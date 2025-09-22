72-hour escapes to Europe: Six itineraries to see the best sights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

How much can you pack into a long weekend in Europe? With a bit of smart planning, an awful lot, it turns out.

Here, we’ve paired 12 European cities in six itineraries that reveal how to tick off some of the best landmarks, the go-to restaurants and the most memorable museums over just 72 hours in each destination combo — allowing for flights in and out on either side.

We show you how to get from A to B, then from C to D for good measure, and recommend great places to stay along the way.

These plans pack a punch, with some of the most famous sights in the world – including Portugal, Spain, France, Ireland, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Italy – all there for the taking.

Each itinerary has been fact-checked for feasibility. You’ll just need to pack your running shoes because a bit of dashing may be required...

1. Portugal: Lisbon and Porto

open image in gallery Porto is the second stop on our Portugal city escape itinerary. Pictured is the breathtaking Dom Luís I Bridge ( Getty Images )

An itinerary that focuses on the historic and cultural heart of each city.

Day 1: Arrival in Lisbon and the Alfama district

Morning/afternoon: Arrive in Lisbon's Humberto Delgado Airport and check in to the swanky Memmo Alfama Hotel Lisboa in the historic center.

Transfer options: taxi (€12/$14), ride-share (€8 euros/$9) or the Metro via the Red Line and a change to the Green Line at Alameda station (€1.80/$2).

Afternoon: Explore the spellbinding Alfama district, Lisbon's oldest neighborhood. Wander the maze of winding streets dating back to the 8th-century Moorish era. Visit the 12th-century Lisbon Cathedral (Sé de Lisboa) – which has survived several major earthquakes — and ride the Tram 28.

Evening: Enjoy an authentic dinner in Alfama accompanied by some live Fado music. We recommend O Corrido – Casa de Fado.

Day 2: Belém and travel to Porto

Morning: Take a tram or bus to the picturesque neighborhood of Belém, the starting point for many epic 15th and 16th-century voyages. Visit the Unesco World Heritage sites of the Belém Tower and the Jerónimos Monastery, finished in 1601. Don't leave without trying a pastel de nata (Portugal's renowned custard tart) from Pastéis de Belém.

Afternoon: Travel to Porto. The 137mph (220kph) Alfa Pendular train is the most efficient option. The journey takes around three hours and the price, which can be as low as €9.50/$11 if you book in advance, includes great views of the Atlantic coast and the Douro River on the approach to Porto.

Evening: Check into the charming Oca Ribeira do Porto Hotel, overlooking the Douro River in the Ribeira District. Stroll the Ribeira district and cross the Dom Luís I Bridge for a port wine cellar tour and tasting in Vila Nova de Gaia. Head back to the Ribeira district for dinner at Taberna Dos Mercadores.

Day 3: Porto and departure to the U.S.

Morning: Up early to delve into Porto's photogenic historic center. Climb the 18th-century Clerigos Tower for panoramic views, visit the São Bento train station, not to take a train, but to admire its 20,000 decorative azulejo tiles, and browse the tomes in the fairytale Livraria Lello bookstore.

Early afternoon: An early lunch at Adega São Nicolau restaurant (think octopus fillets and rice).

Late afternoon: Hop on the Metro (Purple Line E, €2.75/$3.23) or in a taxi (€15/$17) to Porto Airport for a Tap Air Portugal flight to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, departing at 18.05.

2. France and the Netherlands: Paris and Amsterdam

open image in gallery Amsterdam's higgledy-piggledy houses will leave you spellbound ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Delightful dalliances with two of Europe's most entrancing cities, focusing on iconic attractions.

Day 1: Arrival in Paris and top landmarks

Morning: Arrive in Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (there are nonstop overnight flights from LA, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Miami, and JFK). Take the RER B train to Saint-Michel Notre-Dame station (€11.80/$14), where it's a short walk to your chic accommodation, Hôtel Parc Saint-Séverin in the Latin Quarter, moments from Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Afternoon: Forget the jet lag and start ticking off the must-sees. Take in the incredible views from the Eiffel Tower, then grin back at the Mona Lisa in the Louvre Museum.

Evening: Take a river cruise along the Seine, stroll along the Champs-Élysées to the Arc de Triomphe if there’s time, then have dinner in a classic French bistro a short walk from the hotel (you'll thank us), such as Le Petit Châtelet or La Rôtisserie d'Argent.

Day 2: Parisian culture and travel to Amsterdam

Morning: The artistic heart of Paris awaits. Wander the bohemian cobbled streets of the Montmartre neighborhood, visit the strikingly stark-white Sacré-Cœur Basilica, then have a caricature of your face drawn by one of the local artists at Place du Tertre.

