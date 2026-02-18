I’m a travel writer and these are the European walking holidays I’d recommend this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thankfully, it will soon be the season of longer days and more sunshine.

Spring is the best time of the year to lace up your hiking boots and get walking. While the UK offers some excellent options, why not head slightly further afield in 2026?

Europe has some epic hiking possibilities for everything from big views and challenging altitudes to gentler lakeside strolls. Walking holidays offer an unique way to explore a destination.

With the popularity of active holidays on the rise, you won’t be alone in considering a walking holiday in 2026. According to travel operator Explore, interest in the company’s active holidays was up 29 per cent this year, with walking holidays up as much as 52 per cent since before the Covid pandemic.

But with a wealth of options to pick from, which walking holidays are the best?

As a travel writer, these are the trips I would recommend.

1. Dolomites and Lake Garda

Among HF Holidays’ new walking holidays for 2026 is a seven-night guided walking trip in Northern Italy’s Unesco-listed Adamello Brenta Natural Park.

There’s a choice of two different walks each day – with an expert guide – so depending on your mood and energy levels, you can choose from lakeside strolls along turquoise waters and olive groves, to more challenging mountain hikes, appreciating the rugged limestone peaks.

open image in gallery The stunning Le Cascate del Nardis in the wild Val di Genova in the Adamello-Brenta Nature Park ( PA )

Accommodation is the small, family-run Hotel Regina Elena in the village of Caderzone Terme – a central spot to explore from. The scenic route takes in the famous Five Lakes, the Nardis Waterfalls, and the Genova Valley as well as a day trip to the western shore of Lake Garda.

Sene night for £1,479 pp on a half board basis, with wine at evening meals, including flights, baggage, transfers and a choice of two guided walks per day on walking days.

2. Lefkas and Meganisi

Head to the Greek Islands of Lefkas and Meganisi for raw beauty, olive groves, waterfalls, quiet mountain trails and villages, where cobbled streets lead to stone houses and local tavernas.

open image in gallery Meganissi Agios Ioannis Beach ( PA )

The views on this Sunvil walking holiday are jaw dropping but the islands aren’t overrun with tourists. Lefkas is famous for its dramatic white cliffs and Meganisi has hidden beaches, clear waters and an authentic laidback charm.

May is a perfect time to hike in Greece, before the temperatures soar in the summer. Choose from easy strolls to moderately challenging hikes, the trails will take you off road and beyond the guidebook.

Departs May 24, 2026, £1,466 pp (two sharing), including return flights to Preveza, 20kg pp hold luggage allowance, accommodation with breakfast, and transfers.

3. Sierra Nevada, Spain

Spain’s largest mountain range, Sierra Nevada in Andalusia, offers huge diversity to explore.

This three-day weekend trip from Ramble Worldwide is new for 2026, and is based in the picturesque town of Lanjarón. With fresh spring water and tranquil squares, it’s an excellent location for walking through the natural beauty of the national park – taking in the rugged landscape, deep gorges, pretty white-washed villages and epic vistas.

open image in gallery Afternoon in Sierra Nevada mountains, Andalusia, Spain ( PA )

An expert local guide will take an average group size of 10-12 on challenging hikes, including a stretch of the GR7, the famous long-distance hiking trail that’s part of the E4 European walking route.

Hiking in the Sierra Nevada Weekend Adventure (Grade 6), three-nights from £476, departures in May, includes three-star hotel (B&B basis) and local taxes, local transport and expert local guide.

4. Slovenia

This eight-day walking holiday by Explore in Triglav National Park is full of natural wonders, big vistas and traditional farming villages. It takes in the Julian Alps, Lake Bohinj – Slovenia’s largest glacial lake – and Savica Waterfall in the walls of the Komarca Gorge.

open image in gallery Descending into the Matera Gorge, Slovenia ( PA )

Stay at The Art Kristal Hotel, a family-run property on Lake Bohinj, with mountain and countryside views. The hikes are graded ‘leisurely’ or ‘moderate’ with four to seven hours of walking on five of the days, with a tour leader, so a good level of fitness is needed.

The eight-day trip starts at £1,795 (excludes flights).

5. Connemara National Park and Aran Islands, County Galway

Follow new trails at Connemara National Park and on the west coast of Ireland. The country’s second oldest national park has been undergoing a major expansion and upgrade project, which aims to increase in size by more than 12 per cent and double the network of walking trails.

open image in gallery Connemara National Park ( Alamy/PA )

This six-day Walkers’ Britain and Europe trip starts in Galway City – home to lively pubs and traditional Irish music – before heading to the rugged beauty of Ireland’s remote Aran Islands to walk to the ancient Black Fort, and stand at the edge of Dun Aonghasa, a prehistoric stone fortress thought to be 3,000 years old.

Walkers will then head back to the mainland to hike Connemara’s Western Way and embark on an old pilgrim trail through the Maumturk Mountain, before visiting Leenane, a village on Ireland’s only fjord.

The dramatic backdrop of the Galway coast featured in the Oscar-winning film, The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Exploring the Aran Islands and Connemara with Walkers’ Britain and Europe departs April-October, from £990 pp.