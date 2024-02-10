Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The highly anticipated romantic comedy drama series One Day has finally dropped on Netflix.

The brand new adaptation of David Nicholls’ 2009 best-selling novel of the same name stars Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) and Ambika Mod (This is Going to Hurt) as the star-crossed lovers, Dexter and Emma.

Set over 14 episodes, the first scene is on 15 July 1988, with each episode taking place exactly a year later, so we see the pair growing up and taking different paths through life.

And with filming taking place in Rome, Greece, London and Edinburgh, there are plenty of scenes that will ignite your wanderlust.

Where was One Day filmed?

Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod in a scene from the Netflix adaptation of One Day (Ludovic Robert/Netflix)

Filming for One Day took place in several locations around the UK and Europe.

In the first episode, we see Emma and Dexter first meeting at a university graduation party in Edinburgh.

The scenes were filmed in the courtyard of The Old College, a late 18th-century to early 19th-century building of the University of Edinburgh.

After getting better acquainted, the pair hike up the picturesque extinct volcano and Scottish landmark of Arthur’s Seat.

And in the final moments of episode one, we see Dexter chase after Emma to get her phone, a scene that was filmed on the Vennel Steps, a historic and scenic alleyway situated off the Grassmarket, with an incredible view of Edinburgh Castle.

Feeling inspired? Check out our round-up of the best places to bed down in the Scottish capital here.

Episode two sees Dexter on holiday in Rome, where he meets his parents. Viewers watch him standing in front of the statuesque 17th-century Fontana dell’Acqua Paola, wandering through the green space and restaurants of the Trastevere quarter, and meeting his mother on the Spanish Steps.

Leo Woodall and Essie Davis in One Day (Netflix)

According to Condé Nast Traveller, the hotel where Dexter meets his mother with a stellar view of the Rome skyline, was actually filmed at two hotels near Piazza Navona. The terrace is part of the Bio Hotel Raphaël on Largo Febo, while the entrance where Dexter says goodbye is the Campo de’ Fiori, on via del Biscione.

The Greek island where the young couple take a holiday together is Paros. In episode four, we see the harbour at Naousa, the pretty fishing village in the north of the island, as well as several of the island’s beaches, plus the narrow cobbled streets, old churches and blue and white buildings of the town of Parikia.

Read more about this beautiful part of the world here.

Back in London, filming locations took place at the superlative London hotel, The Savoy, Primrose Hill and King’s Cross station.

Loco Caliente, the Mexican restaurant where Emma and Ian work, was actually filmed at Old Suffolk Punch, one of Hammersmith’s oldest pubs, which is currently awaiting demolition to create a new pub and 40-bedroom hotel, according to Hammersmith Today.

In episode nine, Dexter has a difficult stay at his new girlfriend’s parents' palatial pile in Hertfordshire.

Filming took place at Benington Lordship, near Stevenage in Hertfordshire, “a tranquil garden park known for its verdant country landscape, castle ruins and contemporary sculpture”. It’s a popular destination in February for its snowdrops, while the popular Benington Chilli Festival takes place every August.

The couple visit the Greek islands in the series (Netflix)

Hatfield House in Hertfordshire was another filming location used for One Day. The reception following Tilly’s wedding in which Emma gives a speech takes place in the historic Old Palace.

The pair later take a stroll through the Lime Walk in the West Garden of Hatfield House.

Built in 1611, the Jacobean House was also a filming location for The Favourite, Paddington 2, Bridgerton and spin-off series Queen Charlotte.

In episode 12, we see Dexter arriving in Paris to visit Emma, who has moved to the French capital for a research visit.

The pair stroll along Rue Pierre Semard, before stopping to talk on Passerelle Emmanuelle Riva, an iron bridge that crosses Canal St Martin, a former industrial waterway lined with trendy restaurants and bars.

Fancy your own French fancy? The Independent’s reviewer listed Le Bourg Tibourg as the most romantic hotel in the capital, writing: “The place abounds with whimsical opulence: chandeliers, antique furniture, lavish fabrics and wallpapers all in deep reds, with accents of purple, green and grey.”

Can I visit the filming locations in One Day?

With the exception of the Old Suffolk Punch, yes. Hatfield House and Gardens are currently closed for the season, but reopen on 23 May.

Seeking more travel inspo? Read our guides to Rome, Paris and London here.