Afternoon: Whizz over to Amsterdam Centraal train station via the 186mph Eurostar high-speed train from Gare du Nord (€16.50/$19 if you book early enough). Journey time? Just over three hours.

Evening: Check into the canal-side Ambassade Hotel, a 20-minute walk away, then jump straight onto a cruise for a prime view of the olde-worlde city's higgledy-piggledy houses. Sate the hunger pangs with dinner at homely Moeders restaurant in the heart of the vibrant Jordaan district. Try the stamppot (mashed potatoes with vegetables).

Day 3: The art of the city

Morning: Dive into Amsterdam's art scene pronto. Pick either the Rijksmuseum (for Dutch Masters such as Rembrandt) or the Van Gogh Museum. Both are world class. For an experience that's moving and humbling, book tickets in advance for the Anne Frank House.

Afternoon: Rent a bike and pedal through picturesque Vondelpark, home to picnic-perfect lawns and a stunning rose garden, or the photogenic "9 Straatjes" (Nine Streets) shopping area.

Evening: Enjoy a final Dutch meal at the elaborately decorated d'Vijff Vlieghen (The Five Flies) restaurant, which is festooned with antiques and Delft Blue tiles from the 17th and 18th century.

Day 4: Departure to the U.S.

Morning: Head straight to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (an 18-minute/€40/$50 taxi ride, or 50 minutes by train from Amsterdam Centraal for just €5.20/$6.10) for a direct flight to Newark or JFK.

3. England and Ireland: London and Dublin

open image in gallery Some of London top sights can be ticked off in an afternoon, including Tower Bridge ( Getty Images )

A bewitching blend of historic grandeur and Irish craic.

Day 1: Arrival in London and the historic core

Morning: Arrive in London’s Heathrow Airport (Europe’s largest, with nonstop flights from over 20 major hubs in the U.S.). Take the Heathrow Express (£5.50 one-way/$7.41 if booked in advance) to Paddington train station. From there, it’s an eight-minute walk to your luxury accommodation, the Royal Lancaster London, overlooking magnificent Hyde Park.

Afternoon: See Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament, and Westminster Abbey, all a short walk from each other. Head to Westminster pier on the River Thames and jump on an Uber boat to Tower and snap pictures of the iconic Tower Bridge and the 1,000-year-old Tower of London fortress. Take a whirlwind tour (if there’s time).

Evening: Hop on a Tube train from Tower Bridge to Embankment and stroll to Pivot Bar & Bistro overlooking Covent Garden for a pre-theater dinner and catch a West End show.

Day 2: London museums and travel to Dublin

Morning: Immerse yourself in one of London’s incredible museums. The British Museum, Natural History Museum, National Gallery and the Churchill War Rooms are all fascinating, worthwhile options.

Afternoon: Back to Heathrow for an 80-minute plane hop across the Irish Sea to Dublin (Aer Lingus flights from £73/$100).

Evening: Jump in a taxi (€25-€40/$29-$47) or hop on a bus into the city (€3.10/$3.66) and check into the swanky Conrad Dublin, then head to the 19th-century Palace Bar pub in Temple Bar for a pint of Guinness and to sample “the craic” (the Irish term, pronounced “crack”, for fun atmosphere). For dinner, tuck into Black Angus Irish striploin or homemade gnudi at The Winding Stair (named for its quaint winding staircase).

In your hotel room, watch House of Guinness, the new Netflix documentary that spotlights the family behind the legendary pint.

Day 3: Ancient tomes and tasty Irish treats

Morning: Tour Trinity College and gaze upon the Book of Kells, a 9th-century illuminated manuscript containing the four Gospels of the New Testament written by Celtic monks. If you’re not too hungover, visit the Guinness Storehouse, where the black stuff has been brewed for 250 years. There’s an amazing interactive exhibition and the chance to pour your own pint and enjoy panoramic city views.

Early afternoon: Stroll along the River Liffey and cross the Ha'penny Bridge. Spend a few euros in the shops on Grafton Street.

Evening: Enjoy one last Irish meal at the weathered Gravediggers pub (try the coddle, a traditional dish made with boiled sausage) or The Pig’s Ear restaurant (sophisticated authenticity).

Day 4: Departure to the U.S.

Morning: Head straight to the airport and head home. There are nonstop morning flights to JFK, Chicago and Washington.

4. Spain: Madrid and Barcelona

open image in gallery See some of celebrated architect Antoni Gaudí's most famous works in Barcelona ( Getty Images )

The best of Spain’s vibrant culture, from royal palaces to Gaudi's masterpieces.

