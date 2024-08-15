Sitting on the shores of the Aegean sea in Didim, Turkey, Anda Barut Collection has achieved a rather unique feat. As well as proving to be the ultimate adults-only getaway – with peace and quiet, sophisticated dining, and relaxing wellness experiences – it is also a haven for families with children.

Annabel Grossman takes you on a tour of the Anda Barut Collection

The resort has done this by creating three distinct zones that allow guests to choose exactly how they want to experience their stay: There’s an adults-only zone which is only for guests aged 16 and over, a family zone for those with children and a community zone where everyone is welcomed.

The size of this expansive hotel means that the adults zone is far enough away from the family zone that you wouldn’t know there were little ones running around on the resort, while parents can relax knowing that their kids can enjoy themselves without worrying they are disturbing other guests.

With its own section of the beach that includes an enclosed swimming area, the adults zone is an oasis of calm. This area has its own swimming pool surrounded by sun loungers, as well as certain rooms that have their own access to a swim up private pool. Even when the hotel is at full capacity, this zone feels spacious and uncrowded.

Alongside the pool, you’ll find Mansion restaurant where diners can sample world cuisine throughout the day with beautiful views across the ocean. The restaurant is open from breakfast until late at night,offering a diverse a la carte menu that includes pizzas, burgers, pastas and grills, as well as an excellent wine list. Even better, the restaurant features its own bar where you can enjoy cocktails just steps from the pool, with many guests joining to watch dancers and sip drinks at Happy Hour.

Other adults-only spaces include the spa and fitness area, where guests can work out in the fully kitted out gym with studio, as well as make use of the Turkish bath, steam room and sauna. There’s also a schedule of daily workout classes, including aqua bike, Pilates and Nordic walking, as well as sunrise yoga that's held overlooking the Aegean Sea.

Over in the family zone, the pool feels busier yet there’s still plenty of space for kids to paddle, swim and play in the white sandy ‘beach’.

The deluxe family suites in this area are designed with children in mind so there’s plenty of room for everyone to have their own space, measuring 92 m² including the balcony. There are two separate rooms connected by a separate door in the corridor with space for up to five guests.

The family zone also has its own a la carte restaurant called No Se that serves Italian cuisine, with children’s favourites like pizza and pasta. On the grass in front of the restaurant is a play area where kids can burn off energy while parents enjoy their meal.

Cape Beach & Lounge is a great place for families during the day, and in the evenings turns into an adults only (16+) restaurant serving international cuisine.

Or if you decide to eat at the main Zestful Bazaar restaurant, it’s still possible to choose whether you’d like to sit in an adults-only area, a mixed zone or the family-friendly space that comes with its own Pink Rabbit kids’ buffet, baby corner and equipment to prepare baby food.

The third area of the hotel - the community zone - is where everyone can come together. It’s a fun, relaxed vibe with yet another swimming pool and four restaurants; choose from classic Turkish fare at Kara, Asian dishes at Tiger, world cuisine at Cibes or fresh seafood and Aegan mezzes at Fish Camp.

And everyone can cool down at the Cutara Madventure Park where you’ll find a spray park with six slides for kids and a further seven slides for adults, including the wild Cobra slide, Kamikaze, Black Hole, Body Slides and Flying Boats.