the locals or swim off the rocks, and the same distance to catch the 10-minute ferry ride to the capital, Valletta.
Address: High Street, Sliema, SLM1542
6. Malta Marriott Resort & Spa
A brand-new lido (for summer 2025) has transformed this hotel from an urban stay with substantial facilities into a resort hotel. Sitting right on Balluta Bay – the prettiest part of St Julian’s – the hotel has exits at sea level, just across the road from sandy Balluta beach, and lido level leading to its large new pool deck, which also features a bar-restaurant and children’s paddling pool. The heated rooftop pool will now be an adults-only oasis in July and August, whereas the sizeable heated indoor pool will stay open to all. There’s a spa too and bars and restaurants with terraces overlooking the bay.
Address: 39 Main Street, St Julian’s, STJ1017
7. Hotel Valentina
Cool and contemporary, glass-walled and filled with daylight, the Valentina is an oasis of good design and friendly service in an area otherwise hard to recommend – unless you are a teen or twenty-something planning on clubbing. Street-side rooms are lighter, but inner rooms quieter (and in this area that’s important – and the view honestly isn’t worth having). There’s a delightful roof terrace with a good-sized plunge pool and a seasonal bar, while the spacious foyer successfully doubles as a café, bar and library corner. It’s dotted with arty features – like the geometric ‘greenery’ climbing the wall – and colourful, comfortable chairs. It is one of the most enjoyable bars in the area.
Address: Dobbie Street, St Julian’s, STJ3070
8. Corinthia St George’s
You can eat different cuisine every night for a week in this all-you-need resort on the rocky shores of St George’s Bay. Pools cascade down towards the sea where you’ll find sunbeds in summer. Light floods the foyer with its bar and café, though the style is quite old-fashioned. For a five-star, the hotel could do with a lick of paint in places – but the price reflects this and there is plenty to like (do ensure your room is on the ocean side, which isn’t affected by the huge construction site just inland). A charming indoor pool and spa cover you for cooler weather, while for the active there’s a dive centre and, in season, a full range of watersports. Restaurants range from an American diner and Italian trattoria to a fine dining fish specialist and a modern Mediterranean menu favouring caviar. There’s even an on-site 17th-century coastal tower built by the Knights of Malta.
Address: St George’s Bay, St Julian’s, STJ3301
9. Radisson Blu Resort, Malta St Julian's
At the mouth of St George’s Bay facing the open sea, the Radisson Blu Resort sits away from the noise and buzz of Paceville, though within easy walking distance should you wish to party. This smart, if conventional, resort hotel has pools inside and out, waterside tennis courts and sea swimming off its rocky shoreline (and rights to use the Corinthia hotel’s more protected ‘beach’ bay next door). All rooms have balconies and it’s worth booking one with a sea view if you can. Wind down with a spa treatment, or up with a diving lesson or outing. With four restaurants and bars of its own, this resort hotel also has deals with two neighbouring properties that give you almost a fortnight’s worth of different dining options.
Address: St George's Bay, St. Julian's, STJ3391
