Edinburgh has always caused a fuss. Consider the medieval riddle of its subterranean alleys or the sublime drama of its fairytale castle, and it’s little wonder visitors fall under its spell. Arriving into this mind-boggling spectacle is the easy part. Figuring out where to stay is the real puzzle.

I’ve lived on a Georgian crescent in the West End for years – my family is from the city – and I’ve explored dozens of hotels for guidebooks, magazines and newspapers. The right bed and breakfast, or the right top-shelf dram before midnight, can be a highlight of any capital stay; but with the world’s biggest arts festival (nearly) every summer, and festivals bookending the year, competition is fierce.

So how to avoid ending up with a dud? Edinburgh is easily navigable by foot, but it’s still crucial to pick a neighbourhood that’ll suit your personality, so you can map out the perfect itinerary.

Here are my favourite places that combine trendsetting style with enough tartan trim to remind you why you came to Scotland in the first place.

The best hotels in Edinburgh are:

Best for glamour: The Balmoral

Neighbourhood: City Centre

The J.K. Rowling suite at the Balmoral (Rocco Forte Hotels)

Graced with ornamental balconies, neo-Renaissance turrets and a landmark clock tower that runs reliably three minutes fast (so locals don’t miss their trains at nearby Waverley Station), The Balmoral is Edinburgh’s most prestigious address, at No 1 Princes Street.

It’s the flagship property in hotelier Sir Rocco Forte’s portfolio, and it shows. There’s Michelin-starred restaurant Number One for house-smoked salmon and a lifetime’s worth of single malts; restaurant Brasserie Prince from French chef extraordinaire Alain Roux; and a tartan butler (should you desperately need a bespoke plaid kilt hand-delivered to your room). Room decor runs the gamut from Hebridean armchairs and woodland wallpapers to Sean Connery James Bond prints and brass owl door knockers. Those mighty fine birds can be seen when splashing out on the JK Rowling Suite, where the Edinburgh resident wrote the final instalment of her wizarding saga.

Of the 188 individually designed rooms, pick a west-facing suite for heart-in-mouth views of Edinburgh Castle and the steampunk gothic aesthetic of the Scott Monument. A prospect good enough for the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Elizabeth Taylor no less.

Best for a Highland fling: Prestonfield House

Neighbourhood: Prestonfield

The opulent Heriot Suite bathroom at Prestonfield House (Prestonfield House)

Stride past the herd of Highland cows and strutting peacocks, past deer estate turned golf course, then greet the kilted doormen waiting on you hand and foot. This 23-room country hotel is set within the city limits, but a world apart in terms of architecture, art, antiques and ambience.

Located in eight hectares of parkland, with a croquet lawn and putting green, this grand baroque manor is more Highland hunting lodge than urban bolthole. Check out the Bonnie Prince Charlie-meets-Alexander McQueen design and riot of stag antler armchairs and gilded mirrors for proof. Then, in the middle distance, beyond the golf course, eye the gorse-trimmed ridge line of dormant volcano Arthur’s Seat, offering a Highland reverie in miniature. That shiver down your spine? This is Scotland, in all its brash, intoxicating glory.

Best for design: Kimpton Charlotte Square

Neighbourhood: West End

The cosy-contemporary Kimpton Charlotte Square

Not many hotels can claim one of the most talked-about restaurants in the city, but this is the main attraction at Baba, a Levant-inspired charcoal grill and cocktail bar that dominates the ground floor at this sprawling collection of townhouses. It’s a seductive spot from Glasgow-based Ox and Finch, with Phileas Fogg travel souvenirs, ruby-red Persian wall rugs and medina-style glass lamps.

The hotel itself is geared towards a young, city-breaking crowd, wedged between the bar-hopping pubs of Rose Street and splashier clubs of George Street, making this ground zero for those with unruly beards, sailor tattoos and progressive hairstyles. That also explains the record players, candy-red bedside telephones and punked-up animal prints in the rooms. Which are just as cool as they sound. For rainy days, there’s a pool, sauna and steam room.

Best for romance: The Witchery by the Castle

Neighbourhood: Royal Mile

The grandiose Turret Suite (The Witchery)

All the drama of gothic Scotland is on display at this frozen-in-time restaurant with rooms, secreted in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle. It’s a nine-room thriller, with lavish decor pitched between a Hammer Horror film set and Dracula’s boudoir, the attention to detail coming from owner James Thomson (the brains behind similarly-dramatic Prestonfield House). I particularly love the Carry On camp glamour of The Inner Sanctum, where my brother and sister-in-law hosted knock-out post-reception drinks on their wedding night.

