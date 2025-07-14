Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lately, Edinburgh folk have been moving to Glasgow to live more cheaply – and found themselves surprised by the cultural riches on offer. It’s a similar experience for the visitor; your Scottish pounds will go further here than in the capital. The incredible range of free attractions includes Degas and Dali at the Burrell Collection and Kelvingrove Gallery; industrial history at the Riverside Museum; and the St Mungo Museum of Religious Life & Art. And while the food is more elevated (and healthier) than in decades past, the Glasgow ethos of high calorie-to-cost ratio endures. Not to mention the music scene; you can still catch intimate gigs by Mercury Prize-nominated artists for little more than a tenner.

Appropriately, there are plenty of budget accommodations, and most are in the centre of town, so you won’t compromise on location. Neither will you compromise on aesthetics. Far from being generic chains, Glasgow’s budget hotels are a showcase of the clever design the city is famous for, whether that’s in refurbishing a much-loved heritage building or making the most of a tiny space.

For the best hotels in Glasgow and the best hotels near the airport in Glasgow, see our lists.

The best affordable hotels in Glasgow for 2025

At a glance

1. The Social Hub Glasgow hotel

open image in gallery The inclusive Social Hub is great for families, couples or single travellers ( The Social Hub Glasgow )

Aside from the stellar location – among the brunch bars and architectural jewels of Merchant City – this B Corp-run hotel’s strength is its flexibility. Options include plush yet reasonably priced king rooms and small-but-mighty single rooms, all with private bathrooms and free Zenology toiletries. You’ll get better rates for extended (two-plus weeks) stays and there’s even all-inclusive student accommodation that costs less than most West End digs. What’s more, your rate includes access to a coworking space, free laundry services and a gym. A rooftop bar is due to open later in 2025.

Address: 15 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1TQ

Price: From £70 per night

Book now

2. The Address hotel

open image in gallery Travelling to Glasgow Airport? The Address is mere seconds from Airport Express Stop 4 ( The Address )

A tighter budget usually means sacrificing style – not so here. Rooms mix traditional and luxe items, all sourced or crafted in Scotland, and there’s a Mid-century influence apparent in the graceful lines, patterned curtains and the sepia-toned, Mad Men-esque colour palette. Chill for a couple of hours in the pink Himalayan salt sauna, grab reasonably priced pesto arancini or pork belly bao at North restaurant, then hit the shops. Having saved money here, you’ll have more to spend on Buchanan Street, Glasgow’s main artery, which is just seconds away.

Address: 39–45 Renfield St, Glasgow G2 1JS

Price: From £81 per night

Book now

3. AC Hotel Glasgow

open image in gallery Indulge in an afternoon tea at AC Hotel Glasgow ( AC Hotel Glasgow )

The cheaper rooms of this heritage hotel are in the modern extension, but your followers don’t need to know that: snap a photo of the Grade A-listed sandstone facade (Glasgow’s former Parish Hall) and caption it, “look where I’m staying!”. Plus, the modern rooms have bigger windows and look out onto the City Chambers or Strathclyde University’s Royal College. Head downstairs to the Scandi-chic Hazel restaurant for a seriously opulent (and great value) afternoon tea: the rotating menu may include parma ham and fig open sandwiches or strawberry and matcha Battenbergs.

Address: 260 George St, Glasgow G1 1QX

Price: From £84 per night

Book now

4. Native Glasgow hotel

open image in gallery The four-star Native Glasgow is home to penthouse balcony rooms ( Native Glasgow )

This isn’t the cheapest hotel on this list, but it may be the best value. For the price of a nice dinner, you’ll get a studio apartment with a sofa, kitchen and dishwasher. The fixtures are all soft lighting, vintage-styled art and brass edging, inspired by the Art Deco stylings of the palatial exterior (this was once the headquarters of the Anchor Line Shipping Company). Downstairs, you’ll find popular date spot The Anchor Line Restaurant, echoing a 1920s cruise ship with its marble bar and Prohibition-inspired cocktail menu. The George Square location puts you at the heart of everything.

Address: 14 St Vincent Pl, Glasgow G1 2EU

Price: From £109 per night

Book now

5. Point A Hotel Glasgow

open image in gallery Located in the heart of the city, Point A Hotel is 300 metres from Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall ( Point A Hotel Glasgow )

At this price (and especially at this central, Bath Street location), you’d expect a sterile stay at best, yet this branch of budget travel chain Point A packs pops of colour and locally themed art in amongst clever amenities. Rooms are compact but cover all essentials: free Wi-Fi, logically placed charge points and intuitive air-con. Plus, you’ll have fun with the mood lighting colour controls. The continental breakfast has a decent vegan range, including vegan blueberry croissants. Your rate includes discounts at nearby venues such as the excellent Maki & Ramen restaurant or The Butterfly and The Pig Tea Room.

Address: 80 Bath St, Glasgow G2 2EN

Price: From £40 per night

Book now

6. Hotel Indigo Glasgow

open image in gallery Hotel Indigo is situated near the Gallery of Modern Art and Glasgow Central Station ( Hotel Indigo Glasgow )

This handsome Victorian building was once one of Glasgow’s first power stations – luckily, these prices won’t give you a shock. Rooms have that velvet-and-flocked-brocade look typical of the Indigo brand, and come with a nifty workspace and hairdryer. There’s also a fitness centre with treadmills, Swiss balls and free weights. The Turbine 75 restaurant serves pub classics and a mean Scottish breakfast with haggis in the morning. The central location puts you within walking distance of top sights, such as the Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) and George Square.

