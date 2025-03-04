Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A luxury hotel in the Scottish capital has scooped the title of hotel of the year for 2025.

Crowned the best national hotel for travellers tucking in, W Edinburgh took the top spot at Scotland’s Hotels of the Year Awards hosted in the Crowne Plaza at SEC, Glasgow on 26 February.

The Marriott group’s first ‘W’ hotel in Scotland opened in the St James Quarter in 2023 with a rooftop deck, Scotland’s first Sushisamba restaurant, Brazilian-inspired speakeasy João’s Place and a spa oasis.

open image in gallery There are 360-degree views from the W Edinburgh rooftop ( W Edinburgh )

W Edinburgh also received the ‘Lifestyle Luxury Hotel of the Year’ award, ‘Cocktail Bar of the Year’ title for secret apartment speakeasy Joao’s Place and was hailed for its spa treatments at in-house AWAY Spa Edinburgh.

Travel writers and industry experts with 22 years of judging experience said “expect a fabulous, special VIP experience staying at W Edinburgh, from the moment you arrive in the reception lobby of the iconic, circular, copper clad Ribbon building”.

Staff at the swish hotel were also praised for their “charming professionalism”.

open image in gallery W Edinburgh has 199 rooms and 45 suites (many with outdoor terraces) ( W Edinburgh )

Ken Millar, general manager at W Edinburgh, said: “We are thrilled to be recognised as Scottish Hotel of the Year 2025, particularly in such a competitive landscape. It is a testament to our talented team who have worked incredibly hard to bring this property to life over the past year.

“We are honoured to be part of the vibrant Scottish tourism sector and are thrilled to continue offering our esteemed guests our now award-winning W hospitality.”

open image in gallery The hotel’s secret apartment speakeasy Joao’s Place won Cocktail Bar of the Year ( W Edinburgh )

As for the other big winners, Village Hotels with accommodation in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen was awarded the hotel group of the year title and Radisson Blu Glasgow ranked as employer of the year for large hotels.

Scottish tourism minister Richard Lochhead MSP said on the night: "It's a real privilege to join so many hotel businesses from all parts of Scotland at the prestigious Hotels of the Year Scotland awards. You represent the best of Scotland, the best of excellence and experience.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast