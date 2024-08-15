Why Anda Barut Collection in Turkey is the perfect place to take kids on holiday

Walking into Cutara Madventure park at the Anda Barut Collection, it’s hard not to be blown over by the sheer scale of the rides and slides on offer. Some of these (including the impressive three storey Cobra) are for adults, but you’ll find six slides designed for little ones, as well as a spray park that’s perfect for cooling down in Turkey’s high summer temperatures. The rush of water and delighted squeals of children as they dash up and down the slides fills the air through the day.

Annabel Grossman takes you on a tour of the Anda Barut Collection

Once the sun starts to set and the waterpark quietens, the carnival starts up. From 8pm every night at Anda Barut a mini carnival kicks into action where kids can go on rides, play games at fairground-style stalls and snack on candy floss and popcorn. There’s a merry-go-round, bumper cars and even a roller coaster that dips and dives in the evening light. Entertainers on stilts and in costume stroll through the park and children gather round to watch a show with games, bubbles and clowns.

The Madventure area is just one draw that makes Anda Barut the perfect hotel for a family holiday – no matter how old your kids are. There is an appeal for all ages, from little ones who will enjoy playing in the kids club to tweens kicking back with Playstation in the games room and teenagers relaxing by the pool in the family zone.

In the evening, a mini-carnival comes to life ( Anda Barut )

The family area is one of three zones that comprise the hotel. There’s an adults-only zone, a community zone (where everyone can gather) and a family zone that allows parents to relax with their children safe in the knowledge that they’re not disturbing other guests and children are free to enjoy themselves.

The family zone has its own pool with a white sandy beach, as well as an Italian restaurant called No Se with a play area right next to it so kids can enjoy themselves while parents eat. At the main buffet restaurant Zestful Bazaar that serves Turkish and world cuisines there’s a family area to eat and a special Pink Rabbit Kids Buffet serving children’s favourites.

The all-inclusive resort situated around a bay in Didim is spacious and sprawling so it never feels crowded. It’s five-star luxury that makes families with kids of any age feel welcome while also providing the service and comfort that allows parents to relax and enjoy themselves safe in the knowledge their children are well looked after and having a wonderful holiday.

Anda Barut is a haven for children with water slides, carnival, and sports ( Anda Barut )

For families that enjoy a dip in the sea, the beach features an enclosed swimming area and a stretch of sand with sun loungers where kids and parents (There’s an adults-only section of beach too, so parents won’t need to worry about disturbing other guests who may be after some peace and quiet).

And if parents want some time to themselves they can make use of the kids club that runs throughout the day. When heading into the kids club you’ll be greeted by walls of stuffed animals and friendly staff, before passing through play areas stacked with toys and games, with a playground outside featuring slides and swings.

Just next door you’ll find the Games room with a table tennis table, air hockey and playstations. It’s the perfect place to relax in the cool after hours playing in the pool or running around on the beach. Or if your kids want to be more active they can work off their energy on the tennis court, mini basketball court or football field. All before heading back to one of the spacious family rooms that has been designed with space and comfort in mind.