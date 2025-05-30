Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lisbon has been enjoying its moment in the sun for the better part of a decade, drawing visitors with its extraordinary architectural tapestry –Moorish influences mingling with Gothic cathedrals, Manueline extravagance, and Pombaline pragmatism – cobbled streets lined with traditional tascas and hip pavement café-bars, and an irrepressible energy. Now firmly on the map as one of Europe's top city breaks, the Portuguese capital has a hotel scene to match – varied, vibrant and packed with personality.

Whether you're sipping cocktails on a rooftop in Chiado, slipping into an azulejo-adorned spa in Belém or living it up in a former royal residence, there's no shortage of stylish stays. Lisbon artfully blends its centuries-old heritage (it's the second oldest capital in Europe after Athens) with contemporary flair and thoughtful design. The city's unique aesthetic – where ornate Baroque facades stand alongside colourful Art Nouveau buildings and earthquake-resistant Pombaline grid patterns – creates an architectural playground for hoteliers. The last few years have brought a wave of boutique openings, slick aparthotels and arty guesthouses, sitting alongside grand dame institutions and sumptuous palace conversions.

There's something for every budget too, whether you're after five-star pampering, a creative crash pad or a heritage hideaway, these hand-picked stays deliver on design, comfort and location.

Best hotels in Lisbon 2025

The city's compact size and reliable transport links mean it’s easy to navigate, and there’s a hotel for every budget, from affordable boltholes in Alfama to sprawling residences on Avenida da Liberdade, even tucked-away hillside hotels offer easy access to the sights. Lucy Bryson, destination expert

1. Memmo Alfama hotel

open image in gallery Perched up high in Lisbon’s oldest district, you will find Memmo Alfama ( Memmo Alfama )

One of the most enjoyable ways to spend an afternoon in Lisbon is getting lost in the maze-like streets of hilly Alfama - just be sure not to do so while hauling luggage to this boutique hotel. Hidden on a narrow backstreet, Memmo Alfama made waves when it opened in 2013 as the first contemporary design hotel in this ancient neighbourhood. It occupies a tastefully restored historic building perched high in Lisbon's oldest district, where original architectural features have been paired with clean-lined modern interiors. The 42 rooms feature a minimalist aesthetic with whitewashed walls, natural materials and selective art pieces – some offering river-view balconies. The showstopper is undoubtedly the red-tiled infinity pool and wine bar terrace (it's not a child-friendly set up, so the hotel is off-limits to under-16s) where guests can enjoy petiscos and Portuguese wines while admiring panoramic views across Alfama's labyrinth of ancient streets toward the Tagus.

Address: Travessa Merceeiras 27, 1100-348 Lisboa

Doubles from €280

2. Torel Palace Lisbon hotel

open image in gallery Light-filled rooms and terraces can be found at Torel Palace ( Carlos Vieira )

Famously built on seven hills, Lisbon's miradouros (viewpoints) are in high demand with visitors, but this former royal residence in the otherwise unassuming Pena neighbourhood provides guests with some of the most dramatic vistas in town from its sunny terrace, two outdoor pools, and spacious, light-flooded rooms. The beautifully restored five-star boutique hotel feels like a retreat from the busy tourist hotspots, but its location right next to the Ascensor da Lavra (the oldest of Lisbon's funiculars) takes the legwork out of reaching Avenida da Liberdade. With a small-but-chic spa, a cosy British-inspired bar, and two impressive restaurants (including Michelin-starred 2Monkeys) on site, alongside leafy gardens and those incredible views, it can be hard to leave the grounds.