Expect opulent eccentricity and second-to-none hospitality at the hotel’s signature Secret Garden restaurant, too – it’s hidden down a historic close and entered via a pulpit reception.

Best for shopping: Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian

Neighbourhood: City Centre

The exterior of grande dame Waldorf Astoria - the Caledonian (Waldorf Astoria - the Caledonian)

This historic railway grand dame was first built in 1903 before being swallowed by the Hilton empire, but don’t let that put you off. Nostalgia and whimsy are ever-present in the railway-themed Caley Bar, while the tartan-tailored bellhops and sensational views of Edinburgh Castle more than make up for the off-the-shelf decor.

There are plenty of diversions to be had: the UK’s only Guerlain spa, the culinary highs of headline restaurant The Pompadour by Galvin and an ABC of chain stores are moments away on Princes Street and George Street. In a country blessed with distilleries, Edinburgh still manages to surprise: Edinburgh Gin Distillery, across the street on Rutland Place, offers highly recommended tastings and tours.

Best for families: The Raeburn

Neighbourhood: Stockbridge

Edinburgh is a go-to spot for outdoor purists, with almost half its area made up of parkland, gardens and little-known wilderness. For my money, the best of this can be found in the smart neighbourhood of Stockbridge, home to the Royal Botanic Garden and Inverleith Park, but also the Water of Leith, a trapped-in-time river off the main tourist trail.

In striking distance of the riverside is upcycled Georgian mansion The Raeburn, built in the 1830s and complete with kid-friendly bar, brasserie restaurant, cosy library and sociable garden. Upstairs, the 10 bedrooms are outfitted with plenty of frills – rainforest showers, monster TVs, espresso machines – while the window views highlight a great selection of independent coffee shops and bric-a-brac stores to explore at your leisure. A final perk of staying is Michelin-starred chef Tom Kitchin’s family-friendly gastropub, The Scran and Scallie, directly across the road.

Best for luxury: Cheval the Edinburgh Grand

Neighbourhood: City Centre

The view from the penthouse at the Edinburgh Grand (Edinburgh Grand)

St Andrews Square has had a complete rehabilitation in recent years, with a whole roster of new tenants parachuting in from London. First came wildly-popular restaurants The Ivy, Wahaca and Dishoom, now the square welcomes this luxury set of apartments in the former HQ of the Royal Bank of Scotland. Every detail will make you swoon, with no expense spared from the chessboard marble floor and dark wood panelling in the lobby, through to the 50 grand apartments with roll-top baths, mod con kitchens and caber-high ceilings.

Clearly, there’s plenty of ambition on display. Part of the development in the former banking hall is the first Scottish outpost of Hawksmoor, the most arresting steak restaurant in London for the past decade.

Best for foodies: Malmaison Edinburgh

Neighbourhood: Leith

The bar at Malmaison Leith (Malmaison)

With a striking castle-façade and a gorgeous Georgian waterfront location, Malmaison is set within this former seamen’s mission in dockside Leith. It’s an on-fire foodie fave, with nearby pedigree provided by Edinburgh’s two most fabulous restaurants – Michelin-starred darlings The Kitchin and Martin Wishart are a brisk walk away. For crustacean lovers, there are also bumper-to-bumper restaurants where you can pick over the day’s catch. My firm favourite is Fishers.

Inside, its 100 bedrooms are bright and breezy, with harbour views, curlicue beds and mottled grey headboards. The standout design feature is the Signature Suite, with a tartan-red bathtub big enough to swim in. Downstairs, the foodie theme continues at brickwork-heavy Malmaison Brasserie, once where salty dogs and sozzled sailors downed dirty drams after dropping anchor.

Best for budget: Nira Caledonia

Neighbourhood: Stockbridge

Blink and you’ll miss it. In a whisper-quiet location in New Town, this 28-room hotel makes the perfect base for those who are confident enough to venture out without a map. The petite doubles are just that – compact, without feeling pokey – but there are a handful of bumper suites with whirlpool baths and sash window views onto a private garden. The colour palette is a haze of grey and gold, and beside the modish armchairs and shag rugs the pocket-sprung bed and goose down pillows are a delight. The best bit? In this location, it’s all too easy to blend in as a local.

