Woman dies at Tomorrowland days after devastating fire on main stage
Prosecutors in Antwerp are investigating the 35-year-old’s death
A Canadian woman has died at Tomorrowland festival just days after the festival opened despite a huge fire destroying the main stage.
Authorities in Antwerp are investigating the 35-year-old’s death after she became unwell at the festival grounds on Friday night.
A statement said emergency services resuscitated the woman, but that she later died in hospital.
The public prosecutor's office in Antwerp said in a statement: “The prosecutor's office immediately launched an investigation. Initial findings indicate strong evidence of a drug-related death. An autopsy and a thorough toxicology examination will provide definitive answers.”
It is the second tragedy that has struck the festival in recent days, after its main stage was destroyed in a fire earlier in the week.
Images shared on local news sites and social media showed flames and plumes of black smoke engulfing the stage and spreading to nearby woodland on Wednesday. Fireworks seemingly ready for performances were also seen exploding into the air as nearby residents were urged to close all windows and doors until the fire was contained.
No members of the public were present at the time of the blaze, but 1,000 employees were on site.
Dozens of emergency teams were seen rushing through the festival grounds just after 6pm on the day of the blaze in an attempt to extinguish the flames and evacuate those inside the grounds. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.
Some of the world's most popular DJs are due to appear on the stage over the weekend, including Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Fisher, Swedish House Mafia and Steve Aoki.
Organisers raced to build an alternative main stage, with the festival opening two hours later than planned on Friday.
The Independent has contacted Tomorrowland for comment regarding the death of the woman.
Festival spokesperson Debby Wilmsen told Brussels Morning: "She received first aid and was then transferred to the University Hospital of Antwerp.
“We were informed she passed away there. Our condolences go out to her family and friends. The Antwerp prosecutor’s office is investigating the cause of death and will update further on this matter.”