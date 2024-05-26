Nowhere in the world knows wealth like Monaco. It’s where Ferraris cruise along the Riviera, 70m yachts dot the shoreline, Rolexes peek out of tailored shirt cuffs, and Dom Perignon is sipped on the terrace of the Hotel de Paris.

Throw in the heady, adrenaline-filled rush of a Formula One grand prix and you have perhaps the most glamorous weekend on the sporting, and social, calendar.

This is the race once watched by The Beatles, Rolling Stones and Rod Stewart. Where Grace Kelly brought Elizabeth Taylor as her guest. So if you’re heading over to Monaco this weekend (perhaps from Cannes via a quick jaunt to London for the Chelsea Flower Show), you’ll want to do so with some flair.