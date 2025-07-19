Woman dies at Tomorrowland days after devastating fire on main stage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Canadian woman has died at Tomorrowland festival just days after the festival opened despite a huge fire destroying the main stage.

Authorities in Antwerp are investigating the 35-year-old’s death after she became unwell at the festival grounds on Friday night.

A statement said emergency services resuscitated the woman, but that she later died in hospital.

The public prosecutor's office in Antwerp said in a statement: “The prosecutor's office immediately launched an investigation. Initial findings indicate strong evidence of a drug-related death. An autopsy and a thorough toxicology examination will provide definitive answers.”

open image in gallery Festival-goers gather before the burnt main stage during its dismantling on Friday ( Belga/AFP via Getty Images )

It is the second tragedy that has struck the festival in recent days, after its main stage was destroyed in a fire earlier in the week.

Images shared on local news sites and social media showed flames and plumes of black smoke engulfing the stage and spreading to nearby woodland on Wednesday. Fireworks seemingly ready for performances were also seen exploding into the air as nearby residents were urged to close all windows and doors until the fire was contained.

No members of the public were present at the time of the blaze, but 1,000 employees were on site.

open image in gallery Images shared on local news sites and social media showed flames and plumes of black smoke engulfing the stage and spreading to nearby woodland on Wednesday ( Belga/AFP via Getty Images )

Dozens of emergency teams were seen rushing through the festival grounds just after 6pm on the day of the blaze in an attempt to extinguish the flames and evacuate those inside the grounds. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Some of the world's most popular DJs are due to appear on the stage over the weekend, including Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Fisher, Swedish House Mafia and Steve Aoki.

open image in gallery Some of the world's most popular DJs are due to appear on the stage over the weekend, including Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Fisher, Swedish House Mafia and Steve Aoki ( Belga/AFP via Getty Images )

Organisers raced to build an alternative main stage, with the festival opening two hours later than planned on Friday.

The Independent has contacted Tomorrowland for comment regarding the death of the woman.

Festival spokesperson Debby Wilmsen told Brussels Morning: "She received first aid and was then transferred to the University Hospital of Antwerp.

“We were informed she passed away there. Our condolences go out to her family and friends. The Antwerp prosecutor’s office is investigating the cause of death and will update further on this matter.”