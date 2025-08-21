Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
George Lucas’s $1 billion spaceship-like Los Angeles museum nears completion

The futuristic Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Exposition Park is due to open in 2026

Ted Thornhill
US Travel Editor
Thursday 21 August 2025 19:55 BST
Comments
The futuristic Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Exposition Park has been designed to ‘float’ above the ground
The futuristic Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Exposition Park has been designed to 'float' above the ground (JAKS Productions/Sand Hill Media/Eric Furie)

It looks like a starship that’s warped in from a galaxy far, far away.

But it’s actually a $1 billion passion project museum in Los Angeles, envisioned by Star Wars creator George Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson.

First announced in 2014, photos show not only that it’s finally nearing completion, but that it’s likely to become one of the city’s most jaw-dropping attractions.

The futuristic Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Exposition Park, due to open in 2026, has been designed to “float” above the ground, according to Mad Architects, the studio behind the design. And there’s not a right angle in sight.

The 300,000-square-foot building sits in a landscape consisting of trees, gardens and walkways, and will house what’s claimed to be “one of the world’s most significant collections of narrative art”, curated by 81-year-old Lucas himself.

The 300,000-square-foot building sits in a landscape consisting of trees, gardens and walkways
The 300,000-square-foot building sits in a landscape consisting of trees, gardens and walkways (JAKS Productions/Sand Hill Media/Eric Furie)
The five-storey museum will house more than 10,000 pieces from his personal collection, including comics, illustrations, paintings, photographs, moving images, sculptures, and film memorabilia.

On display will be works by illustrators such as Norman Rockwell, N. C. Wyeth, Maxfield Parrish, and Kadir Nelson; comic artists such as Winsor McCay, Frank Frazetta, Jack Kirby, and Robert Crumb; muralists such as Judith F. Baca and Diego Rivera; photographers including Dorothea Lange and Carrie Mae Weems; chroniclers of African American life including Jacob Lawrence and Charles White; and seminal works by artists including Frida Kahlo, Artemisia Gentileschi, and Robert Colescott.

The collection also includes cinematic archives, including the Separate Cinema Archive and the entire Historic Lucasfilm Archive (1971–2012).

The museum will house what’s claimed to be 'one of the world’s most significant collections of narrative art', curated by George Lucas himself
The museum will house what's claimed to be 'one of the world's most significant collections of narrative art', curated by George Lucas himself (JAKS Productions/Sand Hill Media/Eric Furie)
This image shows the museum's lobby, where glass lifts will take visitors to the upper levels
This image shows the museum's lobby, where glass lifts will take visitors to the upper levels (Lucas Museum of Narrative Art/Jenny Miyasaki)
The five-storey museum will house more than 10,000 pieces from George Lucas's personal collection
The five-storey museum will house more than 10,000 pieces from George Lucas's personal collection (Lucas Museum of Narrative Art/Jenny Miyasaki)

The interior will comprise gallery spaces, 299-seat cinema theaters, glass elevators, a library, a cafe and restaurants, and visitors will be able to ascend to a rooftop terrace for panoramic city views.

The museum said in a statement: "The design was conceptualized to reflect Los Angeles’s vibrant pioneering spirit and embrace of its diverse inhabitants, representing a celebration of dialogue, understanding, and inclusivity.

“It stands as a testament to the city's vibrancy, history of innovation, and rich cultural tapestry.

"For an institution dedicated to the art of visual storytelling, the design of the campus invites the visitor on a journey long before stepping into the museum’s galleries."

