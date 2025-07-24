Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s enough in Glasgow to warrant years of exploration. To the west, the Finnieston Crane and Zaha Hadid-designed Riverside Museum lord over the Clyde; in the east, the Cathedral, Necropolis and Merchant City bars await. Not to mention live music: this Unesco City of Music hosts most of Scotland’s major venues (and therefore major artists). Celtic Connections festival, Glasgow Jazz festival and a lively grassroots scene mean that you’ll find a quality gig somewhere, 365 days a year.

It’s thrilling, yes, but it can also be tiring, so booking a spa hotel makes sense. These range from small and simple to positively sybaritic, with sounds and scents inspired by the Scottish coast. Glasgow girls (and boys) rarely slack off on their beauty routines, so you’ll find plenty of hotels offering makeup, nails, hair and more – bridal parties can prepare for their closeups at legendary wedding venues such as Òran Mór or House for an Art Lover.

Best spa hotels in Glasgow 2025

At a glance

1. Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery The five-star Kimpton Blythswood has spa facilities to match ( Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa )

The five-star Kimpton may be perfectly positioned for Glasgow sights such as the Mackintosh Tearooms and Kelvingrove Park, but the Hebridean-inspired spa makes this a destination in itself. The six thermal rooms include an amethyst steam room, tepidarium and snow shower, and there are two saunas and three therapy pools. Overwhelmed by choice? Follow one of the four suggested “journeys” towards invigoration or relaxation. Seaweed-based skincare is provided by Lewis-based brand Ishga; choose from body wraps, massages or even a seaweed bath. Afterwards, feast upon Shetland mussels and Cumbrae oysters at seafood restaurant Iasg.

Address: 11 Blythswood Square, Glasgow G2 4AD

2. Revolver hotel

open image in gallery This LGBTQ+-friendly spot is situated above one of Glasgow’s largest gay bars ( Revolver )

This urban-chic hotel is at the centre of the fashionable Merchant City, surrounded by cocktail bars and brunch spots such as the popular Wilson Street Pantry. It’s pitched at young and solo travellers, with strong wifi, a juice bar, dormitories and Japanese-style pod rooms (alongside more typical private rooms and a serviced apartment). Guests get a discount for the spa, which has a sauna and rooftop hot tub. The treatment list is short but has all the classics: massages, hot stones and reflexology.

Address: 62 Virginia St, Glasgow G1 1TX

3. Glasgow Argyle Hotel

open image in gallery The iconic Finnieston Crane and The Clyde Arc in Glasgow ( Getty/iStock )

The Argyle is well-placed for the bars of Finnieston – as well as for gigs, being a convenient 20-minute walk from the SEC, Armadillo and Hydro. After a night of rocking out, you’ll want to relax. Head to the Savannah Day Spa, where guests gain complimentary access to a 15-metre heated pool, Jacuzzi, sauna and steam room. If you’re feeling more active, there’s a fully equipped gym: reward yourself afterwards with a massage and facial in the treatment rooms. Replenish your energy with a pub-style dinner followed by a wine or single malt at the hotel bar.

Address: 27 Washington St, Glasgow G3 8AZ

4. Glasgow Marriott Hotel

open image in gallery If it’s pampering you’re after, the Glasgow Marriott Hotel is a great choice for beauty treatments ( Andrew Meli )

The Marriott is ideal for walking to gigs at the Scottish Events Campus, but it’s worth staying a couple more nights, as it has one of the most comprehensive spas in the city. Of note are the beauty treatments: hair removal, eyebrow and eyelash treatments, manicures, spray tans and dermaplaning, making this suited to a bridal party. Not to forget the bride and groom, the “Cinderella & Black Tie” couples’ facial exfoliates and tightens skin before the big day. If you’re just looking to unwind, you’ll find all the classic body treatments and spa facilities available.

Address: 500 Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8RR

5. The Alamo Guest House hotel

open image in gallery This family-run guest house is set within a 19th-century Victorian building overlooking Kelvingrove Park with excellent views across Glasgow ( The Alamo Guest House )

Glasgow addresses don’t get much fancier than this. This family-run B&B occupies a four-storey home overlooking Kelvingrove Park, with Kelvingrove Museum and the Hogwarts-esque Glasgow University just minutes away. High-ceilinged rooms preserve the building’s Victorian wood panelling and moulded cornices, complementing them with antique desks, four-poster beds and Harris Tweed furnishings. Surprisingly, it manages to squeeze in an elegant, dark wood-panelled treatment room: the menu comprises Indian-style head massages, a signature facial and aromatherapy, hot stone or bamboo massages. Wedding packages are available.