Address: 75 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 7DA

Price: From £89 per night

Book now

7. Arthouse Hotel Glasgow

This well-appointed 19th-century townhouse celebrates Scottishness in subtle ways, such as tartan bedspreads and lion rampant wallpaper. Blackout curtains ensure a good night’s rest – unless you’re bingeing a show on the free Wi-Fi, that is. Breakfast is served in the Brasserie Restaurant and includes oat and chia porridge, baked eggs with green shakshuka and vegan pancakes. With its tufted banquettes and smart, subway-tile walls, it’s also a great place to enjoy their dinner menu of pan-European small plates. The city centre nightlife is just outside, including celebrated literary-themed cocktail bar The Last Bookstore, which has walls lined with 8,000 books.

Address: 129 Bath St, Glasgow G2 2SZ

Price: From £62 per night

Book now

8. citizenM Glasgow hotel

open image in gallery citizenM Glasgow is located 400 metres from the Royal Concert Hall ( citizenM Glasgow )

This outpost of the Dutch hotel brand sits in a handy town-centre spot, a short hop from the Glasgow Film Theatre and National Piping Centre. Like all CitizenM hotels, there’s only one type of double room here – and, unfortunately, no option to convert to a twin room. The layout makes the most of the limited space; however, there’s even a little desk and the ability to control lighting and temperature via a tablet. There’s also an accessible room with a low bed and bathroom grab bars. The 24-hour restaurant-bar serves signature cocktails, comfort food and bar snacks including haggis pakoras.

Address: 60 Renfrew St, Glasgow G2 3BW

Price: From £81 per night

Book now

9. The Z Hotel Glasgow

open image in gallery The Z Hotel is well placed for Queen Street station ( The Z Hotel Glasgow )

Exploring further afield? This budget city-centre hotel sits in an attractive former printworks two minutes from Queen Street station, from where trains depart east (to Stirling and Edinburgh) or west (to Loch Lomond). Or, if you’re taking the car, you’ll get discounted parking at a car park two minutes’ walk away. Compact rooms cover all the essentials and have Sky TV, TNT Sports and underbed storage. The ‘Z Inside Single’ rooms are a real bargain, but be aware that ‘inside’ is a euphemism for ‘windowless.’

Address: 36 North Frederick Street, Glasgow G1 2BS

Price: From £49 per night

Book now

10. Glasgow Youth Hostel

open image in gallery Glasgow Youth Hostel enjoys stellar views over Kelvingrove Park ( Glasgow Youth Hostel )

In a twist worthy of an Old Firm derby, one of Glasgow’s cheapest accommodations occupies some of the city’s priciest real estate. You’ll find Glasgow Youth Hostel in a high-ceilinged townhouse on the revered Park Terrace, overlooking Kelvingrove Park and minutes from Kelvingrove Gallery (free) and the Hunterian Museum (also free). The lounge preserves the building’s moulded cornices and wood panelling – it’s worth grabbing the bay window chairs if you can. Private ensuite rooms are available, and the bar is licensed to sell wine and beer.

Address: Scottish Youth Hostels Association, 7-8 Park Terrace, Glasgow G3 6BY

Price: From £75 per night; dorm beds available from £29 per night

Book now

FAQs

When is the cheapest time to visit Glasgow?

The cheapest time to visit Glasgow is typically during the off-peak travel season, when demand is lower and prices for accommodation, flights, and attractions tend to drop. This tends to be between January and March, although it’s worth noting that the weather is much colder. Midweek stays are also a good option for cheaper room rates.

Is Glasgow expensive?

Glasgow is one of the more affordable major cities in the UK, especially when compared to places like London or Edinburgh. There exists a wide range of food options and accommodation for all budgets, plus many attractions are free, such as museums. The city centre and West End are also walkable, meaning money saved on transport costs, too.

What are the best free things to do in Glasgow?

Glasgow is packed with free attractions and things to see and do. Gaze at Dali at Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum, expand your horizons at the Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA), head to The Hunterian Museum & Art Gallery – Scotland’s oldest public museum – or enjoy the Riverside Museum & The Tall Ship, all of which enjoy free entry. Fancy a stroll? Head to the Glasgow Botanic Gardens for Victorian glasshouses and tranquil trails, venture into woodland walks and spot Highland cattle at Pollok Country Park, or head to Glasgow Green & The People’s Palace – one of the city’s oldest parks. There’s also a free City Centre Mural Trail that takes in Glasgow’s extensive street art scene. After dark, head to bars like The Hug and Pint or Nice N Sleazy for free live music.

How much spending money do I need?

How much spending money you need in Glasgow very much depends on the things you want to see and do. Budget travellers can get away with spending approximately £25 per day by making the most of free attractions, cheap eats and by walking or using public transport. Keen to spend a bit more? Mid-range travellers can expect to spend around £40 to £70, including all food and drinks, several paying attractions, snacks and transport. As for luxury travellers wanting to splash out on upscale dining, shopping and concerts? The sky’s the limit.

