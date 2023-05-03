Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether discovering the capital in Madrid or relaxing on a sun lounger in the Balearics, Spain has long been a favourite holiday destination for Brits.

Before the pandemic, over 18 million Britons visited Spain each year. In 2017, the number of UK tourists flocking to the Iberian country hit a 10-year high of 18.81 million.

Spain was hit particularly hard by the pandemic, with the seventh-highest number of confirmed cases on the Continent.

Since Covid, the number of British holidaymakers has steadily climbed, from 4.3 million in 2021 to 15.1 million last year. With arrivals in 2023 likely to climb closer to – if not above – pre-Covid levels, potential visitors to Spain should be aware of any entry restrictions that the Spanish government has in place.

We’ve rounded up all the necessary information for anyone travelling to the country, so that you can make sure your next trip goes as smoothly as possible.

Can you travel to Spain unvaccinated?

Despite stringent rules in 2021 and throughout much of last year, Spain has lifted all Covid-related travel restrictions, according to the UK government website. This means you can enter the country even if you haven’t received a single dose of the vaccine. Spain does not require a negative PCR test result or proof of recovery.

The rules are the same for those transiting through Spain and entering through a land border.

Do you need a booster to travel to Spain?

While boosters were originally needed towards the end of the pandemic, the lifting of restrictions means that you do not require proof of a vaccine or a booster when entering Spain. There are also no specific requirements for children and young people.

What documents do I need to travel to Spain?

While Covid restrictions may have been removed, Brexit-related issues means there are several other important things to know before your trip abroad.

As alwasy, you need a passport to visit Spain, but the validity rules have changed post-Brexit. Your passport must have been issued less than 10 years before the date on which you are entering Spain, so check the ‘date of issue’ before travel.

In addition, your passport must be valid for at least three months after the day you plan to leave the EU. Check the expiry date before travel.

You can stay in Spain – and any other country within the Schengen Zone – without a visa for up to 90 days within any 180-day period. To stay longer, for example for work or study reasons, you need to meet the Spanish government’s entry requirements. Check with the Spanish Consulate in London.

When entering and exiting the Schengen Zone through Spain, make sure that your passport is stamped by border guards, as these stamps are used to keep track of the time you’ve spent in the country. Relevant evidence for proving when you entered and exited the country includes boarding passes or flight tickets.

Additional documents you may need for travel to Spain

Sometimes, visitors to Spain will need to provide other documents at the border. Most commonly, guards may ask you for your reasons for entering the country and how long you plan on staying (and if relevant, what your plans are for an onward journey). You may need to show a valid onward ticket or a return ticket.

You may also be asked to prove that you have enough money for your stay. The required amount is roughly €108 per person per day with a minimum of €900 in total. Anyone asked can use cash, cheques, traveller’s cheques or bank account statements as proof of funds.

The Spanish border force might also ask to see proof of the accommodation for your stay. This could be a confirmation of your hotel booking, or proof of address if visiting a property that belongs to you or a friend or relative.

