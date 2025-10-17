Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort, Montenegro, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With arguably the most scenic view within fjord-like Kotor Bay, this stylish, 252-room, waterside resort blends impressively with its environment, delivering a relaxing stay that’s still within easy reach the fortified town of Kotor

Location

Within the dramatic 28-kilometre inlet of Kotor Bay, Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort sits in the sleepy village of Donji Stoliv, twelve kilometres from Tivat Airport (around a thirty-minute transfer, traffic dependent). If you want to explore further, it’s best to hire a car. Private boat charter doesn’t come cheap, at around €80 (£70) per hour, but as this is the most scenic way to see the bay, it’s worth the splurge.

The vibe

open image in gallery Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort is found within a dramatic inlet ( Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort )

Minimalist, with a calming, natural colour scheme and Boho design detail, such as pool-side beanbags and rattan pendant lights, guests are invited to free their minds from the moment they set foot through the door. The fact that the narrow coastal road breaks the resort in two isn’t an issue: a cleverly designed underground tunnel links the main hotel accommodation to the property’s private waterfront and strip of shingle beach, where you’ll find a buzzier, yet still low-key, beach club vibe.

Service

For insider info, the concierge service provides recommendations on places that could be easily missed (sending us to a fabulous, tucked-away fish restaurant in Kotor’s old town), and speed boats can be chartered at short notice to whisk you off from the resort’s private marina. Special requests are met with a smile (at breakfast, the response to my wish for gluten-free bread and a decaf cappuccino with almond milk was ‘no problem at all’).

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Floor to ceiling windows flood the rooms with natural light ( Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort )

With floor to ceiling windows, these are rooms that let the incredible view do the talking; perfect for watching the resident swallows swoop and soar at sunrise and sunset. Inspired by nature, cool design features include muted murals of misty mountains behind the beds, and ombre curtains that morph from teal to beige. The two and three bed deluxe apartments are perfect for families, with large living area and two bathrooms. In every room, you’ll find toiletries from eco-conscious beauty brand Pharmacopia. A bug bear was the air-conditioning that switched off intermittently and had to be reset. Although most rooms have only a partial view of the bay, the views to the mountains are also beautiful.

Food and drink

open image in gallery Olé! Beach & Bar services Mexican-inspired dishes by the waterside ( Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort )

For casual Mexican-inspired dining waterside, Olé! Beach & Bar is the go-to with a crowd-pleasing menu (think pulled pork tacos and wood-fired pizza, washed down with mojitos). Also with spectacular bay views is fine-dining Lighthouse Restaurant, offering coastal favours such as ink squid risotto and whole grilled sea bass (pair this with a local Raznatovic Chardonnay). The breakfast buffet, served in Restaurant Blue, is on the right side of indulgent, with pastries, smoked salmon, homemade Bircher muesli, and all the makings for a do-it-yourself full English. The queue to make your own coffee was the only downside. Try to nab a table in the quieter, terrace ‘room’ for its wonderful mountain views.

Facilities

open image in gallery The beachfront terrace pool overlooking Kotor Bay ( Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort )

There are two spas (one medical, the other recreational) which offer a giddying range of treatments, from a standout Hammam experience at Spa Soul to physiotherapy and anti-ageing procedures at physician-led Vrmac Health & Wellbeing Retreat. As well as two main pools (one with swim-up bar, the other for swimming laps), there’s an indoor heated pool at Spa Soul, where you’ll also find a steam room, sauna, and small, though well-kitted, gym. Kayaks and SUPs are available for hire.

Disability access

There are ramps and lifts throughout the entire hotel, plus several adapted rooms.

Pet policy

Dogs up to 10kg are allowed at a cost of €50 per night. Although not permitted at the pools or beach, they are welcome on restaurant terraces.

Check in/check out?

Check in at 3pm; check out at noon.

Family-friendly?

In rooms, you’ll find small-sized bathrobes and slippers, and welcome packs with colouring books. Restaurants provide highchairs. Children are welcome at the indoor swimming pool at Spa Soul between 12 and 4pm.

At a glance

open image in gallery This resort is ideal for couples looking for a relaxing break ( Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort )

Best thing: Bagging a sunbed and gazing out onto epic Kotor Bay.

Perfect for: Couples wanting to relax.

Not right for: Party people. Families with older kids might also need a few more activities.

Instagram from: Anywhere along the resort’s waterside frontage at sunset.

Address: Donji Stoliv bb, 85330, Kotor, Montenegro

Phone: +382 32 311 200

Website: Hyattregencykotorbay.com

