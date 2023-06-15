7 best solo holiday destinations in Europe for single travellers

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The dream of spending a summer in Europe is within arm’s length for UK residents. Stuggling to get that friends, family or your significant other to lock in their plans? Don’t fret. Anyone else’s busy schedule, lack of holiday days or difficult habits shouldn’t hold you back from taking that bucket-list trip to explore unchartered territory or fine-tune a new passion. Think the window seat on the plane, spontaneous sightseeing and all the space in the double bed on breaks free from compromise.

Luckily, it’s never been easier to get away from the day-to-day stress and catch a flight for solo adventures. From culinary classes in Italy to yoga retreats on Corfu‘s beaches and Mediterranean cruises, there’s something to tempt every traveller to go it alone and wrap themselves in a new cultural experience.

With such a large choice of things to do and see on the continent, here is The Independent’s pick of the top solo activities to guide your next trip to enchanting European destinations.

Read more on Europe travel:

Best for: Ski holidays

Location: Andorra

Hit the slopes of Andorra in the Pyrenees Mountains (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Single travellers to Andorra can immerse themselves in winter sports on the dramatic snowcapped landscape of the Pyrenees Mountains. One of the smallest countries in the world, Andorra wows through scenery, spas and ancient churches as well as stand-out ski scenes. Social solo skiers can head to vibrant apres-ski spots after a run down the slopes or take a table at impressive local restaurants.

Solos Holidays offers a seven-night half-board holiday to Andorra to experience skiing at Arinsal Resort from the doorstep of a mountain hotel. From £1,269pp, including accommodation, return flights and a Solos tour leader. Expect a modern stay at Yomo Patagonia Hotel, skiing for all abilities and a buzzing atmosphere at the hotspot for UK skiers.

Best for: Cruising

Location: Western Mediterranean

Anchor for a day of celebrity sightings in Cannes (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The epitome of a dream solo holiday, a cruise across the western Mediterranean is the perfect opportunity to take some “me time” by the pool on deck and at local attractions on land. Float away from the burdens of everyday life to exciting new destinations with the opportunity to form new friendships and enjoy evening entertainment from the comforts of the ship.

An 11-day journey with Norwegian Cruises lends itself to idle travel both at sea and on the shores of Italy, France and Spain. The itinerary includes stops at Barcelona, Naples, Cannes and more. From £549pp stay in a studio cabin.

Best for: Foodies

Location: Tuscany

Tuck into Italian cuisine in Tuscany (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

For those who just can’t resist the allure of Italian cuisine, Tuscany is the home of humble dishes and culinary ingenuity right in the heart of Italy. As they say, too many cooks spoil the broth, so a singles cooking escape to improve your skills in the kitchen is bound to be a hit with independent foodie travellers.

Tuscookany Cooking Vacations offer a one-week Italian cooking course holiday in Tuscany. From £3,507pp, the course teaches students how to cook four-course meals and basic Italian techniques to make gnocchi, pasta and authentic pizzas. Dessert lessons, such as making Italian meringue and panna cotta, are not forgotten amid the culinary excursions, plus cheese and wine tasting between classes. Accommodation in luxury Tuscan villas is the cherry on the cake.

Best for: Cycling holidays

Location: Danube River

Travelling the Danube riverbank is done best on two wheels (Getty Images)

Cycling is one of the UK’s most popular individual sports, although there are many road cycling clubs for enthusiasts to travel in a peloton. To pedal at your own pace and take on personal distance records, a solo cycling holiday through scenic sites on the Danube River in Austria, Hungary and Slovakia is a great way to improve and experience new terrains.

Intrepid Travel hosts an eight-day cycling odyssey along the Danube River from £1,204pp, including transport, breakfast, accommodation, bike hire and activities such as a day at the Szechenyi Baths in Budapest. As this is a group tour, single travellers will share a twin room with someone of the same gender – an ideal chance for social solo cyclists to get to know some like-minded individuals.

Best for: Avid painters

Location: Olhao, Portugal

Painters can take inspiration from the white and blue houses of Olhao fishing village (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Whether a budding artist or just a creative soul, painting can be a positive and calming outlet for those looking to spend time expressing themselves on a canvas. New painting programmes are popping up all over Europe, with self-guided and tutored weeks spent recreating unique landscapes and stunning scenery a staple of the artsy holidays.

Friendship Travel’s Casa Rosa Painting Week experience is a seven-night art retreat led by experienced artists at a 19th-century Olhao building. Five days of painting tuition, most meals, accommodation and flights are included in the package, with prices for September starting at £1,010pp.

Best for: Relaxing

Location: Corfu

The relaxing shores of Corfu at sunset (Getty Images)

Greece‘s idyllic environment is a haven for solo travellers looking to relax on a yoga and wellness holiday – and hopefully bring some calm into their lives. As a single traveller, each day can be customised to personal requirements, schedules and goals, so that every individual leaves feeling invigorated and refreshed. The endless stretches of golden beach and azure seas are bound to help the progression to peaceful serenity.

Just Relax yoga retreat in Corfu is hosted by experienced yoga instructors and aims to inspire the mind and enhance physical well-being. Highlights of the seven-night trip include a welcome massage, daily yoga sessions, island tours and free bike hire. The retreat is suitable for all skill levels and costs £581pp, including accommodation and lessons in five different yoga styles.

Best for: Meeting new people

Location: Croatia

Sail Week takes the Adriatic by storm from June (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Nothing says “I’m looking to make new friends” like spending a week on a liveaboard sailboat on a floating holiday, as part of a fleet comprised of hundreds of strangers. Step out of your comfort zone while exploring hidden coves, cliff jumping and getting stuck in to wild floating parties. From Brač to Hvar, a party sailing holiday in Croatia is rich in history, scenery and plain old-fashioned fun with your sailing companions.

Sail Week’s Croatia Party Route sees up to 500 people aged 18–36 set sail around the bucket-list European holiday destination. From £528pp, including seven nights accommodation, free Wi-Fi, breakfast and groceries to make your own lunch on the boat. Multiple weeks depart for Hvar in June, July, August and September; alternative destination routes including Greece and Montenegro are also available.

Read more of our best Greece hotel reviews