Address: 46 Gray St, Kelvingrove, Glasgow G3 7SE

6. Crowne Plaza Glasgow hotel

open image in gallery The four-star Crowne Plaza Glasgow hotel overlooks the River Clyde ( IHG Hotels & Resorts. )

The hulking, glass-fronted Crowne Plaza is a favourite for concert-goers, who can practically walk to the Hydro in their robe and slippers. Or you can stay in, and admire the ever-changing colours of the Clyde Arc (affectionately known as the “Squinty Bridge”) from your clean-lined, businesslike room. There’s a gym, pool, steam room and sauna, plus treatments provided by Riverside Beauty. Choose from relaxing wellness options such as a Swedish massage or an age-resist facial, or get gig-ready with false lashes, make-up and a manicure.

7. The Address hotel

open image in gallery The Address hotel is just a three-minute walk from Central Station ( The Address )

The wellness centre at this retro-cool, city-centre hotel is small but perfectly formed. The gym comes with free weights and machines, including a Versa functional trainer for perfecting your lat pulldowns. Afterwards, chill in the plunge pool or loll, lizard-like, on the heated loungers. The highlight, however, is the Himalayan-style sauna, with an entire wall built from pink salt bricks, which claim to rejuvenate your body using negative ions. It’s the perfect preparation for a busy day of shopping on nearby Buchanan Street, known as Glasgow’s “Style Mile.”

Address: 39–45 Renfield St, Glasgow G2 1JS

8. Glynhill Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery Glynhill Hotel & Spa is a great choice for those travelling to and from Glasgow Airport ( Ian Arthur )

This Renfrew hotel is just four minutes’ drive from Glasgow Airport and an ideal upgrade to the usual generic airport hotel experience. Ensure quality sleep by soaking away stress in the spa (complimentary for guests), where you’ll find a Greek-inspired indoor pool, gym, sauna and steam room. For total relaxation, book a treatment. A deep-tissue massage or reflexology session will get you in the best possible pre-flight shape; a manicure and eye treatment will give you looks to match. Perhaps make a day of it and arrive early for a Scottish Afternoon Tea, including haggis bonbons, Scotch eggs, Tunnock’s treats and optional house whisky.

Address: 169 Paisley Rd, Renfrew PA4 8XB

9. Parklands Hotel & Country Club

This Newton Mearns hotel is somewhat south of the city centre, but close to the nine-hole Mearns Castle golf course and the lovely Rouken Glen (voted the UK’s best park in 2016). The spa makes the most of the extra real estate, with a 20-metre heated pool divided into sections for families or serious swimmers. You’ll also find a hydrotherapy pool and two saunas at different temperatures. The Beauty Spot Spa offers massages and facials using Neal’s Yard aromatherapy. And you’ll find a range of classes and personal trainers available to book at the huge gym.

Address: 196 Ayr Rd, Crookfur Rd, Newton Mearns, Glasgow G77 6DT

10. Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Strathclyde hotel

open image in gallery The Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Strathclyde hotel offers free parking to guests ( Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Strathclyde )

The business park setting might not be the most inspiring setting for a hotel, but this outpost of the Doubletree brand is well placed for a family day out at M&D’s theme park or the Time Capsule Waterpark (when it reopens in late 2025). Plus, it’s a steal. After spending all day running after the kids, switch off with a massage, mud wrap or facial in one of the five treatment rooms. Alternatively, sweat away stress with a free fitness class or a trip to one of the two saunas.

Address: Phoenix Cres, Bellshill ML4 3JQ

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time to visit Glasgow?

The summer months of June, July and August in Glasgow mean better weather, longer days and green parks to explore. It’s also festival season: try TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow Mela and the West End Festival if you fancy a lively day (or night) out. The winter months bring shorter, darker days and colder weather, but fewer crowds and cheaper accommodation. December is always popular, however, with Christmas markets, lights and Hogmanay celebrations.

How many days do I need?

Around two to three days is a good length of time to explore the highlights of Glasgow. This might include attractions such as Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum and Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow Cathedral, the Glasgow Necropolis and The Burrell Collection. There’s also time to explore the city centre, including Buchanan Street, the Gallery of Modern Art – and even take a street art tour; Glasgow is home to 30 beautiful murals. The city’s compact nature makes it wonderfully walkable, particularly around the West End and city centre. A third day could also incorporate a trip to Loch Lomond or Stirling Castle.

What are the nicest areas to stay?

Glasgow’s leafy West End is a great choice for culture lovers, with the Kelvingrove Museum and Botanic Gardens close by. The city centre is ideal for first-time visitors to the city and short-stays, with easy access to many major attractions, bars and restaurants. Elsewhere, the Merchant City is a good option for nightlife and foodies, as is Finnieston, which is home to cool bars, concert halls and has a creative vibe.