Best for location: Radisson Collection Hotel, Royal Mile Edinburgh

Neighbourhood: Royal Mile

The chic decor of the Radisson Collection, Royal Mile Edinburgh hotel (Radisson Collection)

First a council office, then the fashionably-glam Missoni hotel, then the G&V Royal Mile Hotel, this sandstone building has finally found its perfect tenant thanks to the arrival of the Radisson brand. The location can’t be beaten, affording enviable views of central Edinburgh’s commercial hodgepodge, raising you to the level of the castle atop the Royal Mile, while also within spitting distance of Edinburgh’s chief must-dos. Start at Greyfriars Kirkyard, then box-tick the National Museum of Scotland and St Giles’ Cathedral. Follow tradition outside the high kirk and spit on the Heart of Midlothian mosaic in the cobbles. You’ll be blessed with good fortune, or so us locals say.

Rooms come with stencilled wallpapers, splashes of heather, lavender and light grey, and one-off artworks from the likes of Scots’ textile mavericks Timorous Beasties. Mallow enthusiasts will also love the giant prints of Scotland’s retro sweet treat, the Tunnock’s teacake. Better than all that? Chef Andy McQueen’s Cucina restaurant is one of the finest Italians in the Lothians.

Best for train travellers: Market Street Hotel

Neighbourhood: City Centre

Market Street Hotel (Market Street Hotel)

Market Street Hotel in Edinburgh’s Old Town is ideally located for a seat-of-your-pants rush to platforms eight or nine at Waverley Station, right across the road. The fact this is Scotland’s first member of the Design Hotels group, a boutique network of hand-picked, design-heavy properties, won’t mean much to those outside the travel industry, but here the label is shorthand for carefully thought-out style that elevates the hotel into something memorable. Watch out for plenty of nods to Edinburgh’s history woven throughout the building’s fabric too.

From the outside, consider nostalgic wooden shutters and rooms softened by fabric wallpapers and woollen, custom-made furniture for that Scandi-but-still-in-Scotland look. There’s rooftop champagne bar Nor’ Loft, all floor-to-ceiling windows flooded by castle turrets and gothic spires, and rooms that invite you to “coorie down” (Scots for get cosy) with a blend of white oak and textured stone fit for a Hebridean croft. Keen for a splurge? The Alba Suite, with telescope, private outdoor terrace and unparalleled city views is the one to book.

Best for early departures and late arrivals: Moxy Edinburgh Airport

Neighbourhood: Ingliston

The Moxy at Edinburgh airport (Moxy)

While Edinburgh is a city that rewards wanderers, arriving late or leaving early is no time to be clonking over the cobbles in the dark with a suitcase. An easy two-minute walk from the airport terminal, this millennial brand from globe-hopping hotel giant Marriott prioritises function over form, with out-the-box queens and twins, plasma TVs and floor-to-ceiling wall murals in the bathroom. Downstairs, there’s little more than an industrial-design bar and lounge, but the aesthetic works a treat, with movie lamps, egg nest cocoon chairs, arcade machines and a blast of colour to help you feel awake whatever the hour.

The view across the road is of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel (handy should the Moxy be full). Otherwise, if you have time to kill before your flight, the tram and airport bus stop couldn’t be better placed for the 30-minute ride to the city centre.

Best for port views: Fingal

Neighbourhood: Leith

Fingal (Fingal)

Hardly anyone in Edinburgh knows about this gorgeously unusual boutique hotel; the twist being it’s a repurposed boat. First launched in 1963, the 237ft ship has been decommissioned and turned into a 23-room, Art Deco-themed floating hotel by its owner, the Royal Yacht Britannia, anchored nearby just across the Albert Dock Basin in the Port of Leith.

You could label Fingal a gimmicky ‘floatel’, but the idea is a sweet reminder of the days when the Royal Family took to sea. The top deck has been transformed into a 1930s-era restaurant and cocktail bar, with shimmering gold ceiling and jazz-age saxophone swoons. The suspended-in-time engine room has been peeled back to form part of one of the corridors. The hull has been remodelled as a lavish private dining space and ballroom. There is a glass capsule lift. And no cabin is the same, with every line and angle leaving you in no doubt you’re on a boat. All terribly clever indeed.

Price: Doubles from £300

Book now

