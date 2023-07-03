8 best beaches in Portugal to surf, hike and sunbathe

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When heading abroad, finding a destination with a beautiful beach is top of the holiday checklist for many. A short-haul trip to Europe often involves swimming, sunbathing and watersports.

As well as having hot summers and temperate winters, Portugal is second only to Spain in the number of the most Blue Flag beaches it has – with a whopping 432 in total, far more than the 104 found in England and Wales. This means that from them it is safe to take a dip in the sea, because they meet high cleanliness, safety and environmental standards.

The European country is on the Atlantic coast and some of its plentiful sandy beaches also join the mouths of rivers originating in Spain. From popular holiday spots in the Algarve to a sweeping stretch of sand off Madeira, both the mainland and islands are renowned for their clear waters and golden bays. Whether you have an upcoming trip booked or are looking for travel inspiration, keep scrolling to see the best beaches in Portugal.

Praia Dona Ana, Lagos

Climb down some steps onto this long, sandy beach with turquiose waters (Getty Images)

Best for: Nearby bars and restaurants

This popular southern Portugal beach in the Algarve is less than half an hour on foot from Lagos, and it has a sizeable length of 160 metres. You can access the beach by climbing down some steps onto the sands and here you’ll find sun loungers for relaxing, plus clear, turquoise waters and secret caves. There’s a small café on the Praia Dona Ana, and you’ll also notice plenty of bars and restaurants nearby for beach day refreshments.

Where to stay

Just under two kilometres away is Lagos Atlantic Hotel, and this four-star accommodation has an outdoor pool, sea views, a fitness centre and barbecue facilities.

Costa da Caparica, Almada

Catch a break at this popular surf spot (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Best for: Surfing

Costa da Caparica is a 26km coastline encompassing pristine sandy beaches. Five miles of this coast are situated to the south of traditional fishing town Caparica, which is a 15-minute drive from Lisbon. This beach is loved by surfers thanks to the sandbanks and the clean waves. It’s just a short walk from Caparica’s centre and there are lifeguards on duty, too.

Where to stay

TRYP by Wyndham Lisboa Caparica Mar is a stone’s throw away from the beach and it has a bar, outdoor pool, and either mountain or sea views.

Praia Porto Santo, Porto Santo Island

Madeira has long stretches of sand and secluded coves (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Best for: An island beach

Porto Santo Island is part of the Madeira archipelago, and its main beach is 9 kilometres in length. The golden sand offers a peaceful place for relaxing, and you’ll have easy access to both bars and sun loungers. Other areas to explore include Zimbralinho Beach, which is a stunning cove suitable for snorkelling. There are several resort hotels overlooking Praia Porto Santo, if you fancy staying by the beach.

Where to stay

Hotel Porto Santo & Spa is sits beside the sand, and it also boasts an infinity pool, beach bar and activities including mini golf and table tennis.

Praia de Moledo, Moledo

Sink your feet into these sands on the northern shore of Portugal (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Best for: Scenery

Praia de Moledo is a picturesque beach set against the backdrop of Mount Santa Trega and Camarido Forest. It’s located in the north of Portugal, beside the mouth of the Minho River estuary and the Spanish border. Meanwhile, fishing port Praia de Ancora is just 5km south. The sheltered bay is popular for surfing, and there are plenty of options for eating and drinking in Moledo village itself.

Where to stay

If you’re looking for accommodation close to Praia de Moledo, Moledo Shoreline is an apartment just 300km from the beach with three bedrooms and chic coastal decor.

Praia da Falesia, Albufeira

Praia da Falesia is instantly recognisable by its orange cliffs (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Best for: Watersports

Praia da Falesia in the Algarve is instantly recognisable by its orange cliffs, and it has a 8km stretch of beach reaching from Olhos de Agua to Vilamoura. Partake in activities such as kayaking, paragliding, surfing, snorkelling and diving at this popular watersport place. Alternatively, you could follow the incredible cliff formations and take a walk along the full length of the beach.

Where to stay

Five-star resort the Pine Cliffs Hotel is in a clifftop spot overlooking the beach and has a whopping 11 bars and restaurants, plus five tennis courts, an outdoor pool, spa facilities and a beach club.

Praia de São Jacinto, Aveiro

These unspoilt sands are part of a nature reserve (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Best for: Unspoilt sands

If you’d rather discover a beach which is further off the beaten path, Praia de São Jacinto can be reached by road or ferry. The beach itself is a 10-minute stroll down a boardwalk from the car park, where there are toilets and showers to clean up after a day spent on the sand and in the sea. Praia de São Jacinto is set in the Natural Reserve of São Jacinto Dunes in Aveiro, where you can spot birds and reptiles. This unspoilt stretch is near the Barra Canal and is known for being a fishing favourite, too.

Where to stay

Just 7km from Praia de São Jacinto is Hotel Aveiro Palace, which has been recently refurbished. The hotel is well located for exploring Aveiro and is also close to other beaches: Praia de Barra and Costa Nova.

Praia do Magoito, Sintra

Praia do Magoito is among the quiter beaches on this list (Getty Images)

Best for: A secluded bay

Praia do Magoito is a secluded beach surrounded by cliffs, and it can be accessed by walking down some steep steps. The bay often has strong waves to suit surfers, there are lifeguards on duty, and there’s a restaurant looking directly onto the beach. Should you be looking for a quieter, more enclosed beach, follow the rocks south to Praia da Aguda.

Where to stay

Soak up breathtaking views of the sea from Arribas Sintra Hotel. When you’re not at the beach, there’s a saltwater pool, sun terrace, restaurant and games room to enjoy.

Praia de Odeceixe, Aljezur

This beach straddles the border of the Algarve and Alentejo regions (Getty Images)

Best for: Hiking

Situated in the Algarve’s northwest, Praia de Odeceixe is found at the mouth of the river Seixe and is part of the Rota Vicentina hiking trail. The beach is nestled between rugged cliffs and hilltop greenery, with Odeceixe the nearest town (look out for its beautiful blue and white windmill). There’s a surfing and windsurfing school here, and just along the coast you’ll find nudist bay Adegas Beach.

Where to stay

Around 30 minutes away is Praia do Canal Nature Resort, this luxury accommodation has a garden, pool, fitness centre and sauna.

