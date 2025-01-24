The beach holiday that doubles as Europe’s best off-season foodie break

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Algarve, famed for its fairways and sun-kissed beaches, is quietly cultivating a vibrant culinary scene.

Quaint fishing villages and rustic farmsteads offer a taste of authentic Portugal, showcasing the region’s fresh produce and artisanal traditions.

This burgeoning foodie haven, discovered on a recent winter escape, proves there’s more to the Algarve than golf and resorts.

Here’s a look at what’s on offer.

Native wines

Filipe Caldas de Vasconcellos is the fourth-generation owner of 300-year-old vineyard, Morgado do Quintão, nestled in the hills between Silves and Lagoa.

Filipe tells me that only 5% of the wine drunk in the Algarve is made here – even though it’s one of the oldest wine-producing regions dating back to the 6th century BC.

The sunny environment provides perfect growing conditions for vines planted in lime and clay soil. Nearby, the Serra de Monchique mountains protect the area from wind, yet the breeze from the Atlantic Ocean provides ventilation and temperature regulation.

Filipe is passionate about staying true to traditional Algarvian winemaking styles and grape varieties, while also trying to ensure Morgado do Quintão is in operation for years to come. He tells me: “We want to plant new wines, while respecting ancient grape varieties that are local.”

One of the varieties produced is Negra Mole – the second oldest Portuguese grape variety, which is indigenous to the Algarve. It produces fruity, floral and fresh wines that are often light in colour with low tannins. Filipe lets me sample one that has been blended with Crato Branco grapes, and I have to agree – it’s the perfect tipple for a hot summer’s day on the Algarve.

Artisanal produce

At Quinta do Freixo, a fifth-generation, 700-hectare organic livestock farm, owner Luis Tiago Campo Cabral e Silva offers visitors a farm-to-fork experience. Diners are encouraged to pick their own food for chefs on site to transform into a delectable dish.

Luis explains it’s far more cost-effective to sell a product on a plate, rather than going wholesale. “Lamb, per animal, sells for around €70,” he tells me. “But to sell lamb by the plate, you’re bringing in around €320.”

Any profits are invested back into the farm, allowing Luis to develop environmentally friendly and regenerative farming methods. “If you ask a farmer for food, you have food for a day. Ask for soil, you eat for life,” he quips.

Like Morgado do Quintão, Quinta do Freixo is a family-owned business. Luis tells me that he wants to promote a resilient ecosystem by using diverse farming practices. On the farm, he raises cows, pigs, sheep and chickens, with their feed produced on site, and their water supplied from the estate’s lakes.

Alongside rearing animals, raw materials such as cork, carob and fruit grow in Quinta do Freixo’s forests. Production takes place on site too, and Luis gives me a tour of the jam and chutney factory. I sample Quinta do Freixo’s tomato, quince and pumpkin jams, and purchase a jar of fig jam to bring home as a present for my friends.

Similarly, sardine canner Conserveira do Arade has developed its own unique product – petiscada. The preserved fish delicacy is made with traditional Algarvian ingredients, including vegetables, tomato, green pepper, olives and sweet potato.

I take a tour of the factory in Parchal, Lagoa, where co-founder Vincent Jonckheere explains the process of petiscada production. To start, sardines are fished from Portuguese waters.

Portuguese sardines are much bigger, Vincent explains. The fatter the fish, the more nutritious it is. Conserveira do Arade debone, gut and clean their fishes, before placing them in steam ovens and then brining them in saltwater, as this method of dehydration retains the fat in the meat. Once processed, the fish is mixed with vegetables to create the petiscada, a chunky pate, which is best eaten spooned onto crackers.

Fresh seafood

While sardines are synonymous with Portugal, oysters are the star attraction for a tiny island just off the coast of the Algarve.

Culatra, a 6km-long island, part of the of the Ria Formosa National Park with only a thousand residents, is home to renowned oyster farms. Only the descendants of fishing families can live on the island. The construction of new buildings is banned, and properties are leased and passed down through generations.

Around 90 per cent of oysters farmed – around seven tonnes per week – is sold to businesses, mostly in Paris, for around €20/£17 per oyster.

Alongside oysters, residents also sell clams and fish. I speak to a fisherwoman about life on the island.

“I like to work with local people,” she tells me. “I like the traditions and culture, to be around humble people living in a peaceful way. There is no crime, it’s a healthy place to be.”

I get the chance to sample Culatra’s speciality oyster, the triploid, eaten with fresh limes and a simple onion and vinegar dressing. Afterwards, I head to one of the few restaurants on the island, Cafe Janoca, where staff serve bowls of clams cooked with parsley butter and lime, garlic prawns, and salad, washed down with local Portuguese beer.

Elevated dining experiences

For a more upmarket dining experience, the Michelin-starred Palmares Al Sud, overlooking the bay of Lagos, is the place to visit. The Algarve has eight Michelin-starred restaurants at present, however the fidelity to using local produce makes Al Sud stand out.

On offer is an eight-course tasting menu, paired with rare and unusual Portuguese wines (£240pp).

To begin with, we are served Algarvian coastal prawns cured in salt and sugar, with sea urchin and orange blossom. Oysters, cuttlefish and mussels reign supreme throughout the menu, with the final dessert course consisting of local carob, almond and fig, making this whole experience a true celebration of Algarvian cuisine.

