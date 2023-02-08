King Charles cancels annual ski trip for first time in 45 years

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III has cancelled his annual skiing trip to Klosters for the first time in 45 years.

The King traditionally visits the Swiss ski resort in either February or March – but the winter holiday will not go ahead this year.

It has been widely reported that the move is aimed at avoiding potential injury ahead of the coronation in May.

Sources have reportedly said the Royals are also mindful of the message a ski trip would send during the cost of living crisis.

The Sun has quoted a senior palace source as saying: “There are many factors at play, not least it’s a bad look to go skiing during the cost of living crisis and the King is not a very ostentatious person.”

“Also it would be disastrous to suffer a skiing accident,” the source added, referencing “all focus” being on the coronation.

King Charles and his family have been photographed on their annual ski trip to Klosters for several years, with press shots recently revisited to coincide with the launch of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

The alpine village is situated in the Prättigau area and celebs and political figures including Audrey Hepburn, Winston Churchill, Bono and Julia Roberts have been spotted there over the years.

While holidaying in Klosters, King Charles stays at luxurious abode Chalet Eugenia, which has been owned by the Royals for decades and has direct access to the slopes.

Although he will not be travelling to Switzerland, King Charles is scheduled to make official visits in March to France and Germany.

The King’s coronation is set to take place on Saturday 6 May.

The celebrations will span three days and current plans include a procession and concert, as well as the televised ceremony itself.

Finally, an extra bank holiday will follow on Monday 8 May.