Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keeping the mega-rich content while on vacation is no easy task, as luxury travel “fixer” Olivia Ferney knows only too well.

The 25-year-old Canadian has garnered a following of 451,000 people for her @travelwithlivii Instagram account by posting videos of calls with wealthy clients during which they make demands most would view as ridiculous to the point of surreal.

Olivia, who is the marketing director and travel specialist for Top Tier Travel, has calmly fielded requests to rent an entire "branch" of the Palm Jumeirah archipelago in Dubai; for a hotel to remove "all the slow walkers"; and for an emergency helicopter extraction to a party in Mykonos, Greece.

Is anywhere good enough for them?

It turns out there are some hotels that cut it.

Olivia has revealed to The Independent the hotels that her clients complain about the least and love the most, with the list including breathtaking properties in places such as Las Vegas, Bermuda, Tokyo, Cabo, Dubai and the South of France.

Step inside these elite havens and you’ll enter a world of underwater restaurants, suites you can arrive at by boat, and private villas that cost up to $385,000 a night.

Scroll down for a peek at some of the most prized properties on the planet.

1. Wynn Encore Las Vegas, duplex suites

open image in gallery 'The Encore duplex is a space we book frequently for high-profile clients,' says Olivia ( Barbara Kraft )

To ensure a stay in Sin City is never a gamble, Olivia books the super-rich into a duplex suite at Encore Las Vegas, the sister resort to the Wynn hotel.

"The Wynn Encore duplex suites are at the top of our list for party lovers and Vegas regulars," said Olivia.

"The duplex is a space we book frequently for high-profile clients."

The 5,829-square-foot three-bedroom duplex is the most outrageous space available, featuring a 75-inch HDTV, two-story windows for dazzling Vegas views and marble baths in each bedroom.

Rooms from $200, duplex suites are price on application.

Read more: The telltale signs a tourist is American, according to Europeans

2. Rosewood Little Dix Bay, British Virgin Islands; Rosewood Mayakoba, Mexico; and Rosewood Bermuda

open image in gallery Olivia praised Rosewood for its ‘consistently great’ hotels. Pictured is Rosewood Little Dix Bay in the British Virgin Islands ( Rosewood Little Dix Bay )

Rosewood hotels are great, said Olivia — "consistent and lovely five-star properties."

The group operates 33 luxury properties across 21 countries, with the travel guru selecting Rosewood Little Dix Bay, British Virgin Islands; Rosewood Mayakoba, Mexico; and Rosewood Bermuda as the three least likely to generate grumbles from clients.

Rosewood Little Dix Bay, set high on a bluff, offers "beach drop" boat trips, suites with outdoor showers and two swimming pools.

Rosewood Mayakoba is set amid verdant jungle on Mexico's Riviera Maya. Here you can arrive at your suite via boat, then dive into a private plunge pool.

Rosewood Bermuda, meanwhile, has a showstopping outdoor pool and offers golf and tennis clinics for those who discover the energy to disengage from the sunloungers.

Read more: US airline launches new nonstop routes to UK and Europe

3. Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Cap d'Antibes, South of France

open image in gallery Pictured is the jaw-dropping Eden-Roc Suite at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France ( JM Sordello )

Olivia revealed that for "iconic summer escapes", the most requested property by A-list travelers is Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France.

The appeal is obvious. The hotel is a showstopper, with even the most basic rooms works of art and the Eden-Roc Suite doubtless able to keep even the most pernickety high-flier satisfied.

This is the hotel's top room and comes with a 2,152-square-foot rooftop terrace, complete with hot tub, and jaw-dropping views over the Mediterranean and the Lérins Islands.

Rooms from $1,100. Eden-Roc suite from $10,000.

Book now

Read more: The unspoken rules of being a tourist in New York City

4. Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona

open image in gallery Olivia's verdict on Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona: 'One of the best hotels to work with ever' ( Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona )

Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona, is one of the hottest hotels for Olivia right now.

She explained: "Mandarin has been great, and I'd like to book stays with them more. I don't get as many requests as you would expect.

"Mandarin, Barcelona is one of the best hotels to work with ever. They're fantastic."

Inside are 120 eye-catching rooms; there’s Michelin-starred restaurant Moments, which serves inventive interpretations of Catalan cuisine; and guests can cool off in an inviting indoor pool.

Rooms from $600.