Day 1: Arrival in Madrid and regal sights

Morning/early afternoon: Check into classy hotel Catalonia Las Cortes, set in an 18th-century building. To get to it from the airport, take the metro (€5/$5.50) to Antón Martín station (take Line 8 to Nuevos Ministerios, then Line 10 to Tribunal, then Line 1). Or hop in a flat-fare taxi (€33/$38.94).

Afternoon: Immerse yourself in the city's royal history. Tour the Royal Palace — Europe’s biggest, with over 3,000 rooms — and the stunning Almudena Cathedral, consecrated by Pope John Paul II and the most important religious building in the city.

Evening: Enjoy some top-tier tapas. There are thousands of tapas bars in the city, but three of the most iconic are Casa Labra (dating to 1860), Bodega La Ardosa (which opened in 1892) and La Casa del Abuelo, which has welcomed Andy Warhol as a customer.

Day 2: Plaza people-watching and travel to Barcelona

Morning: People-watch at the 400-year-old Plaza Mayor, then explore the Museo del Prado, which houses a breathtakingly rich collection comprising over 9,000 paintings and sculptures by artists including Velázquez, Goya, El Greco, Titian, Rubens and Hieronymus Bosch.

Afternoon: Travel to Barcelona Sants station on the 186mph AVE train (from €17/$18.55), which takes less than three hours.

Evening: Check into the superb Hotel Catalonia Catedral in the Gothic Quarter, which, despite the name, actually dates back to Roman times. Amble around its labyrinthine, medieval streets. When your jet-lagged legs can take no more, stop for dinner at Restaurant Can Culleretes, the city’s oldest restaurant, which has been feeding diners since 1786. Signature dishes include braised duck with prunes and spinach and cod cannelloni.

Day 3: Barcelona’s art

Morning: With time tight, focus on the works of celebrated architect Antoni Gaudí with a visit to his masterpiece cathedral, the Sagrada Família (book tickets far in advance), whimsical Park Güell, and description-defying Casa Batlló (“House of Bones”), which has a hypnotic, skeletal façade.

Afternoon: Stroll down tree-lined boulevard Las Ramblas and explore the Boqueria Market. It’s packed with 300 food stalls and the site has hosted produce sellers since 1217. Then, relax on the beach or take a walk in Parc de la Ciutadella, home to Barcelona Zoo, a boating lake and a spectacular fountain designed by architect Josep Fontserè.

Evening: Enjoy a final meal in the Gothic Quarter at La Plata, a tapas bar whose menu hasn’t changed since 1945.

Day 4: Depart for the U.S.

Take the Aerobus shuttle (€7.45/$8.15) from Plaça Catalunya (a seven-minute walk from the hotel) to the airport for your flight home. There are nonstop morning flights to New York and Chicago.

5. Italy: Rome and Florence

open image in gallery Renaissance wonders in Florence await jet-lag-defying vacationers from the U.S. ( Getty Images )

A journey through the heart of the Renaissance and ancient Roman history.

Day 1: Arrival in Rome and ancient sites

Morning/afternoon: Arrive in Rome and check into the sumptuous Grand Hotel Palace Rome, opposite the American Embassy. You could take the Leonardo Express train (€14/$16.60) from the airport to Roma Termini and walk — the property is only 17 minutes away — or hail a flat-fare taxi (€50/$59.30).

Afternoon: Defy the jetlag and venture into the heart of this wondrous city, which, according to legend, was founded on April 21, 753 BC by Romulus.

There are showstopping sights in every direction, but you're up against the clock, so focus your attention on these three sights — the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, and the Pantheon, an ancient Roman temple with just one source of light, a hole in the center of the dome called the oculus. Seeing all three in one afternoon is ambitious, so pick two and enjoy making some core memories.

Evening: Toss a coin in the Trevi Fountain — along with everyone else. This is a very popular tradition, with up to 3,000 euros ($3,520) collected daily.

Next? It's time for dinner at a classic nearby trattoria —and rustic Trattoria Della Stampa is just the job.

Day 2: Vatican City and travel to Florence

Morning: Cycle (15 minutes) or take a scenic walk (53 minutes) to Vatican City and tour St. Peter's Basilica and the Vatican Museums, including the Sistine Chapel (book tours in advance).

Afternoon: Travel to Florence via the high-speed Frecciarossa or Italo trains. The journey is incredibly fast, just 90 minutes, and very cheap if you book in advance (€14.90/$17.58).

You'll arrive in the heart of this elegant city, at the Firenze Santa Maria Novella station, and from there it's a short walk to your hotel, the polished Dimora Palanca Boutique & SPA.

