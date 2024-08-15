One of the joys of going on holiday is indulging in excellent local cuisine, as well as trying new foods from across the globe – and this is one area that Anda Barut Collection in Turkey certainly excels in.

Annabel Grossman takes you on a tour of the Anda Barut Collection

The ultra all-inclusive hotel is home to an impressive seven restaurants offering dishes from around the world. Guests can relax in the five-star surroundings while sampling everything from traditional Turkish foods to Asian cuisine, Italian fare and seafood straight from the Aegean Sea.

Each restaurant serves freshly prepared food in exceptional settings, but they all retain a distinct character – so during a stay at Anda Barut guests can enjoy a rich diversity of gastronomy without ever having to leave the hotel grounds.

The quietly sophisticated Mansion in the adults zone of the hotel is the perfect place to enjoy a relaxing meal that encompasses world cuisine with an excellent bottle of wine. This zone of the hotel is for over 16s only so it’s a peaceful spot – although things get lively at the restaurant’s accompanying bar around Happy Hour when dancers entertain the guests. The bar is the perfect place to treat yourself to a cocktail in the sunshine with mixologists whipping up delicious drinks throughout the day.

( Anda Barut )

Overlooking the ocean, Fish Camp is perfectly located to enjoy fresh seafood while gazing out over the glistening blue of the Aegean Sea. A selection of Mediterranean dips, vegetables and salads compliment the fish dishes, washed down with a glass of wine or raki – Turkey’s national drink, made from twice-distilled grapes and aniseed.

Over in the family zone is Italian restaurant No Se. Perfectly situated with sea views and a play on the grass in front, it’s a spot where parents and children can enjoy a meal in a relaxed setting.

In the main building you’ll find Cibes, another good choice for the whole family with world cuisines and simple comfort food. Cibes is also a great spot to get a late-night snack as it’s open 24 hours.

Popular among everyone is the Zestful Buffet – the main restaurant of Anda Barut. Open throughout the day (for breakfast, lunch and dinner) Zestful doesn’t require booking and offers a stunning range of cuisines to suit all tastes and appetites. We’re talking pizzas, pastas, traditional Turkish cuisine and salads, as well as Mexican and Indian food, and classic Mediterranean dishes. The dessert selection is superb - again you can indulge in traditional Turkish sweet treats (the baklava is ) or treat yourself to classics like cheesecake, tiramisu and chocolate torte. Zestful is also very good at catering for dietary restrictions with a station for both vegan and gluten-free foods. It also has a kids Pink Rabbit buffet, serving dishes especially for children, along with a baby corner and equipment to prepare baby food.

( Anda Barut )

If you’re keen to explore Turkish cuisine, then you’ll want to stop in at Kara. This a la carte restaurant offers lamb and chicken cooked on wood fire, as well as dishes made by making use of special oven-baking techniques and Turkish mezzes.

Just next door is Tiger, Anda Barut’s Asian restaurant. The sushi is excellent (there are some good vegetarian options too), along with a selection of noodles and rice dishes.

For sweet treats, Olivae Patisserie is open throughout the day. Until 11pm guests can enjoy everything from pastries and cakes to delectable chocolates – accompanied by a strong Turkish coffee, herbal tea or frothy cappuccino. It’s also the ideal place to pop in for an ice cream after a morning on the beach or lazing by the pool.

And if you’re looking for a glass of wine to enjoy post-dinner or an expertly mixed cocktail, Anda Barut has no less than three pool bars alongside its diverse gastronomic offering, along with the Soa Playhouse for more of a club vibe, the casual Ease lobby lounge bar and terrace, and the CAPE beach lounge and club.