Read more: Abandoned power plant outside New York City set to be transformed into huge family attraction with water slides

5. Aman Tokyo

open image in gallery 'All Aman properties are top-tier approved,' said Olivia. Above is Aman Tokyo ( Aman Tokyo )

Aman Tokyo occupies the top six floors of the 38-storey Otemachi Tower — and takes hospitality to lofty heights.

There are 84 ryokan-style suites, a 26,900-square-foot spa spread over two floors that includes a 30-meter swimming pool, and more dining options than you can shake a chopstick at, including a sushi restaurant, an Italian eatery and a pastry shop.

"It's minimalist design meets ultra-luxury," said Olivia, who added that the "urban sanctuary" offers floor-to-ceiling views of the Tokyo skyline and Mt. Fuji, while the spa is "world class".

She stressed to The Independent that "all Aman properties are top-tier approved", but also picked out Amangiri in Utah and Amanyara, Turks & Caicos as two other quibble-free favorites.

Rooms from $2,830 a night.

Book now

Read more: Forget Disney: 24 real-life fairytale castles in the UK and Europe you can stay in

6. Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Dubai

open image in gallery Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is a world of 'helicopter transfers and 24-karat everything' ( Burj Al Arab Jumeirah )

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is often described as "the world's only seven-star" hotel.

Some might take this with a pinch of salt, but Olivia stressed that it is genuinely opulent.

This is a world, she said, of "helicopter transfers and 24-karat everything."

Features at the sail-shaped property include a duplex Presidential Suite costing around $40,000 a night; Ristorante L'Olivo at Al Mahara, an underwater restaurant and aquarium; a private beach; and a vast deck area with two pools, freshwater and saltwater infinity, that extends 330 feet out from the base of the building and seemingly floats over the water.

Celebrity endorsements include Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner, who've all stayed here.

Rooms from $1,000 a night.

Read more: Twenty-two incredible free things to do and see in New York City, from beaches to secret gardens

7. Montage Los Cabos, Santa Maria Bay, Baja California peninsula, Mexico

open image in gallery Montage Los Cabos 'is one of the coolest resorts in Cabo' ( Montage Los Cabos )

Olivia offers gushing praise for the family owned California-headquartered Montage group, which operates 14 ultra-luxury hotels in the U.S and Mexico.

She picks out Montage Los Cabos in Mexico's Santa Maria Bay as a highlight of the portfolio.

She said: "Montage is great. It's boutique. And Montage Los Cabos is one of the coolest resorts I've seen in Cabo.

"It's got a swimmable beach, the food's great, the staff are phenomenal, and they just do it right. Plus, they're really good to work with."

Rooms from $950 a night.

Read more: Daunted by Disney? How ‘Mouse Counselors’ can help plan VIP theme park trips

8. Cheval Blanc Randheli, Maldives

open image in gallery Cheval Blanc Randheli is one of the most sought-after hotels in the Maldives ( Cheval Blanc Randheli )

The LVMH-owned Cheval Blanc brand is always a millionaire/billionaire pleaser, according to Olivia, with six properties worldwide — on the Caribbean island of Saint-Barthélemy; in the French ski resort of Courchevel; in Paris; in St-Tropez; in the Seychelles; and in the Maldives.

The most enticing of the bunch? For Olivia, it's Cheval Blanc Randheli, Maldives.

"It's located on its own private island," she said, "and delivers unmatched privacy, overwater villas, a Guerlain spa and personalized everything."

Rooms cost from $2,700 a night.

Read more: Frequent fliers reveal the upgrade tips that actually work

9. Eden Rock — St Barths, Villa Rockstar

open image in gallery Villa Rockstar, above, is '$200 million yacht on land' ( Eden Rock — St Barths )

For luxury family getaways, Olivia highlighted Villa Rockstar at Eden Rock — St Barths as being a "coveted retreat for those seeking privacy and indulgence."

The hotel describes this 17,222-square-foot property as resembling "a $200 million yacht on land".

This epic slice of real estate sleeps 12, features a 20-meter pool, 24-hour chef and butler service, and is located on Saint Jean beach, just a few steps from the Caribbean Sea's sapphire waters.

Rooms from $1,100. Villa Rockstar rates from $15,000 to $385,000 depending on the time of year.

Book now

Read more: London’s secret spots: A local’s guide to visiting the capital