Evening: Walk across the Ponte Vecchio, Florence's famous 680-year-old medieval bridge and the only one in the city to have survived World War II. Then have dinner in the Oltrarno neighborhood. Trattoria La Casalinga is an excellent choice (try the ravioli with butter and sage).

Day 3: More Florence finery and departure

Morning: Immerse yourself in Renaissance art. After all, Florence is the spiritual capital of the Renaissance and was home to Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Donatello, Brunelleschi, and Botticelli. Visit the Accademia Gallery to behold Michelangelo's "David" and the Uffizi Gallery for masterpieces by Botticelli and Leonardo da Vinci (book tickets in advance).

Afternoon: Climb the Duomo (Florence Cathedral) or Giotto's Bell Tower for jawdropping views of the city. Dive into the bustling Mercato Centrale food market for lunch.

Evening: Finish with a flourish — a Florentine meal at La Giostra, located between the Duomo and Piazza Santa Croce.

Day 4: Depart for the U.S

There are no direct flights from Florence to the U.S., so hop on the high-speed train from Florence to Rome's Termini station, then board the Leonardo Express train to the airport. Total cost is from €38/$42 and the journey time is around two hours and 20 minutes.

6. Germany: Berlin and Munich

open image in gallery Berlin's Brandenburg Gate is one of Germany's most famous sights and is included in our Berlin-Munich itinerary ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

From a pulsating modern capital and its tumultuous history to the glorious beer halls and Alpine charm of Bavaria.

Day 1: Arrival in Berlin and historic sites

Morning: Arrive in Berlin Brandenburg Airport and take a regional train (RB23 or RE8) to Alexanderplatz. From there, transfer to the M2 tram (direction: Am Steinberg or Heinersdorf) and ride to the Prenzlauer Allee/Metzer Straße stop, which is a two-minute walk from where you’ll be checking in, Myer's Hotel Berlin. Cost of the journey is just €3.80/$4.46. Or you can pay up to €70 ($82) for a taxi.

Afternoon: Explore the city's modern history. See the Brandenburg Gate (arguably the most famous landmark in Germany), the Reichstag Building (the seat of the German parliament), and the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe. These three sights are all within a 15-minute walk of each other.

Evening: Discover the East Side Gallery, the longest continuous section of the Berlin Wall still standing. It features amazing painted murals that make it an open-air art gallery. Then have dinner in the trendy Kreuzberg district, with 17th-century Zur letzten Instanz an excellent place for a lost-in-time atmosphere (it’s one of Berlin’s oldest restaurants) and authentic German flavor profiles. Try the Eisbein (pickled pork knuckle) and Königsberger Klopse (meatballs in creamy sauce).

Day 2: Culture and travel to Munich

Morning: Visit Museum Island, a UNESCO World Heritage site on a small island in the River Spree designed as a sanctuary for art and science that’s home to five museums, with the Pergamon Museum and the Neues Museum (home to the bust of Nefertiti) top picks.

Afternoon: Travel to Munich via the 205mph ICE train from Berlin Hauptbahnhof (Berlin Central Station). The journey to Munich Hauptbahnhof (Munich Central Station) takes around four to five hours and costs from €19.90 ($23.48).

And your accommodation, a trendy hotel called Yours Truly, is just seven minutes away by foot.

Evening: Head to Hofbräuhaus, a fabled beer hall founded in 1589 by the Bavarian Duke William V. This is a German beer hall worthy of postcards, serving hearty beers and even heartier food, from cheesy pasta dumplings to Pork schnitzel Viennese.

Day 3: More Munich marvels

Morning: Wander the historic Marienplatz. Since 1158, this central square has been regarded as the heart of the city and is lorded over by the impressive Neo-Gothic New Town Hall, which features a stunning mechanical clock (the Rathaus-Glockenspiel) with 43 bells and 32 life-size figures. It chimes daily at 11am, midday and 5pm.

Next, move on to the Frauenkirche, or Cathedral of Our Lady. Its pair of onion-domed towers make it one of the city’s most recognizable buildings.

Afternoon: Walk through the 910-acre English Garden, one of the world's largest urban parks and, if you’re flagging, pause at the Chinese Tower beer garden for a livener.

Evening: Enjoy a final Bavarian feast at Weisses Bräuhaus, which has an in-house butcher shop that processes meat only from local farms. It’s famous for its weisswurst (white sausage) and exceptional wheat beers.

Day 4: Depart for the U.S.

Jump on an S-Bahn train to the airport, which takes just 40 minutes and costs €13.60 ($14.80) and fly back to America.