Address: Rua Câmara Pestana 45, 1150-082 Lisboa

3. Palácio do Governador hotel

Time layers collide spectacularly in this 16th-century palace that once housed Belém Tower's Governor. During renovation, workers unearthed extensive Roman ruins, now seamlessly incorporated throughout – most dramatically in the luxurious 1,200-square-metre underground spa built within the former chapel. Many of the 60 rooms retain original features like vaulted ceilings alongside modern comforts. A palm-fringed outdoor pool provides post-sightseeing refreshment, while the on-site restaurant Po Tat (Cantonese for 'Portuguese tart') serves excellent Portuguese-Asian fusion cuisine largely undiscovered by tourists. Just steps from Jerónimos Monastery and the Tower itself, it's a blissful escape from the crowds that converge outside the legendary Pasteis de Belem, serving Lisbon’s most celebrated custard tarts.

Address: R. Bartolomeu Dias 117, 1400-030 Lisboa

4. Bairro Alto Hotel

open image in gallery The rooftop bar at Bairro Alto Hotel is one of the most sought-after sunset spots in the city ( Bairro Alto Hotel )

Sitting pretty on the boundary between shopping-centric Chiado and nightlife-heavy Bairro Alto, this landmark hotel underwent an ambitious expansion in 2019 under Pritzker Prize-winner Eduardo Souto de Moura. Now occupying a full city block, its 87 rooms blend contemporary design with Portuguese craftsmanship – think hand-painted tiles, local textiles and artisanal furniture. The rooftop bar remains one of Lisbon's most coveted sunset spots, with sweeping Tagus views and creative cocktails to match. Below, BAHR restaurant serves inventive Portuguese dishes overseen by renowned chef Nuno Mendes. Despite the buzzing location, excellent soundproofing ensures a good night's sleep.

Address: Praça Luís de Camões 2, 1200-243 Lisboa

5. The Lumiares hotel

open image in gallery This boutique luxury stay comes with kitchenettes, ideal for foodies looking to explore Portuguese cuisine ( Francisco Nogueira )

As light-filled and luminous as its name suggests, this converted 18th-century palace offers a serene stay just steps from one of Lisbon's most popular viewpoints. It's located on the edge of lively Bairro Alto, but solid soundproofing ensures a good night's sleep after an evening of bar-hopping or dining at the many nearby tascas. There's Art Deco flair throughout, and style meets substance in each of the 53 rooms and suites, all of which feature kitchenettes equipped with Portuguese ceramics for those who choose to self-cater. First port of call should be the rooftop bar, where you can tuck into petiscos and cocktails accompanied by one of the best sundown views in the city. There's a small spa, which feels like a blessing after a hot afternoon's sightseeing on Lisbon's steep cobbled streets.

Address: R. do Diário de Notícias 142, 1200-146 Lisboa

6. The Vintage Lisbon hotel

open image in gallery In-room cocktail stations can be found at The Vintage Lisbon ( The Vintage Lisbon )

Tucked away on a residential side street between Avenida da Liberdade and leafy Príncipe Real, The Vintage delivers retro chic in spades. Guests can mix themselves a perfect G&T from the in-room cocktail stations, while jewel-toned velvets and vintage-style Roberts radios create a sophisticated 1950s atmosphere throughout the 56 rooms. A fragrant subterranean spa offers post-sightseeing recovery, while the rooftop bar provides sunset cocktails with São Jorge Castle views. The restaurant showcases seasonal Portuguese ingredients with contemporary flair. Despite its fashionable credentials, the hotel maintains a relaxed, unpretentious vibe in an ideal location for exploring both downtown attractions and the quieter residential districts nearby.

Address: R. Rodrigo da Fonseca 2, 1250-191 Lisboa

7. Solar do Castelo hotel

open image in gallery For an intimate stay, check into the 20-room Solar do Castelo ( Solar do Castelo )

For a truly unique Lisbon experience, check into this intimate 20-room hotel set within the ancient walls of São Jorge Castle. Built on the site of the former royal kitchens, it blends medieval stonework and wooden beams with comfortable furnishings and modern amenities. The tranquil garden courtyard, regularly visited by the castle's resident peacocks, provides a welcome escape from the tourist crowds outside. While reaching the hotel requires tackling a steep climb or a taxi ride, the payoff is exceptional – after the castle closes to the public each evening, guests can enjoy the spectacular city views in peace, before descending into Alfama's lantern-lit streets for dinner at a traditional fado house.

Address: R. das Cozinhas 2, 1100-181 Lisboa

8. Casa do Barão hotel

open image in gallery Casa do Barão is complete with its own endearing little library ( Casa do Barão )

Don't judge this central Chiado hotel by its modest entrance – step through the sturdy front door to discover a hidden oasis in one of Lisbon's busiest neighbourhoods. The converted 18th-century townhouse has just 12 individually styled rooms, featuring high ceilings, large windows and tasteful furnishings. Some rooms open onto private terraces – perfect for evening drinks or breakfast al fresco. The secluded garden with dipping pool is a rare find in central Lisbon, and decanters of port await visitors to the cosy library, where the shelves are stacked with enough books to keep even the most voracious reader entertained for months. The owners have filled every corner with treasures from their Brazilian adventures and works by Portuguese artists such as Vhils. It’s just minutes from both Chiado's elegant shops and Bairro Alto's nightlife, but feels like stepping into the home of a particularly stylish and well-read friend.

Address: Rua da Emenda 84, 1200-170 Lisboa

9. Hotel Convento do Salvador

open image in gallery Minimalism meets pops of neon at Hotel Convento do Salvador ( Hotel Convento do Salvador )

Proving that style doesn't have to cost a fortune, this converted convent in Alfama delivers surprising bang for your buck. The 43 rooms feature a pared-back design that allows the building's historic features – arched doorways, corridors and thick stone walls – to shine through. Throughout the hotel, works by contemporary Portuguese artists add pops of colour to the minimalist white backdrop, with corridors functioning as gallery spaces. A sunny courtyard terrace offers respite after navigating Alfama's tourist-heavy lanes, while the location puts you within easy reach of the cathedral, castle and the iconic 28 tram route. Be prepared for an uphill climb to reach it, but the panoramic views and sense of being in historic Lisbon make the effort worthwhile.

Address: Rua do Salvador 2B, 1100-465 Lisboa

10. Mama Shelter Lisboa hotel

open image in gallery For a conveniently located stay, check in to Mama Shelter Lisboa ( Mama Shelter Lisboa )

Since opening in 2022, this outpost of the playful French hotel chain has proved a major draw for hip locals keen to party on the rooftop, as well as visitors looking for a Lisbon stay that leaves enough room in the travel budget for cocktails and craft beer. The 130 rooms range in size – some rather compact, making them better for weekend getaways than extended stays – but all feature comfortable beds, rainfall showers and free films on the TV. Bold patterns, vibrant colours and eclectic furnishings create a distinctly youthful atmosphere throughout the property. On the roof, a bar with panoramic views hosts DJs at weekends, while the ground floor restaurant centres around a vast island bar serving international comfort food. For the price, the design credentials and central location are hard to beat, especially for those seeking a sociable stay.

Address: Rua do Vale de Pereiro 19, 1250-270 Lisboa

11. Locke de Santa Joana hotel

The first Portuguese venture from design-led British aparthotel brand Locke attracts both weekend city-breakers and digital nomads with deep pockets. Set within a restored 17th-century convent blended with contemporary additions, the 369 studios and one-bedroom apartments feature fully-equipped kitchenettes and thoughtful Portuguese design touches. The expansive co-working spaces buzz with MacBook-toting professionals, while the well-equipped gym and tranquil inner courtyards with pool provide much-needed downtime between sightseeing jaunts. The on-site Kissaten – a Japanese-inspired listening bar from London's acclaimed Spiritland team – draws a trendy crowd with its exceptional sound system and creative cocktails. Though not in the tourist centre, good metro connections make downtown easily accessible for both short-term tourists and longer-stay residents.

Address: Rua de Santa Joana Princesa 15A, 1700-356 Lisboa

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.